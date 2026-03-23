Military observers do not rule out that the entry of the American "A-10" and "Apache" aircraft into the operational theater off the southern coast of Iran and over the Strait of Hormuz is a precursor to an impending ground operation, as they see this step as a new escalation in the American military presence in the region.



Experts have reported that the use of the two aircraft is primarily aimed at supporting ground operations and precision strikes against tanks, as well as carrying out special missions, benefiting from their low altitudes and maneuverability, which reduces the likelihood of interception by Iranian air defenses.



The "A-10" attack aircraft is characterized by its ability to provide direct support to ground forces, having neutralized fast boats and Iranian warships from close distances during missions.



The aircraft is equipped with a 30-millimeter cannon mounted at the front with a high rate of fire, in addition to a range of guided and unguided missiles and bombs, making it effective in targeting both land and sea objectives.



As for the Apache attack helicopter, the U.S. military has used it to shoot down Iranian Shahed drones off the coasts and to strike mine-laying boats. The Apache can reach speeds of about 280 kilometers per hour and is capable of operating in difficult conditions, possessing a machine gun and Hellfire anti-tank missiles, with the ability to detect multiple targets simultaneously.



The participation of the two aircraft represents a turning point in U.S. military operations, as they can be relied upon to support any potential operations by ground and naval forces. The use of the two aircraft is part of a Pentagon plan aimed at reducing the threat posed by armed boats, mines, and Iranian missiles that have disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.



According to military experts, if these threats are eliminated, Washington may be able to send its warships to escort commercial vessels, and the two aircraft could provide air cover for any potential special operations on the ground, including sending Marines or special teams into the Iranian interior to seize high-enriched uranium facilities.