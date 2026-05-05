أطلق البيت الأبيض حملة إحاطات قانونية داخلية تهدف إلى تحصين دولاب موظفيه وتجهيزهم لسيناريو صعب بالمستقبل القريب.


ووفق صحيفة «واشنطن بوست»، فإن السيناريو المرتقب يتمثل في استعادة الديمقراطيين زمام الأغلبية في أحد مجلسي الكونغرس على الأقل بعد انتخابات التجديد النصفي المقررة في نوفمبر القادم.


وتعقد الجلسات التي يقودها مكتب مستشار البيت الأبيض في لحظة استثنائية يخيم عليها شعور متزايد داخل أروقة الإدارة بأن الحزب الجمهوري يتجه نحو مأزق انتخابي، ما يستدعي تأهبا غير مسبوق لموجات تحقيق ومساءلة برلمانية يُتوقع أن تكون عاصفة.


وكشف مصدران مطلعان للصحيفة، أن الجلسات تتخذ شكل عروض تقديمية مقتضبة، لا تتجاوز مدتها 30 دقيقة، تُعرض خلالها شرائح مفصلة تشرح آليات الرقابة البرلمانية، وتقدم ما وصفته المصادر بـ«أفضل الممارسات» للتعامل مع الاستفسارات وطلبات الاستدعاء التي قد يعج بها كونغرس ذو غالبية معادية.


ودعا محامو مكتب مستشار البيت الأبيض، الموظفين إلى ممارسة أقصى درجات الحذر في اتصالاتهم الكتابية، مع تقديم إرشادات عملية للرد على مذكرات الكونغرس ضمن أطر زمنية محددة، في إشارة واضحة إلى الإدراك العميق بأن كل كلمة قد تصبح مادة خام للجان التحقيق.


وقال أحد المسؤولين الذين مروا بهذه التجربة، في تعليق ينم عن خطورة اللحظة: «من الواضح للجميع أن هذا الاحتمال وارد جداً. لقد كان نقاشاً جاداً وواقعياً».


فيما أفاد مسؤول في البيت الأبيض بأن المكتب الاستشاري يقدم توجيهات للجهات المعنية لضمان الامتثال لقواعد الرقابة منذ يناير 2025، معتبراً أن هذا الإجراء «ليس بالأمر الجديد»، إلّا أن المصادر أصرت على أن السياق الراهن مختلف كلياً.


لكن أحد المصادر، أكد أن انعقاد جانب من هذه الإحاطات على الأقل خلال الشهر الماضي وحده يحمل «دلالات قوية» على أن انتخابات التجديد النصفي هي المحرك الأساسي لهذه الاستعدادات الاستثنائية.


وتكشف استطلاعات الرأي الأخيرة عمق المأزق الذي يواجه الإدارة، إذ أظهر استطلاع مشترك لصحيفة «واشنطن بوست» وشبكة «إيه بي سي» ومؤسسة «إيبسوس»، أن الفارق لصالح الديمقراطيين في نوايا التصويت لمجلس النواب قفز إلى 5 نقاط، بعد أن كان نقطتين فقط خلال شهري فبراير وأكتوبر الماضيين.