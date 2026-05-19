A Syrian soldier was killed and others were injured today (Tuesday) due to the explosion of a car bomb in the capital, Damascus. The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that the explosion coincided with the work of one of the army groups to dismantle an explosive device near one of its buildings.



An explosion was heard in the Bab Sharqi area, while a car was seen burning in the middle of the street, near the armament administration building of the Ministry of Defense, located adjacent to the old city.



The Ministry of Defense stated in a statement that one of the Syrian army groups discovered an explosive device prepared for detonation near one of its buildings in the Bab Sharqi area.



It added that the device was dealt with immediately, and an attempt was made to dismantle it, before a car bomb exploded in the same area, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuries to others with varying degrees of wounds.



Security forces imposed a cordon in the area following the explosion, amid panic among residents during peak hours. Ambulances rushed to the area to transport the injured to hospitals.