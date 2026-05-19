قتل جندي سوري وأصيب آخرون، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، جراء انفجار سيارة مفخخة في العاصمة دمشق. وأعلنت وزارة الدفاع السورية أن الانفجار تزامن مع عمل إحدى مجموعات الجيش على تفكيك عبوة ناسفة قرب أحد الأبنية التابعة لها.


وسُمع دوي انفجار في منطقة باب شرقي، بينما شوهدت سيارة تحترق في وسط الشارع، قرب مبنى إدارة التسليح التابع لوزارة الدفاع، والواقع بمحاذاة المدينة القديمة.


وذكرت وزارة الدفاع، في بيان، أن إحدى مجموعات الجيش السوري اكتشفت عبوة ناسفة معدة للتفجير قرب أحد المباني التابعة لها في منطقة باب شرقي.


وأضافت أنه جرى التعامل مع العبوة بشكل فوري، ومحاولة تفكيكها، قبل أن تنفجر سيارة مفخخة بالمنطقة نفسها، ما أدى إلى مقتل جندي وإصابة آخرين بجروح متفاوتة.


وفرضت قوات الأمن طوقاً في المكان عقب الانفجار، وسط حالة من الهلع بين السكان في وقت الذروة. وهرعت سيارات الإسعاف إلى المنطقة لنقل المصابين إلى المستشفيات.