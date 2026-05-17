أصدرت المحكمة الجنائية الدولية مذكرات اعتقال سرية بحق عدد من المسؤولين الإسرائيليين.
ونقلت صحيفة «هاآرتس» الإسرائيلية، اليوم الأحد، عن مصدر دبلوماسي تأكيده أن المحكمة أصدرت مذكرات اعتقال بحق 5 مسؤولين إسرائيليين، لافتاً إلى أن المذكرات تستهدف سياسيين إسرائيليين واثنين من المسؤولين العسكريين، وأن توقيت إصدارها غير معروف.
يذكر أن هناك مذكرات معروفة سابقاً صدرت في نوفمبر من العام 2024 بحق رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو ووزير الدفاع السابق يوآف غالانت، بتهم تتعلق بارتكاب جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية خلال الحرب على غزة.
وخلال عامي 2025 و2026، رفضت المحكمة الدولية طعوناً إسرائيلية عدة لإلغاء أو تعليق هذه المذكرات، ما يعني أنها ما تزال سارية حتى الآن.
وأفصحت تقارير حديثة عن ضغوط سياسية مارستها الولايات المتحدة وبريطانيا على المدعي العام للمحكمة كريم خان لمنع إصدار المذكرات.
وتحدثت تقارير أن المدعين كانوا يدرسون ملاحقة وزير المالية بتسلئيل سموتريتش ووزير الأمن القومي إيتمار بن غفير. وكشفت تقارير سابقة أن المحكمة الجنائية أجرت تحقيقات بشأن مسؤولين إسرائيليين على خلفية ملفات مرتبطة بالاستيطان وحرب غزة.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن هذه الخطوة تعني أنه سيطلب من الدول الأعضاء بالمحكمة اعتقال المسؤولين الإسرائيليين، الذين لم تنشر أسماؤهم حتى الآن.
The International Criminal Court has issued secret arrest warrants against a number of Israeli officials.
The Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" reported today, Sunday, that a diplomatic source confirmed that the court issued arrest warrants against 5 Israeli officials, noting that the warrants target Israeli politicians and two military officials, and that the timing of their issuance is unknown.
It is worth mentioning that there were previously known warrants issued in November 2024 against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on charges related to committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war on Gaza.
During the years 2025 and 2026, the international court rejected several Israeli appeals to cancel or suspend these warrants, which means they are still in effect to this day.
Recent reports revealed that the United States and Britain exerted political pressure on the court's prosecutor Karim Khan to prevent the issuance of the warrants.
Reports indicated that the prosecutors were considering pursuing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Previous reports revealed that the criminal court conducted investigations regarding Israeli officials related to files linked to settlement activities and the Gaza war.
Israeli media reported that this step means that member states of the court will be asked to arrest the Israeli officials, whose names have not been published yet.