The coach of Al-Hilal, Italian Simone Inzaghi, confirmed that his team tried to show their technical character during the match against Al-Taawoun, pointing out that losing focus at certain moments of the game led to conceding two goals that affected the course of the match.



Inzaghi said during the press conference after the match: "We tried today to show our character on the field, but we lost focus at some moments, which cost us two goals." He added: "We sought to come back in the score and look for the equalizer and then the win, and we created several chances, but we faced a distinguished goalkeeper who had a great match."



The Al-Hilal coach emphasized that his team was close to scoring on several occasions, but the final touch was not up to the required standard, indicating that such matches are decided by small details. He explained that the team will continue to work on correcting mistakes and raising the level of focus in the upcoming rounds.



Inzaghi pointed out that Al-Hilal still has a lot to offer in the upcoming phase, affirming his confidence in the players' ability to regain balance and move forward in the competition with high spirits and greater focus.