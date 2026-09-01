أكد الرئيس التركي رجب طيب أردوغان أن «حلف مكة» للدفاع المشترك، المبرم بين السعودية وتركيا وباكستان، سيسهم بشكل مهم في تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.


وقال أردوغان في قمة دول وحكومات منظمة شنغهاي للتعاون المنعقدة في العاصمة القرغيزية بيشكك، اليوم (الثلاثاء): إن حلف مكة للدفاع المشترك القائم على أساس الملكية الإقليمية والردع الجماعي سيسهم بشكل مهم في تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم.


وأكد بيان مشترك صدر عن الاجتماع الأول للجنة الإستراتيجية السياسية والدفاعية لاتفاق مكة للدفاع المشترك، أمس (الإثنين)، أن السعودية وباكستان وتركيا ستعمل عبر الفعاليات المشتركة على تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية، وتماسك قواتها المسلحة، من خلال التعاون المتين في مجال الصناعات الدفاعية، وتطوير الإنتاج والتقنيات المشتركة.


وجدد البيان الختامي تأكيد الدول الثلاث على العمل معاً في إطار اتفاق مكة لتحقيق السلام والاستقرار المستدام في منطقتها، وتحقيقاً لهذه الغاية ستواصل الدول الثلاث دعم الجهود الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد وضبط النفس، بما يشجع على الحل السلمي للأزمات، وذلك انطلاقاً من حرصها على الاضطلاع بمسؤولياتها الإقليمية.


ووقع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والرئيس التركي، رجب أردوغان، ورئيس الوزراء الباكستاني، شهباز شريف، اتفاقية مكة للدفاع المشترك، في 7 أغسطس الماضي.


تأتي الاتفاقية في إطار تعاون دفاعي يهدف إلى تعزيز الالتزامات الرامية إلى الحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار والرفاه على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي، استناداً إلى مبدأ تقاسم الأعباء والفهم المشترك للأمن.


وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تعزيز الردع الجماعي في مواجهة أي عمل عدواني، وتنص على اعتبار أي هجوم مسلح على أي من الدول الثلاث هجوماً عليها جميعاً.