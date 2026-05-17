أصدرت المحكمة الجنائية الدولية مذكرات اعتقال سرية بحق عدد من المسؤولين الإسرائيليين.


ونقلت صحيفة «هاآرتس» الإسرائيلية، اليوم الأحد، عن مصدر دبلوماسي تأكيده أن المحكمة أصدرت مذكرات اعتقال بحق 5 مسؤولين إسرائيليين، لافتاً إلى أن المذكرات تستهدف سياسيين إسرائيليين واثنين من المسؤولين العسكريين، وأن توقيت إصدارها غير معروف.


يذكر أن هناك مذكرات معروفة سابقاً صدرت في نوفمبر من العام 2024 بحق رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع السابق يوآف غالانت، بتهم تتعلق بارتكاب جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية خلال الحرب على غزة.


وخلال عامي 2025 و2026، رفضت المحكمة الدولية طعوناً إسرائيلية عدة لإلغاء أو تعليق هذه المذكرات، ما يعني أنها ما تزال سارية حتى الآن.


وأفصحت تقارير حديثة عن ضغوط سياسية مارستها الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا على المدعي العام للمحكمة كريم خان لمنع إصدار المذكرات.


وتحدثت تقارير أن المدعين كانوا يدرسون ملاحقة وزير المالية بتسلئيل سموتريتش ووزير الأمن القومي إيتمار بن غفير. وكشفت تقارير سابقة أن المحكمة الجنائية أجرت تحقيقات بشأن مسؤولين إسرائيليين على خلفية ملفات مرتبطة بالاستيطان وحرب غزة.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن هذه الخطوة تعني أنه سيطلب من الدول الأعضاء بالمحكمة اعتقال المسؤولين الإسرائيليين، الذين لم تنشر أسماؤهم حتى الآن.