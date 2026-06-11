The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations for failing to adhere to the instructions and guidelines for preserving vegetation by lighting a fire in unauthorized areas in the Asir region, and legal actions were taken against him.

The forces confirmed that the penalty for lighting a fire in unauthorized areas in forests and national parks is a fine of up to three thousand riyals, urging the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.