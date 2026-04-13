U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Monday) that 34 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz yesterday (Sunday), considering this to be the highest number recorded since the beginning of what he described as the "stupid closure" of the shipping lane.



Trump clarified during statements at the White House that the main point of contention with Iran revolves around the fact that they will never possess a nuclear weapon, emphasizing: "They have agreed to many terms, but they have not agreed to this specific term, and I believe they will agree to it; I am almost certain of that."



Trump's Deal



He added: "We received communications this morning from the relevant parties and the right people, and they want to reach an agreement; they would like to make a deal."



He noted that his Vice President, JD Vance, did a good job during the negotiations with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, saying: "They all did an excellent job," indicating that countries have expressed a desire to help in besieging Iran, adding: "But we do not need the help of any country."



Trump stressed: "Iran is not doing any business right now, and they will not be happy if we do not reach a deal before the end of the truce," pointing out that China wants to see an end to the crisis with Iran.



He noted that "many American presidents have not done what I have done against Iran," and in his remarks, Trump threatened Cuba, saying: "Cuba after Iran."



For its part, the Wall Street Journal reported from aides to President Donald Trump that the president is open to a diplomatic solution despite his maritime blockade of Iran and his threats to target its infrastructure.



In contrast, a spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Defense stated that any military intervention by foreign powers in the Strait of Hormuz would lead to escalating the crisis and increasing instability in global energy security, adding: "President Donald Trump will fail in any attempt to intervene militarily in the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman."



Pakistan Intensifies Its Diplomatic Efforts



On another note, CBS reported a Pakistani government official saying: "We have intensified our diplomatic efforts to bring Tehran and Washington back to the negotiating table, and we are in active communication with Washington and Tehran to urge them to resume dialogue as soon as possible."



He added: "Communication between the U.S. delegation and Iranian leaders is ongoing, and there is progress towards trying to reach an agreement," indicating that Pakistan is now awaiting responses from the United States and Iran regarding the resumption of negotiations.