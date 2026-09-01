Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that the "Makkah Alliance" for collective defense, established between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan, will significantly contribute to achieving peace and stability in the region and the world.



Erdoğan stated at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization held in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, today (Tuesday): The Makkah Alliance for collective defense, based on the principles of territorial ownership and collective deterrence, will play an important role in achieving peace and stability in the region and the world.



A joint statement issued after the first meeting of the strategic political and defense committee of the Makkah Agreement for collective defense, yesterday (Monday), confirmed that Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey will work through joint activities to enhance their defense capabilities and the cohesion of their armed forces, through robust cooperation in the field of defense industries and the development of joint production and technologies.



The final statement reiterated the three countries' commitment to working together within the framework of the Makkah Agreement to achieve sustainable peace and stability in their region. To this end, the three countries will continue to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and restraint, encouraging peaceful solutions to crises, based on their commitment to fulfilling their regional responsibilities.



Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif signed the Makkah Agreement for collective defense on August 7th.



The agreement comes within the framework of defense cooperation aimed at enhancing commitments to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity at both regional and global levels, based on the principle of burden-sharing and a mutual understanding of security.



The agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence against any aggressive acts and stipulates that any armed attack on any of the three countries will be considered an attack on all of them.