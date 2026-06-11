The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, met in the British capital "London" with Islamic religious leaders, including several businessmen from across the United Kingdom.

The meeting discussed a number of topics related to the Islamic civilizational stance in dealing with various issues that concern the Islamic components in non-Islamic countries. The attendees appreciated the important role played by the League around the world, affirming their pride in its qualitative initiatives, particularly in clarifying the true nature of the noble Islamic religion in the face of extremist ideas of all ideologies.

Al-Issa also participated with a keynote speech at the opening of a high-level expert team meeting at the "Oxford Center for Islamic Studies," addressing several dialogue issues and emphasizing its importance in achieving preventive peace.