أوقفت الهيئة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون الفلسطينية موظفة عن العمل، على خلفية تعليق مسيء نشرته عبر صفحتها الشخصية على منصة «فيسبوك» تجاه المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية وقيادتها وشعبها.
وأعلنت الهيئة في بيان رسمي أنها بادرت فور انتشار الموضوع بتشكيل لجنة تحقيق مختصة، وقررت وقف الموظفة عن العمل فورًا إلى حين استكمال التحقيق واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية والإدارية والمهنية المناسبة.
وأكدت الهيئة أن سياستها التحريرية تقوم على احترام الدول العربية كافة، وعدم الإساءة أو التطاول على رموزها الوطنية أو التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، مشددة على أن أي إساءة تصدر من أي شخص لا تمثل سوى صاحبها الشخصي، ولا تعكس بأي حال موقف الهيئة أو توجهاتها الرسمية.
تأكيد على العلاقات الأخوية
وأعربت الهيئة عن اعتزازها الكبير بالعلاقات الأخوية المتينة التي تربط الشعب الفلسطيني بالمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وثمنت عاليًا الدور الوطني والقومي المشرف الذي تقوم به الأردن بقيادة الملك عبدالله الثاني، إلى جانب الحكومة والشعب الأردني، وخصوصاً الإعلام الأردني في دعم القضية الفلسطينية، في ظل العدوان المستمر على أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني.
وشددت الهيئة على التزامها الكامل بمسؤولياتها الوطنية والمهنية، وحرصها على تعزيز الخطاب الإعلامي المسؤول الذي يعكس قيم الاحترام والتضامن العربي المشترك.
وأثارت تعليقات نشرتها صحفية فلسطينية تدعى مريم الطريفي تعمل في تلفزيون فلسطين الرسمي عبر حسابها على فيسبوك، ردود فعل غاضبة في الأردن، حيث اعتبرها كثيرون إساءة مباشرة للمملكة وشعبها. وسرعان ما تم حذف التعليق وإغلاق بعض صفحاتها الشخصية.
يأتي هذا الإجراء في سياق حرص الجهات الإعلامية الفلسطينية الرسمية على الحفاظ على العلاقات الأخوية مع الدول العربية، وخصوصًا الأردن الذي يقدم دعمًا تاريخيًا ومستمرًا للقضية الفلسطينية على المستويات السياسية والإنسانية والإعلامية.
The Palestinian Public Broadcasting Corporation has suspended an employee from work due to an offensive comment she posted on her personal page on the "Facebook" platform regarding the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, its leadership, and its people.
The corporation announced in an official statement that it promptly formed a specialized investigation committee as soon as the issue arose, and decided to suspend the employee immediately until the investigation is completed and appropriate legal, administrative, and professional measures are taken.
The corporation emphasized that its editorial policy is based on respecting all Arab countries, and not insulting or encroaching upon their national symbols or interfering in their internal affairs, stressing that any offense issued by any individual represents only that person and does not reflect in any way the position or official orientations of the corporation.
Affirmation of Brotherhood Relations
The corporation expressed its great pride in the strong brotherly relations that bind the Palestinian people to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and highly appreciated the honorable national and pan-Arab role played by Jordan under the leadership of King Abdullah II, alongside the Jordanian government and people, especially the Jordanian media in supporting the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people.
The corporation reiterated its full commitment to its national and professional responsibilities, and its keenness to enhance responsible media discourse that reflects the values of respect and shared Arab solidarity.
Comments made by a Palestinian journalist named Mariam Al-Tarifi, who works at the official Palestine TV, on her Facebook account, sparked angry reactions in Jordan, where many considered them a direct insult to the Kingdom and its people. The comment was quickly deleted, and some of her personal pages were closed.
This action comes in the context of the official Palestinian media's commitment to maintaining brotherly relations with Arab countries, especially Jordan, which provides historical and ongoing support for the Palestinian cause on political, humanitarian, and media levels.