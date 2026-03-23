لا يستبعد مراقبون عسكريون أن يكود دخول طائرتي «إيه 10» و«أباتشي» الأمريكيتين ساحة العمليات العسكرية قبالة الساحل الجنوبي لإيران، وفوق مضيق هرمز، مقدمة لاقتراب العملية البرية، إذ رأوا أن هذه الخطوة تمثل تصعيداً جديداً ضمن الحضور العسكري الأمريكي في المنطقة.


وأفاد مختصون أن استخدام الطائرتين يهدف أساساً إلى دعم العمليات البرية والقصف الدقيق للدبابات، وتنفيذ المهمات الخاصة، مستفيدة من ارتفاعاتها المنخفضة وقدرتها على المناورة، ما يقلل من احتمالات اعتراضها من قبل الدفاعات الجوية الإيرانية.


وتتميز طائرة «إيه 10» الهجومية بقدرتها على تقديم دعم مباشر للقوات البرية، إذ قامت خلال المهمة بتحييد الزوارق السريعة والسفن الحربية الإيرانية من مسافات قريبة.


وتضم الطائرة مدفعاً رئيسياً من عيار 30 مليمتراً مثبتاً في المقدمة وبمعدل إطلاق مرتفع، إضافة إلى مجموعة من الصواريخ والقنابل الموجهة وغير الموجهة، مما يجعلها فعالة في استهداف الأهداف البرية والبحرية على حد سواء.


أما مروحية أباتشي الهجومية، فقد استخدمها الجيش الأمريكي لإسقاط المسيّرات الإيرانية من نوع شاهد قبالة السواحل، وضرب قوارب زرع الألغام. وتتمتع الأباتشي بسرعة تصل إلى نحو 280 كيلومتراً في الساعة، وقدرة على العمل في ظروف صعبة، وتمتلك مدفعاً آلياً وصواريخ هيلفاير المضادة للدبابات، مع إمكانية كشف أكثر من هدف في وقت واحد.


وتمثل مشاركة الطائرتين نقطة تحول في العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية، إذ يمكن الاعتماد عليهما لدعم أي عمليات محتملة للقوات البرية والبحرية. ويأتي استخدام الطائرتين ضمن خطة للبنتاغون تهدف إلى تقليل خطر القوارب المسلحة والألغام والصواريخ الإيرانية التي عطلت حركة السفن في مضيق هرمز.


وحسب خبراء عسكريين، فإنه إذا تم التخلص من هذه التهديدات، قد تتمكن واشنطن من إرسال سفنها الحربية لمرافقة السفن التجارية، كما يمكن للطائرتين توفير غطاء جوي لأي عمليات خاصة محتملة على الأرض، بما يشمل إرسال قوات «مارينز» أو فرق خاصة إلى العمق الإيراني للسيطرة على منشآت اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب.