The White House has launched an internal legal briefing campaign aimed at fortifying its staff and preparing them for a challenging scenario in the near future.



According to the Washington Post, the anticipated scenario involves the Democrats regaining control of at least one chamber of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections scheduled for next November.



The sessions, led by the White House Counsel's Office, are taking place at an extraordinary moment marked by a growing sentiment within the administration that the Republican Party is heading toward an electoral deadlock, necessitating unprecedented readiness for waves of investigations and parliamentary inquiries expected to be tumultuous.



Two informed sources revealed to the newspaper that the sessions take the form of brief presentations, lasting no more than 30 minutes, during which detailed slides are shown explaining the mechanisms of parliamentary oversight, and presenting what the sources described as "best practices" for handling inquiries and subpoenas that may flood a Congress with an opposing majority.



Lawyers from the White House Counsel's Office have urged employees to exercise the utmost caution in their written communications, providing practical guidelines for responding to congressional memos within specific timeframes, in a clear indication of the deep awareness that every word could become raw material for investigative committees.



One official who has gone through this experience commented on the seriousness of the moment: "It is clear to everyone that this possibility is very real. It has been a serious and realistic discussion."



Meanwhile, a White House official stated that the advisory office is providing guidance to relevant parties to ensure compliance with oversight rules starting January 2025, considering that this measure is "not new," but sources insisted that the current context is entirely different.



However, one source confirmed that holding at least some of these briefings during the past month alone carries "strong implications" that the midterm elections are the main driver behind these extraordinary preparations.



Recent opinion polls reveal the depth of the predicament facing the administration, as a joint poll by the Washington Post, ABC News, and Ipsos showed that the Democrats' lead in House voting intentions jumped to 5 points, after being only 2 points during February and October of last year.