التقى الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي، رئيسُ هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى في العاصمة البريطانية «لندن»، بالقيادات الدينية الإسلامية، وبينهم عددٌ من رجال الأعمال في عموم المملكة المتحدة.

وناقش اللقاءُ جملةً من الموضوعات ذات الصلة بالموقف الإسلامي الحضاري في التعامل مع عددٍ من القضايا التي تهمّ المُكَوِّنات الإسلاميّة في الدول غير الإسلامية، وقد ثمّن الحضورُ الدورَ المهم الذي تقوم به الرابطة حول العالم، مؤكدين اعتزازَهم بمبادراتها النوعية، ولاسيما إيضاح حقيقة الدين الإسلامي الحنيف في مواجهة أفكار التطرف بكافة أيديولوجيّاتها.

كما شاركَ العيسى بكلمةٍ رئيسية في افتتاح اجتماع فريق الخُبراء، رفيع المستوى بمركز «أكسفورد للدراسات الإسلامية»، متناولاً عدداً من مسائل الحوار، مؤكداً على أهميته في تحقيق السلام الوقائي.