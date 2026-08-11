The Lebanese Parliament approved, on Tuesday, a law that abolishes the death penalty in the country, after amendments were made to the text, in a step described by Justice Minister Adel Nassar as "historic."

The law was passed by a majority during a legislative session chaired by Nabih Berri, amidst objections from the "Loyalty to the Resistance" bloc regarding the law in its approved form.

The Lebanese Justice Minister stated that the abolition of the death penalty represents a "historic step," while emphasizing that abolishing the penalty does not mean leniency towards crimes or a reduction in the handling of serious offenders.

MP Simon Abi Ramia commented on the decision, saying that the council "did not just abolish a penalty, but abolished the idea of the state being a killer in the name of the law."

For his part, member of the "Strong Republic" bloc George Okais clarified that the debate surrounding the law did not diminish the importance of abolishing the death penalty, noting that the main disagreement revolved around the alternative penalty that would be imposed for crimes that previously warranted the death penalty.

Okais explained that the direction was towards replacing the death penalty with "life imprisonment with hard labor," which differs in scope and duration from the life imprisonment currently applied under Lebanese law.



The approval of the law comes after years of debate regarding the death penalty in Lebanon, which is still stipulated in Lebanese legislation for a number of crimes, despite no executions being carried out since 2004, according to circulating data regarding the application of the penalty in the country.

The session of the Parliament included an agenda of 14 items, which included several draft laws and proposals, including, alongside the abolition of the death penalty, proposals related to general amnesty and the exceptional reduction of certain penalties, as well as a proposed law for media.

The abolition of the death penalty reopens the discussion in Lebanon regarding the nature of criminal penalties, and the balance between tightening penalties for serious crimes and the human rights approach rejecting the death penalty as a final punishment that cannot be reversed once executed.

The legislative session coincided with protests organized by a number of public sector workers and retired military and civilian personnel, in objection to the Cabinet's decision regarding the installment of the retroactive effect of salaries and pensions that were recently approved in installments extending until the end of August 2027.

Retired military personnel demanded improvements to their living and financial conditions, while the Parliament discusses a number of legislative, economic, and social files over two sessions, on Tuesday and Wednesday.