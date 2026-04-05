علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها باعتزام إدارة الأهلي تدعيم فريق كرة اليد خلال الموسم القادم، من خلال استقطاب عناصر مميزة، في إطار خطط تطوير اللعبة ورفع مستوى التنافس.


وبحسب مصدر خاص لـ«عكاظ» تسعى إدارة النادي للاستعانة بحارس من منتخب مصر لكرة اليد في بطولة النخبة، بهدف تعزيز مركز حراسة المرمى ودعم الفريق بعناصر ذات خبرة دولية.


كما تتجه الإدارة إلى إجراء عملية إعادة هيكلة شاملة للفريق، تشمل غربلة العناصر الحالية، إلى جانب التعاقد مع لاعبين جدد وفق الاحتياجات الفنية.


وفي السياق ذاته، يعمل النادي على الاكتفاء بمحترف أجنبي واحد في صفوف الفريق خلال الموسم القادم، بما يتماشى مع الرؤية الفنية المعتمدة لتطوير كرة اليد بالنادي.