وقف المدير العام للجوازات المكلّف اللواء الدكتور صالح بن سعد المربع، ميدانيّاً على سير العمل بجوازات مطار الطائف الدولي، والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن لتيسير إجراءات دخولهم بيسر وطمأنينة.

وأكد اللواء المربع أن المديرية العامة للجوازات في جميع منافذ المملكة، الجوية والبرية والبحرية، تواصل تقديم خدماتها لضيوف الرحمن بكفاءة عالية، وذلك ضمن جهود المملكة في الاهتمام بحجاج بيت الله الحرام وزوار المسجد النبوي الشريف، وتسهيل رحلتهم الإيمانية منذ وصولهم حتى مغادرتهم.