The President of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, praised the level of partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, considering it a hallmark of a new phase in the development of relations between the two countries, Yemen and Saudi Arabia, clarifying that it is among the top gains that should be dealt with responsibly and sincerely.



This came during his meeting with the Governor of Abyan Governorate, Dr. Mukhtar Al-Rabash, to review the situation in the governorate, the efforts of the local authority in enhancing security and stability, institutional discipline, and responding to the citizens' service and development needs.



The President of the Leadership Council listened to a briefing from the Governor of Abyan regarding the performance of the local authority during the past period at all levels, the approved plans to enhance the sustainability of services, develop local resources, and coordinate with security and military agencies to maintain security, stability, and public order.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council commended the efforts of the local authority in Abyan Governorate in normalizing security conditions, securing public roads, ensuring the free movement of goods and individuals, and halting illegal taxation, emphasizing the importance of close cooperation with the state and government leadership to combat corruption, regulate revenues, and ensure efficient spending, directing it towards service priorities, and working to improve public services and restore confidence in the state while benefiting from the investment potentials that Abyan Governorate possesses.



Al-Alimi stressed the necessity of protecting the gains achieved during the past period regarding the unity of fronts and the unification of security and military decisions, affirming the importance of maintaining vigilance, high readiness, and the level of coordination between the local authority in Abyan and the security and military institutions, as Abyan Governorate is one of the frontline areas with the Houthi group and the main support line for many fronts.