The Palestinian Public Broadcasting Corporation has suspended an employee from work due to an offensive comment she posted on her personal page on the "Facebook" platform regarding the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, its leadership, and its people.

The corporation announced in an official statement that it promptly formed a specialized investigation committee as soon as the issue arose, and decided to suspend the employee immediately until the investigation is completed and appropriate legal, administrative, and professional measures are taken.

The corporation emphasized that its editorial policy is based on respecting all Arab countries, and not insulting or encroaching upon their national symbols or interfering in their internal affairs, stressing that any offense issued by any individual represents only that person and does not reflect in any way the position or official orientations of the corporation.



Affirmation of Brotherhood Relations

The corporation expressed its great pride in the strong brotherly relations that bind the Palestinian people to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and highly appreciated the honorable national and pan-Arab role played by Jordan under the leadership of King Abdullah II, alongside the Jordanian government and people, especially the Jordanian media in supporting the Palestinian cause amid the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people.

The corporation reiterated its full commitment to its national and professional responsibilities, and its keenness to enhance responsible media discourse that reflects the values of respect and shared Arab solidarity.



Comments made by a Palestinian journalist named Mariam Al-Tarifi, who works at the official Palestine TV, on her Facebook account, sparked angry reactions in Jordan, where many considered them a direct insult to the Kingdom and its people. The comment was quickly deleted, and some of her personal pages were closed.



This action comes in the context of the official Palestinian media's commitment to maintaining brotherly relations with Arab countries, especially Jordan, which provides historical and ongoing support for the Palestinian cause on political, humanitarian, and media levels.