The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Alimi, praised today (Tuesday) the fraternal support provided to the Yemeni government and people by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its effective contribution to alleviating the suffering of citizens, enhancing resilience, and maintaining the cohesion of state institutions under exceptional circumstances.



Alimi clarified during his chairing of a meeting for the government and local authority in Yemen that the strategic partnership with the brothers in Saudi Arabia represents a historic opportunity that must be built upon and its gains maximized on all levels. He emphasized the importance of working with a unified team spirit to ensure the implementation of the economic, financial, and administrative reform program, improve the performance of revenue-generating agencies, and enhance the principles of governance, transparency, and anti-corruption, while prioritizing the improvement of basic services, especially in the fields of electricity, water, roads, health, and education.



The meeting resulted in several key points, including the emphasis on the necessity of coordinating efforts between local authorities and relevant central agencies to ensure the establishment of security and stability, combat smuggling and illegal immigration, and firmly confront the phenomena of encroachment on state lands, as well as the removal of illegal collection points, and anything that could harm the state's prestige and the freedom of movement of citizens and goods.



The attendees stressed the need for strict adherence to the implementation of the decisions of the Presidential Leadership Council, foremost among them being Decision No. (11) of 2025, including the requirement to deposit all resources into the government's general account, close any accounts outside the Central Bank, and submit periodic reports on entities that fail to comply with the law.



The meeting approved the continued closure of unauthorized ports and crossings until the legal standards and conditions are met, emphasizing the need to coordinate efforts to combat the financing of terrorism, smuggling, and organized crime.



The meeting directed that there be no interference in the powers of the oil company and its branches in the provinces, and to ensure the efficiency and integrity of those in charge of revenue-generating and regulatory institutions. It also instructed the ministries of electricity, oil, finance, and relevant authorities to work on preparing a plan to ensure the supply of fuel for power stations in preparation for the upcoming summer season.