أكد مدرب التعاون شاموسكا في حديثه عقب مواجهة الهلال، أن فريقه عمل بشكل كبير على تطوير الكرات الثابتة، مشيراً إلى وجود مختص ضمن الجهاز الفني يركّز على هذا الجانب طوال الأسبوع، ما جعلها سلاحاً مهماً في مثل هذه المباريات الصعبة.


وأوضح أن الجهاز الفني درس المنافس جيداً خلال التحضيرات، من خلال تحليل نقاط ضعفه والعمل على استغلالها تكتيكياً، مؤكداً أن اللاعبين دخلوا اللقاء وهم على دراية بكيفية التعامل مع مجرياته.


وأضاف أن التعاون حصل على عدة فرص خلال التحولات الهجومية، إلا أن غياب الدقة في التمريرة الأخيرة والاختيارات داخل الثلث الأخير، حرم الفريق من خلق فرص أخطر، رغم وجود أكثر من حالة كانت قريبة من أن تتحول إلى فرص محققة للتسجيل.


وأشار شاموسكا إلى أهمية تحسين التواصل بين اللاعبين داخل أرضية الملعب، مؤكداً أن هذا الجانب يُعد من أولويات المرحلة الحالية، لما له من دور في رفع مستوى الانسجام وتقليل الأخطاء.


وفي رده على سؤال حول الهلال وإمكانية استمراره في المنافسة وتحقيق اللقب، أكد أن هذه الظروف قد تؤثر على أي فريق، إلا أن المنافسة لا تزال مفتوحة في ظل وجود العديد من النقاط المتبقية، مشيراً إلى أن الصراع سيستمر حتى الجولات الأخيرة، وأن جميع الفرق تملك حظوظها في المنافسة.


وعن ضغط المباريات للهلال ومنافسته على كل البطولات، أوضح أن خوض عدة بطولات بالتزامن مع فترات التوقف الدولي، إلى جانب الإصابات وغياب بعض العناصر المؤثرة، أثّر على استقرار الفريق وقلّص من خياراته الفنية.