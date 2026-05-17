The International Criminal Court has issued secret arrest warrants against a number of Israeli officials.



The Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" reported today, Sunday, that a diplomatic source confirmed that the court issued arrest warrants against 5 Israeli officials, noting that the warrants target Israeli politicians and two military officials, and that the timing of their issuance is unknown.



It is worth mentioning that there were previously known warrants issued in November 2024 against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on charges related to committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war on Gaza.



During the years 2025 and 2026, the international court rejected several Israeli appeals to cancel or suspend these warrants, which means they are still in effect to this day.



Recent reports revealed that the United States and Britain exerted political pressure on the court's prosecutor Karim Khan to prevent the issuance of the warrants.



Reports indicated that the prosecutors were considering pursuing Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. Previous reports revealed that the criminal court conducted investigations regarding Israeli officials related to files linked to settlement activities and the Gaza war.



Israeli media reported that this step means that member states of the court will be asked to arrest the Israeli officials, whose names have not been published yet.