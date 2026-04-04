The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized today (Saturday) the necessity of working to de-escalate tensions and prioritizing the language of political dialogue and the diplomatic path.



The Qatari News Agency (QNA) reported that Emir Sheikh Tamim and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni affirmed that political dialogue and the diplomatic path are the best ways to contain the current crisis in the Middle East, its implications for energy and supply chains, and to safeguard energy security in the region. It was also noted that they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them in various fields, particularly in the economy and energy.



For her part, the Italian Prime Minister's office stated in a statement that Meloni and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis related to the war in Iran and to ensure a sustainable regional security architecture. The two sides also addressed energy-related issues, in light of the "strong relations between Italy and Qatar" in this field.



The statement indicated that they discussed "ways to mitigate the impacts of the shocks experienced by the global energy sector."



Meloni confirmed "Italy's readiness, through its production capabilities, to contribute to the rehabilitation of energy infrastructure in Qatar, given its importance for global energy security." According to Meloni's office, the two sides also stressed the importance and necessity of ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.



It was noted that the two parties agreed to "joint efforts to enhance cooperation and bilateral investments, and to develop partnerships in various areas of security, particularly in the defense sectors, critical infrastructure, and food security," according to Meloni's office.



Meloni affirmed that her visit reflects a message of solidarity in light of the Iranian attacks on Qatar.