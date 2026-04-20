أشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد العليمي بمستوى الشراكة مع المملكة العربية السعودية باعتبارها عنواناً لمرحلة جديدة من تطور مسار العلاقات بين البلدين اليمن والسعودية، موضحاً أنها تعد في صدارة المكاسب التي يجب التعامل معها بكل مسؤولية وإخلاص.


جاء ذلك خلال لقائه بمحافظ محافظة أبين الدكتور مختار الرباش، للاطلاع على الأوضاع في المحافظة، وجهود السلطة المحلية في تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، والانضباط المؤسسي، والاستجابة لاحتياجات المواطنين الخدمية والتنموية.


واستمع رئيس مجلس القيادة من محافظ أبين إلى إحاطة حول أداء السلطة المحلية خلال الفترة الماضية على المستويات كافة، والخطط المعتمدة لتعزيز استدامة الخدمات، وتنمية الموارد المحلية والتنسيق مع الأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية للحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار، والسكينة العامة.


وأشاد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي بجهود السلطة المحلية بمحافظة أبين في تطبيع الأوضاع الأمنية، وتأمين الطرق العامة وحرية انتقال السلع والأفراد، ووقف الجبايات غير القانونية، مؤكداً أهمية العمل الوثيق مع قيادة الدولة والحكومة لمكافحة الفساد، وضبط الإيرادات وكفاءة الإنفاق، وتوجيهها نحو الأولويات الخدمية، والعمل على تحسين الخدمات العامة واستعادة الثقة بالدولة والاستفادة من المقومات الاستثمارية التي تتمتع بها محافظة أبين.


وشدد العليمي على ضرورة حماية المكاسب المحققة خلال الفترة الماضية على صعيد وحدة الجبهات وتوحيد القرار الأمني والعسكري، مؤكداً أهمية الحفاظ على اليقظة والجاهزية العالية ومستوى التنسيق بين السلطة المحلية في أبين والمؤسستين الأمنية والعسكرية، كون محافظة أبين إحدى مناطق التماس مع جماعة الحوثي، وخط الإسناد الرئيسي للعديد من الجبهات.