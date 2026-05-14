اختتم ديوان المظالم، اليوم، ورشة عمل لمناقشة الموضوعات المتعلقة بنظام مكافحة التستر ذات الصلة باختصاص الجهتين، واستعراض ما صدر بشأنها من أحكامٍ قضائية، والتي أُقيمت على مدى يومين، بحضور مساعد وزير التجارة عبدالعزيز الدحيم، ورئيس مكتب الشؤون الفنية بديوان المظالم الدكتور عبدالمحسن المعيوف، وعددٍ من الوكلاء والقضاة ورؤساء ومديري ومشرفي الإدارات القانونية والفنية في الجهتين.
خطوات تنفيذية
وشهدت الورشة استعراض نظام مكافحة التستر ولائحته التنفيذية، وعددٍ من الإجراءات والخطوات التنفيذية والتطبيقات العملية للأحكام ذات الصلة، وذلك في إطار الإسهام في الحد من جرائم التستر، وتعزيز الرقابة، وإنفاذ الأنظمة والتشريعات ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب مواءمة الممارسات الإدارية مع المبادئ والأحكام القضائية ذات الصلة.
وتأتي هذه الورشة ضمن جهود ديوان المظالم الرامية إلى تعزيز التنظيم الإجرائي والتشريعي، ورفع الوعي القانوني في مختلف اختصاصات ودوائر القضاء الإداري، بما يعزز عناصر الاستدامة والريادة.
The Board of Grievances concluded today a workshop to discuss topics related to the Anti-Cover-up System relevant to the jurisdiction of both entities, and to review the judicial rulings issued regarding it. The workshop took place over two days, with the presence of the Assistant Minister of Commerce, Abdulaziz Al-Duhaim, the Head of the Technical Affairs Office at the Board of Grievances, Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Maiouf, along with several agents, judges, and heads, directors, and supervisors of legal and technical departments in both entities.
Executive Steps
The workshop included a review of the Anti-Cover-up System and its executive regulations, as well as several procedures, executive steps, and practical applications of the relevant rulings. This is part of the effort to contribute to reducing cover-up crimes, enhancing oversight, and enforcing related systems and legislation, in addition to aligning administrative practices with the principles and judicial rulings related to the matter.
This workshop is part of the Board of Grievances' efforts to enhance procedural and legislative organization and raise legal awareness across various jurisdictions and circles of administrative judiciary, thereby reinforcing elements of sustainability and leadership.