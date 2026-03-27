أوقفت الهيئة العامة للإذاعة والتلفزيون الفلسطينية موظفة عن العمل، على خلفية تعليق مسيء نشرته عبر صفحتها الشخصية على منصة «فيسبوك» تجاه المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية وقيادتها وشعبها.

وأعلنت الهيئة في بيان رسمي أنها بادرت فور انتشار الموضوع بتشكيل لجنة تحقيق مختصة، وقررت وقف الموظفة عن العمل فورًا إلى حين استكمال التحقيق واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية والإدارية والمهنية المناسبة.

وأكدت الهيئة أن سياستها التحريرية تقوم على احترام الدول العربية كافة، وعدم الإساءة أو التطاول على رموزها الوطنية أو التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، مشددة على أن أي إساءة تصدر من أي شخص لا تمثل سوى صاحبها الشخصي، ولا تعكس بأي حال موقف الهيئة أو توجهاتها الرسمية.

تأكيد على العلاقات الأخوية

وأعربت الهيئة عن اعتزازها الكبير بالعلاقات الأخوية المتينة التي تربط الشعب الفلسطيني بالمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وثمنت عاليًا الدور الوطني والقومي المشرف الذي تقوم به الأردن بقيادة الملك عبدالله الثاني، إلى جانب الحكومة والشعب الأردني، وخصوصاً الإعلام الأردني في دعم القضية الفلسطينية، في ظل العدوان المستمر على أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني.

وشددت الهيئة على التزامها الكامل بمسؤولياتها الوطنية والمهنية، وحرصها على تعزيز الخطاب الإعلامي المسؤول الذي يعكس قيم الاحترام والتضامن العربي المشترك.

وأثارت تعليقات نشرتها صحفية فلسطينية تدعى مريم الطريفي تعمل في تلفزيون فلسطين الرسمي عبر حسابها على فيسبوك، ردود فعل غاضبة في الأردن، حيث اعتبرها كثيرون إساءة مباشرة للمملكة وشعبها. وسرعان ما تم حذف التعليق وإغلاق بعض صفحاتها الشخصية.

يأتي هذا الإجراء في سياق حرص الجهات الإعلامية الفلسطينية الرسمية على الحفاظ على العلاقات الأخوية مع الدول العربية، وخصوصًا الأردن الذي يقدم دعمًا تاريخيًا ومستمرًا للقضية الفلسطينية على المستويات السياسية والإنسانية والإعلامية.