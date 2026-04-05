Coaching the Al-Taawoun team, Shamuska confirmed in his remarks following the match against Al-Hilal that his team has worked significantly on improving set pieces, noting that there is a specialist within the coaching staff who focuses on this aspect throughout the week, making it an important weapon in such difficult matches.



He explained that the coaching staff studied the opponent well during preparations by analyzing their weaknesses and working on exploiting them tactically, affirming that the players entered the match aware of how to handle its proceedings.



He added that Al-Taawoun had several opportunities during counter-attacks, but the lack of precision in the final pass and choices in the final third deprived the team of creating more dangerous chances, despite having several situations that were close to turning into clear scoring opportunities.



Shamuska pointed out the importance of improving communication among players on the field, confirming that this aspect is a priority in the current phase, as it plays a role in enhancing cohesion and reducing mistakes.



In response to a question about Al-Hilal and the possibility of continuing to compete for the title, he confirmed that these circumstances could affect any team, but the competition remains open with many points still available, noting that the struggle will continue until the final rounds, and that all teams have their chances in the competition.



Regarding the pressure of matches for Al-Hilal and their competition in all tournaments, he explained that participating in several tournaments simultaneously with international break periods, along with injuries and the absence of some key players, has affected the team's stability and reduced their tactical options.