أقر مجلس النواب اللبناني، الثلاثاء، قانوناً يقضي بإلغاء عقوبة الإعدام في البلاد، بعد إدخال تعديلات على النص، في خطوة وصفها وزير العدل عادل نصّار بأنها «تاريخية».

وجاء إقرار القانون بالأكثرية خلال جلسة تشريعية عقدها مجلس النواب برئاسة نبيه بري، وسط اعتراض كتلة «الوفاء للمقاومة» على القانون بصيغته التي أقرها المجلس.

وقال وزير العدل اللبناني إن إلغاء عقوبة الإعدام يمثل «خطوة تاريخية»، مشدداً في الوقت نفسه على أن إلغاء العقوبة لا يعني التساهل مع الجرائم أو تخفيف التعامل مع مرتكبي الجرائم الخطيرة.

وعلق النائب سيمون أبي رميا على القرار بالقول إن المجلس «لم يلغِ عقوبة فحسب، بل ألغى فكرة أن تكون الدولة قاتلة باسم القانون».

من جانبه، أوضح عضو تكتل «الجمهورية القوية» جورج عقيص أن الجدل الذي رافق مناقشة القانون لم ينتقص من أهمية إلغاء عقوبة الإعدام، مشيراً إلى أن الخلاف الأساسي تمحور حول العقوبة البديلة التي ستُفرض على الجرائم التي كانت تستوجب الإعدام.

وأوضح عقيص أن الاتجاه كان نحو استبدال عقوبة الإعدام بـ«المؤبد المشدد»، وهي عقوبة تختلف من حيث نطاقها ومدتها عن عقوبة السجن المؤبد المعمول بها حالياً في القانون اللبناني.


ويأتي إقرار القانون بعد سنوات من الجدل بشأن عقوبة الإعدام في لبنان، التي لا تزال منصوصاً عليها في التشريعات اللبنانية بالنسبة إلى عدد من الجرائم، رغم عدم تنفيذ أحكام إعدام منذ عام 2004، بحسب المعطيات المتداولة بشأن تطبيق العقوبة في البلاد.

وشملت جلسة مجلس النواب جدول أعمال من 14 بنداً، تضمنت عدداً من مشاريع واقتراحات القوانين، من بينها إلى جانب إلغاء عقوبة الإعدام، مقترحات تتعلق بالعفو العام وتخفيض بعض العقوبات بصورة استثنائية، فضلاً عن اقتراح قانون للإعلام.

ويعيد إلغاء عقوبة الإعدام فتح النقاش في لبنان حول طبيعة العقوبات الجنائية، والتوازن بين تشديد العقوبة على الجرائم الخطيرة وبين الاتجاه الحقوقي الرافض لعقوبة الإعدام باعتبارها عقوبة نهائية لا يمكن التراجع عنها بعد تنفيذها.

وتزامنت الجلسة التشريعية مع احتجاجات نظمها عدد من العاملين في القطاع العام والمتقاعدين العسكريين والمدنيين، اعتراضاً على قرار مجلس الوزراء المتعلق بتقسيط المفعول الرجعي للرواتب والمعاشات التي أُقرت أخيراً على دفعات تمتد حتى نهاية أغسطس 2027.

وطالب العسكريون المتقاعدون بتحسين أوضاعهم المعيشية والمالية، في وقت يناقش فيه البرلمان عدداً من الملفات التشريعية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية على مدى جلستين، الثلاثاء والأربعاء.