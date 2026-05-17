The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad Al-Murabba, conducted a field visit to monitor the workflow at Taif International Airport's passport office and the services provided to the guests of الرحمن to facilitate their entry procedures smoothly and with reassurance.

Major General Al-Murabba confirmed that the General Directorate of Passports at all entry points in the Kingdom, whether air, land, or sea, continues to provide its services to the guests of الرحمن with high efficiency. This is part of the Kingdom's efforts to care for the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God and the visitors of the Prophet's Mosque, facilitating their spiritual journey from their arrival until their departure.