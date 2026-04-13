أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين) عبور 34 سفينة مضيق هرمز أمس (الأحد)، معتبراً أن ذلك يعد أعلى رقم يتم تسجيله منذ بدء ما وصفه بـ«الإغلاق الأحمق» للممر الملاحي.


وأوضح ترمب خلال تصريحات في البيت الأبيض أن نقطة الخلاف الرئيسية مع إيران تتمحور حول حقيقة أنهم لن يمتلكوا سلاحاً نووياً أبداً، مشدداً بالقول: «لقد وافقوا على الكثير من البنود، لكنهم لم يوافقوا على هذا البند تحديداً، وأعتقد أنهم سيوافقون عليه، أنا شبه متأكد من ذلك».


صفقة ترمب


وأضاف: «لقد تلقينا اتصالات هذا الصباح من الجهات المعنية، ومن الأشخاص المناسبين، وهم يرغبون في التوصل إلى اتفاق، إنهم يودون إبرام صفقة».


وأشار إلى أن نائبه جي دي فانس قام بعملٍ جيد أثناء المفاوضات، مع المبعوثين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، قائلاً: «لقد قاموا جميعاً بعملٍ ممتاز»، مبيناً أن دولاً أبدت رغبتها بالمساعدة في حصار إيران، مضيفاً: «لكننا لسنا بحاجة إلى مساعدة أي دولة».


وشدد ترمب بالقول: «إيران لا تقوم بأي عمل تجاري الآن، ولن تكون سعيدة إذا لم نتوصل إلى صفقة قبل نهاية الهدنة»، مبيناً أن الصين تريد رؤية نهاية للأزمة مع إيران.


ولفت إلى أن «رؤساء أمريكيين كثيرين لم يقوموا بما قمت به ضد إيران»، وفي حديثه هدد ترمب كوبا قائلاً: «كوبا بعد إيران».


بدورها نقلت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» عن مساعدين للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن الرئيس منفتح على حل دبلوماسي رغم حصاره إيران بحرياً وتهديده باستهداف بنيتها.


في المقابل، قال متحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الإيرانية إن أي تدخل عسكري من قِبل قوى أجنبية في مضيق هرمز من شأنه أن يؤدي إلى تصعيد الأزمة وزيادة عدم الاستقرار في أمن الطاقة العالمي، مضيفاً: الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب سيفشل في أي محاولة للتدخل عسكرياً في مضيق هرمز وبحر عُمان.


تكثيف باكستان جهودها الدبلوماسية


من جهة أخرى، نقلت شبكة «سي بي إس» عن مسؤول حكومي باكستاني قوله: «كثفنا جهودنا الدبلوماسية لإعادة طهران وواشنطن إلى طاولة المفاوضات، ونحن على تواصل نشط مع واشنطن وطهران لحثهما على استئناف الحوار بأقرب وقت ممكن».


وأضاف: «التواصل بين الوفد الأمريكي والقادة الإيرانيين مستمر، وهناك تقدم نحو محاولة التوصل لاتفاق»، مبيناً أن باكستان تنتظر الآن ردوداً من الولايات المتحدة وإيران بشأن استئناف المفاوضات.