Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with hell if it did not reach an agreement within the remaining 48 hours of the deadline, Iranian media confirmed today (Saturday) that the Mahshahr petrochemical complex was subjected to American-Israeli bombing.



The Iranian Fars news agency reported that 5 people were killed in the attack on the Mahshahr petrochemical complex, noting that explosions were heard in the Khark area.



70% of Steel Production Destroyed



For his part, Netanyahu said in a video clip: “After we destroyed 70% of their capabilities in steel production, which is used as raw material for making weapons against us, we struck their petrochemical plants today, both of which form their money-making machine to finance the war of terrorism against us and against the entire world.”



The Israeli army announced the attack on infrastructure in the petrochemical complex in "Mahshahr," southwestern Iran, attributing the reason to its responsibility for producing and exporting chemicals to the Iranian armed forces.



It added that the strikes targeted a site used for producing materials involved in the manufacturing of explosives, ballistic missiles, and other weaponry.

مجمع معشور



U.S. Green Light



The attack came just minutes after statements from a senior Israeli military official, who said that Israel is preparing to attack Iranian energy facilities, but is waiting for the green light from the United States.



The official clarified that any such attacks are likely to occur within the next few days.



President Trump had warned Tehran of the dangers of not agreeing to the deal, issuing a final and ultimate warning lasting 48 hours.



Trump wrote on his account on the Truth Social platform: “Do you remember when I gave Iran 10 days to reach an agreement or open the Strait of Hormuz... time is running out, there are 48 hours left before hell descends upon them!”



As the war enters its sixth week, the range of targets has expanded to include the industrial base in Iran, particularly steel and cement factories and petrochemical complexes. According to the American CNN network, petrochemical facilities in southern Iran have been subjected to multiple attacks.



The network explained that some of these factories and complexes are linked to the Revolutionary Guard.



Strategic Iranian Industrial Complexes



The "Mahshahr" and "Bandar Imam" complexes are considered pillars of the Iranian industrial economy and an important source of export revenues, processing oil and gas and converting them into chemicals used in industries such as plastics, fertilizers, and others.



The Tasnim news agency quoted a local official confirming an attack on a cement factory in Hormozgan province, while Iranian state media reported that several ports in the south of the country have been subjected to attacks in recent days.



Fars news agency reported that a second attack targeted the Mobarakeh Steel Complex in Isfahan, resulting in significant destruction and a complete halt of production lines.