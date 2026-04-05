"Okaz" learned from its sources that the Al-Ahli management intends to strengthen the handball team during the upcoming season by attracting distinguished players, as part of plans to develop the sport and raise the level of competition.



According to a special source for "Okaz," the club's management is seeking to recruit a goalkeeper from the Egyptian national handball team in the Elite Championship, aiming to enhance the goalkeeper position and support the team with players who have international experience.



The management is also moving towards a comprehensive restructuring of the team, which includes filtering the current players, in addition to signing new players based on technical needs.



In this context, the club is working to limit itself to one foreign professional in the team during the upcoming season, in line with the approved technical vision for developing handball at the club.