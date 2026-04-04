بعد ساعات من تهديد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إيران بالجحيم إذا لم تبرم اتفاقاً خلال الـ48 الساعة المتبقية من المهلة، أكدت وسائل إعلام إيرانية اليوم (السبت) تعرض مجمع معشور للبتروكيماويات لقصف أمريكي ـ إسرائيلي.


وقالت وكالة فارس الإيرانية إن 5 قتلى سقطوا بالهجوم على مجمع معشور للبتروكيماويات، موضحة أن انفجارات سمعت في منطقة خارك.


تدمير 70% من إنتاج الصلب


من جهته، قال نتنياهو، في مقطع فيديو: «بعد أن دمرنا 70% من قدراتهم في إنتاج الصلب، الذي يُستخدم كمواد خام لصناعة الأسلحة ضدنا، ضربنا اليوم مصانعهم البتروكيماوية، كلاهما يشكل ماكينة أموالهم لتمويل حرب الإرهاب ضدنا وضد العالم بأسره».


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، مهاجمة بنى تحتية في المجمّع البتروكيميائي في «ماهشهر»، جنوب غرب إيران، مرجعاً السبب إلى أنه المسؤول عن إنتاج وتصدير مواد كيميائية إلى القوات المسلحة الإيرانية.


وأضاف أن الضربات استهدفت موقعاً يستخدم لإنتاج مواد تدخل في تصنيع المتفجرات والصواريخ البالستية ووسائل قتالية أخرى. مجمع معشور

مجمع معشور


ضوء أخضر أمريكي


وجاء الهجوم بعد دقائق من تصريحات لمسؤول عسكري إسرائيلي رفيع المستوى، قال إن إسرائيل تستعد ​لمهاجمة منشآت ⁠طاقة إيرانية، لكنها تنتظر الضوء ⁠الأخضر من الولايات المتحدة.


وأوضح المسؤول أن ​أي هجمات من هذا القبيل من المرجح أن ⁠تحدث خلال ​الأيام ​القليلة القادمة.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي قد حذر طهران من خطورة عدم موافقتها على الاتفاق، موجهاً إنذاراً أخيراً ونهائياً ⁠مدته ‌48 ساعة.


وكتب ترمب على حسابه في منصة تروث سوشال: «أتذكرون حين أمهلت إيران 10 أيام لإبرام اتفاق أو فتح مضيق هرمز.. الوقت ينفد، تتبقى 48 ساعة قبل أن ينزل عليهم الجحيم!».


ومع دخول الحرب أسبوعها السادس، توسعت دائرة الأهداف وشملت القاعدة الصناعية في إيران، خصوصاً مصانع الصلب والأسمنت والمجمعات البتروكيماوية، ووفقاً لشبكة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية فإن منشآت بتروكيماوية في جنوب إيران تعرضت لهجمات متعددة.


وأوضحت الشبكة أن بعض هذه المصانع والمجمعات مرتبط بالحرس الثوري.


مُجمعات صناعية إيرانية إستراتيجية


وتعد مجمعات «ماهشهر» و«بندر الإمام» من ركائز الاقتصاد الصناعي الإيراني، ومصدراً مهماً لعائدات التصدير، وتقوم بمعالجة النفط والغاز وتحويلهما إلى مواد كيميائية تُستخدم في صناعات مثل البلاستيك والأسمدة وغيرها.


ونقلت وكالة تسنيم عن مسؤول محلي تأكيداته بوقوع هجوم على مصنع أسمنت في محافظة هرمزغان، فيما ذكرت وسائل إعلام رسمية إيرانية أن عدة موانئ في جنوب البلاد تعرضت لهجمات خلال الأيام الماضية.


وأفادت وكالة «فارس» أن هجوماً ثانياً استهدف مجمع مباركة للصلب في أصفهان، ما أدى إلى دمار كبير وتوقف خطوط الإنتاج بالكامل.