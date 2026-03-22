Amid significant military escalation, the American-Israeli war with Iran has entered its fourth week. Local reports today, Sunday, indicated that continuous strikes targeted desert areas in the Iranian city of Khomein since the morning, with indications of the presence of military facilities or long missile tunnels in those areas.



Information confirmed the death of Mohammad Taqi Abbasi, a member of the Basij and commander of one of the bases, in an attack that targeted a checkpoint in Tehran. Meanwhile, loud explosions were heard in the strategic port of Bandar Abbas.



For its part, the public relations office of the Iranian army clarified that the joint air defense headquarters in the country announced the targeting of an enemy F-15 fighter jet in the airspace over the southern coasts of the country and near Hormuz Island, after it was detected and a missile was launched at it by ground-to-air systems of the army's air defense forces.



The "NetBlocks" agency reported that the internet outage in Iran has entered its twenty-third day, noting that this is the longest recorded digital disruption in Iran's history.



In contrast, the Israeli army announced today, Sunday, that it had detected the launch of rockets towards Eilat, pointing out that Iran has launched about 400 rockets at Israel since the beginning of the war. The army confirmed that 92% of Iran's rockets have been intercepted so far.



The military developments coincided with a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump early Sunday, stating that the United States would "wipe out" Iranian power stations if Tehran did not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. He said he was giving Iran exactly 48 hours to open the vital waterway or face a new round of attacks. He mentioned that the United States would destroy "various power stations, starting with the largest!"



In response, the Iranian army threatened to target energy infrastructure and desalination plants if the U.S. president carried out his threats to destroy its energy infrastructure. The "Khatam al-Anbiya" headquarters, the operational command of the army, stated in a statement, "If the Iranian oil and energy infrastructure is attacked, the energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the United States in the region will be targeted," according to the Fars news agency.