أكد مدرب الهلال، الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، أن فريقه حاول الظهور بشخصيته الفنية خلال مواجهة التعاون، مشيراً إلى أن فقدان التركيز في بعض فترات اللقاء تسبب في استقبال هدفين أثرا على مجريات المباراة.


وقال إنزاغي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب المباراة: «حاولنا اليوم إظهار شخصيتنا داخل الملعب، لكننا فقدنا التركيز في بعض اللحظات، وهو ما كلفنا استقبال هدفين». وأضاف: «سعينا للعودة في النتيجة والبحث عن التعادل ثم الفوز، وصنعنا عدداً من الفرص، لكننا واجهنا حارس مرمى مميزاً قدم مباراة كبيرة».


وشدد مدرب الهلال على أن فريقه كان قريباً من التسجيل في أكثر من مناسبة، إلا أن اللمسة الأخيرة لم تكن حاضرة بالصورة المطلوبة، مبيناً أن مثل هذه المباريات تحسمها التفاصيل الصغيرة. وأوضح أن الفريق سيواصل العمل على معالجة الأخطاء ورفع مستوى التركيز في الجولات القادمة.


وأشار إنزاغي إلى أن الهلال ما زال يملك الكثير ليقدمه خلال المرحلة القادمة، مؤكداً ثقته في قدرة اللاعبين على استعادة التوازن، والمضي قدماً في المنافسة بروح عالية وتركيز أكبر.