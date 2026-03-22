وسط تصعيد ميداني كبير، دخلت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران أسبوعها الرابع. وأفادت تقارير محلية، اليوم الأحد، بأن ضربات متواصلة استهدفت مناطق صحراوية في مدينة خمين الإيرانية منذ ساعات الصباح، وسط ترجيحات بوجود منشآت عسكرية أو أنفاق طويلة للصواريخ في تلك المناطق.


وأكدت المعلومات مقتل محمد تقي عباسي، وهو عنصر في الباسيج وقائد إحدى القواعد، في هجوم استهدف نقطة تفتيش في طهران. في حين دوت انفجارات عنيفة في ميناء بندر عباس الإستراتيجي.


من جانبها، أوضحت العلاقات العامة للجيش الإيراني أن المقر المشترك للدفاع الجوي في البلاد أعلن استهداف مقاتلة معادية من طراز إف 15 في أجواء السواحل الجنوبية للبلاد وبالقرب من جزيرة هرمز، بعد رصدها وإطلاق صاروخ نحوها من قبل أنظمة أرض-جو التابعة لقوات الدفاع الجوي للجيش.


فيما تحدثت وكالة «نت بلوكس»، أن انقطاع الإنترنت في إيران دخل يومه الثالث والعشرين، لافتة إلى أن هذا يعد أطول انقطاع رقمي مسجل في تاريخ إيران.


بالمقابل، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم الأحد، رصد إطلاق صواريخ تجاه إيلات، لافتا إلى أن إيران أطلقت منذ بداية الحرب نحو 400 صاروخ على إسرائيل. وأكد الجيش أنه تم اعتراض 92% من صواريخ إيران حتى الآن.


تزامنت التطورات الميدانية، مع تهديد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، فجر الأحد، بأن الولايات المتحدة سوف «تمحو» محطات الطاقة الإيرانية إذا لم تقم طهران بإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز بالكامل في غضون 48 ساعة. وقال إنه يمنح إيران 48 ساعة بالضبط لفتح الممر المائي الحيوي أو مواجهة جولة جديدة من الهجمات. وذكر أن الولايات المتحدة ستدمر «محطات طاقة مختلفة، بدءا بأكبرها!».


في المقابل، لوح الجيش الإيراني بأنه سيستهدف البنى التحتية للطاقة ومحطات تحلية المياه إذا نفّذ الرئيس الأمريكي تهديداته بتدمير بنيتها التحتية للطاقة. وقال «مقر خاتم الأنبياء»، القيادة العملياتية للجيش في بيان «إذا تعرّضت البنية التحتية للنفط والطاقة الإيرانية لهجوم، فسيتم استهداف البنى التحتية للطاقة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وتحلية المياه التابعة للولايات المتحدة في المنطقة»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة فارس.