كشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ»، أن ادارة نادي الوحدة وبعد أن تأكد بقاء الفريق الكروي الأول لموسم آخر، في دوري يلو لأندية الدرجة الأولى، طلبت من المدرب روسمير إعداد تقرير فني شامل عن كافة اللاعبين؛ استعداداً لنفض كافة خطوط الفريق من الحراسة إلى خط المقدمة من اللاعبين المحليين والأجانب، وذلك من أجل اتخاذ قرار تسريح جماعي لغالبية لاعبي الفريق من محليين وأجانب؛ لأن بقاءهم لموسم آخر سوف يكلف الفريق البقاء موسما آخر في «يلو»، إذ إن إمكاناتهم محدودة جداً بعد أن تم منحهم الفرصة كاملة ولم يحققوا أي مستوى ونتائج تقنع الشارع الوحداوي ببقائهم.

وكان الفريق الوحداوي فقد فرصة المنافسة على الدخول في الملحق المؤهل لأندية دوري يلو للصعود لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بعد أن تعادل مع فريق الرائد 2/2، وهذه النتيجة أظهرت عجز لاعبي الوحدة على المنافسة والدخول في مواجهات الملحق، وهو ما أثار غضب الجماهير الوحداوية التي حضرت وخرجت وهي على قناعة تامة ببقاء الفريق الأول وفشله في الصعود لدوري الكبار.