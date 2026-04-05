أكد مدرب الهلال، الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، أن فريقه حاول الظهور بشخصيته الفنية خلال مواجهة التعاون، مشيراً إلى أن فقدان التركيز في بعض فترات اللقاء تسبب في استقبال هدفين أثرا على مجريات المباراة.
وقال إنزاغي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة: «حاولنا اليوم إظهار شخصيتنا داخل الملعب، لكننا فقدنا التركيز في بعض اللحظات، وهو ما كلفنا استقبال هدفين». وأضاف: «سعينا للعودة في النتيجة والبحث عن التعادل ثم الفوز، وصنعنا عدداً من الفرص، لكننا واجهنا حارس مرمى مميزاً قدم مباراة كبيرة».
وشدد مدرب الهلال على أن فريقه كان قريباً من التسجيل في أكثر من مناسبة، إلا أن اللمسة الأخيرة لم تكن حاضرة بالصورة المطلوبة، مبيناً أن مثل هذه المباريات تحسمها التفاصيل الصغيرة. وأوضح أن الفريق سيواصل العمل على معالجة الأخطاء ورفع مستوى التركيز في الجولات القادمة.
وأشار إنزاغي إلى أن الهلال ما زال يملك الكثير ليقدمه خلال المرحلة القادمة، مؤكداً ثقته في قدرة اللاعبين على استعادة التوازن، والمضي قدماً في المنافسة بروح عالية وتركيز أكبر.
The coach of Al-Hilal, Italian Simone Inzaghi, confirmed that his team tried to show their technical character during the match against Al-Taawoun, pointing out that losing focus at certain moments of the game led to conceding two goals that affected the course of the match.
Inzaghi said during the press conference after the match: "We tried today to show our character on the field, but we lost focus at some moments, which cost us two goals." He added: "We sought to come back in the score and look for the equalizer and then the win, and we created several chances, but we faced a distinguished goalkeeper who had a great match."
The Al-Hilal coach emphasized that his team was close to scoring on several occasions, but the final touch was not up to the required standard, indicating that such matches are decided by small details. He explained that the team will continue to work on correcting mistakes and raising the level of focus in the upcoming rounds.
Inzaghi pointed out that Al-Hilal still has a lot to offer in the upcoming phase, affirming his confidence in the players' ability to regain balance and move forward in the competition with high spirits and greater focus.