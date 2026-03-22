وسط تصعيد ميداني كبير، دخلت الحرب الأمريكية الإسرائيلية مع إيران أسبوعها الرابع. وأفادت تقارير محلية، اليوم الأحد، بأن ضربات متواصلة استهدفت مناطق صحراوية في مدينة خمين الإيرانية منذ ساعات الصباح، وسط ترجيحات بوجود منشآت عسكرية أو أنفاق طويلة للصواريخ في تلك المناطق.
وأكدت المعلومات مقتل محمد تقي عباسي، وهو عنصر في الباسيج وقائد إحدى القواعد، في هجوم استهدف نقطة تفتيش في طهران. في حين دوت انفجارات عنيفة في ميناء بندر عباس الإستراتيجي.
من جانبها، أوضحت العلاقات العامة للجيش الإيراني أن المقر المشترك للدفاع الجوي في البلاد أعلن استهداف مقاتلة معادية من طراز إف 15 في أجواء السواحل الجنوبية للبلاد وبالقرب من جزيرة هرمز، بعد رصدها وإطلاق صاروخ نحوها من قبل أنظمة أرض-جو التابعة لقوات الدفاع الجوي للجيش.
فيما تحدثت وكالة «نت بلوكس»، أن انقطاع الإنترنت في إيران دخل يومه الثالث والعشرين، لافتة إلى أن هذا يعد أطول انقطاع رقمي مسجل في تاريخ إيران.
بالمقابل، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم الأحد، رصد إطلاق صواريخ تجاه إيلات، لافتا إلى أن إيران أطلقت منذ بداية الحرب نحو 400 صاروخ على إسرائيل. وأكد الجيش أنه تم اعتراض 92% من صواريخ إيران حتى الآن.
تزامنت التطورات الميدانية، مع تهديد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، فجر الأحد، بأن الولايات المتحدة سوف «تمحو» محطات الطاقة الإيرانية إذا لم تقم طهران بإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز بالكامل في غضون 48 ساعة. وقال إنه يمنح إيران 48 ساعة بالضبط لفتح الممر المائي الحيوي أو مواجهة جولة جديدة من الهجمات. وذكر أن الولايات المتحدة ستدمر «محطات طاقة مختلفة، بدءا بأكبرها!».
في المقابل، لوح الجيش الإيراني بأنه سيستهدف البنى التحتية للطاقة ومحطات تحلية المياه إذا نفّذ الرئيس الأمريكي تهديداته بتدمير بنيتها التحتية للطاقة. وقال «مقر خاتم الأنبياء»، القيادة العملياتية للجيش في بيان «إذا تعرّضت البنية التحتية للنفط والطاقة الإيرانية لهجوم، فسيتم استهداف البنى التحتية للطاقة وتكنولوجيا المعلومات وتحلية المياه التابعة للولايات المتحدة في المنطقة»، وفق ما نقلت وكالة فارس.
Amid significant military escalation, the American-Israeli war with Iran has entered its fourth week. Local reports today, Sunday, indicated that continuous strikes targeted desert areas in the Iranian city of Khomein since the morning, with indications of the presence of military facilities or long missile tunnels in those areas.
Information confirmed the death of Mohammad Taqi Abbasi, a member of the Basij and commander of one of the bases, in an attack that targeted a checkpoint in Tehran. Meanwhile, loud explosions were heard in the strategic port of Bandar Abbas.
For its part, the public relations office of the Iranian army clarified that the joint air defense headquarters in the country announced the targeting of an enemy F-15 fighter jet in the airspace over the southern coasts of the country and near Hormuz Island, after it was detected and a missile was launched at it by ground-to-air systems of the army's air defense forces.
The "NetBlocks" agency reported that the internet outage in Iran has entered its twenty-third day, noting that this is the longest recorded digital disruption in Iran's history.
In contrast, the Israeli army announced today, Sunday, that it had detected the launch of rockets towards Eilat, pointing out that Iran has launched about 400 rockets at Israel since the beginning of the war. The army confirmed that 92% of Iran's rockets have been intercepted so far.
The military developments coincided with a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump early Sunday, stating that the United States would "wipe out" Iranian power stations if Tehran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. He said he was giving Iran exactly 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He mentioned that the United States would destroy "various power stations, starting with the largest!"
In response, the Iranian army threatened to target energy infrastructure and desalination plants if the U.S. president carried out his threats to destroy its energy infrastructure. The "Khatam al-Anbiya" headquarters, the operational command of the army, stated in a statement, "If the Iranian oil and energy infrastructure is attacked, the energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the United States in the region will be targeted," according to the Fars news agency.