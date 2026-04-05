Sources revealed to "Okaz" that the management of Al-Wahda Club, after confirming the first football team's stay for another season in the Yelo League for first division clubs, requested coach Rosmir to prepare a comprehensive technical report on all players. This is in preparation for overhauling all lines of the team, from defense to attack, involving both local and foreign players. The aim is to make a collective decision to release the majority of the players, both local and foreign, as their continued presence for another season would cost the team another season in "Yelo." Their capabilities are very limited after being given a full opportunity without achieving any level or results that would convince the Al-Wahda fans of their continuation.

The Al-Wahda team lost the chance to compete for entry into the playoff qualifying for the Yelo League to ascend to the Saudi Pro League, after drawing with Al-Raed 2-2. This result highlighted the inability of Al-Wahda players to compete and enter the playoff matches, which angered the Al-Wahda fans who attended and left fully convinced of the first team's failure to ascend to the top league.