أكد أمير قطر الشيخ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني ورئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني اليوم (السبت) على ضرورة العمل على خفض التصعيد، وتغليب لغة الحوار السياسي والمسار الدبلوماسي.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء القطرية (قنا) أن الأمير الشيخ تميم ورئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جروجيا ميلوني أكدا أن الحوار السياسي والمسار الدبلوماسي الطريق الأمثل لاحتواء الأزمة الراهنة في الشرق الأوسط، وتداعياتها على الطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد، وصون أمن الطاقة في المنطقة، موضحة أنه جرى استعراض علاقات التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين وسبل دعمها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، لاسيما في الاقتصاد والطاقة.


بدوره، قال مكتب رئاسة الوزراء الإيطالية في بيان إن ميلوني والشيخ تميم بن حمد ناقشا الجهود الدبلوماسية الجارية للخروج من الأزمة المرتبطة بحرب إيران، وضمان بنية أمنية إقليمية مستدامة، كما تطرق الطرفان إلى القضايا المتعلقة بالطاقة، في ضوء «العلاقات الراسخة بين إيطاليا وقطر» في هذا المجال.


وأشار البيان إلى أنهما بحثا «سبل التخفيف من آثار الصدمات التي تعرض لها قطاع الطاقة في العالم».


وأكدت ميلوني «استعداد إيطاليا، عبر قدرات نظامها الإنتاجي، للمساهمة في إعادة تأهيل البنية التحتية للطاقة في قطر، لما لها من أهمية للأمن الطاقي العالمي». وبحسب مكتب ميلوني فإن الطرفين شددا أيضاً على أهمية وضرورة ضمان حرية الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز.


وأشار إلى أن الطرفين اتفقا على «العمل المشترك لتعزيز التعاون والاستثمارات الثنائية، وتطوير الشراكة في مختلف مجالات الأمن، خصوصاً في قطاعات الدفاع، والبنية التحتية الحيوية، والأمن الغذائي»، وفق مكتب ميلوني.


وأكدت ميلوني أن زيارتها تعكس رسالة تضامن في ظل الهجمات الإيرانية على قطر.