أشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بالدعم الاخوي المقدم للحكومة والشعب اليمني من قبل المملكة العربية السعودية، وإسهامه الفاعل في التخفيف من معاناة المواطنين، وتعزيز الصمود، والحفاظ على تماسك مؤسسات الدولة في ظروف استثنائية.


وأوضح العليمي خلال ترؤسه اجتماعاً للحكومة والسلطة المحلية في اليمن أن ما تمثله الشراكة الإستراتيجية مع الأشقاء في السعودية فرصة تاريخية يجب البناء عليها وتعظيم مكاسبها على كافة الاصعدة، مشدداً على أهمية العمل بروح الفريق الواحد، بما يضمن تنفيذ برنامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي، والمالي، والإداري، وتحسين أداء الأجهزة الإيرادية، وتعزيز مبادئ الحوكمة، والشفافية ومكافحة الفساد، مع إعطاء الأولوية لتحسين الخدمات الأساسية خصوصا في مجالات الكهرباء، والمياه، والطرق والصحة، والتعليم.


وخرج الاجتماع بعدد من المضامين من بينها التأكيد على ضرورة تنسيق الجهود بين السلطات المحلية والأجهزة المركزية المعنية بما يكفل تثبيت الأمن والاستقرار، ومكافحة التهريب والهجرة غير الشرعية، والتصدي بحزم لظواهر البسط على أراضي الدولة، وإزالة نقاط الجبايات غير القانونية، وكل ما من شأنه الإضرار بهيبة الدولة وحرية انتقال المواطنين، والسلع.


وأكد المجتمعون على ضرورة الالتزام الصارم بتنفيذ قرارات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، وفي مقدمتها القرار رقم (11) لسنة 2025، بما في ذلك توريد كافة الموارد إلى الحساب العام للحكومة، وإغلاق أي حسابات خارج البنك المركزي، ورفع تقارير دورية بالجهات المتخلفة عن تنفيذ القانون.


وأقر الاجتماع استمرار إغلاق الموانئ والمنافذ غير المرخصة إلى حين استيفاء المعايير، والشروط القانونية، مؤكداً على ضرورة تنسيق جهود مكافحة تمويل الإرهاب والتهريب، والجريمة المنظمة.


ووجه الاجتماع بمنع التدخل في صلاحيات شركة النفط وفروعها في المحافظات، وضمان كفاءة ونزاهة القائمين على المؤسسات الإيرادية، والرقابية، كما وجه وزارات الكهرباء والنفط والمالية والجهات المعنية العمل على إعداد خطة لضمان تأمين وقود محطات الكهرباء استعداداً لفصل الصيف القادم.