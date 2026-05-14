The Widad Association for Orphan Care has revealed the results of the project for the sponsorship of orphans without known parents, which achieved remarkable indicators, the most notable of which is that the number of families competing to adopt one child reached about 28 families, and a 100% compliance rate with the legal guardianship requirement through the condition of breastfeeding the child upon adoption.

The project contributed to solving 94% of the family problems faced by infertile families, in addition to conducting 1,645 field visits to follow up on the foster families in various regions of the Kingdom, and saving more than 500 million riyals that would have been spent on caring for orphaned children in care homes, thanks to the empowerment of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development for the association within the sponsorship project.

Reducing the Duration of Child Reception



The association indicated that the project also contributed to reducing the duration of receiving the child from care entities from 13 days to just 3 working days, and reducing the duration of assigning the child to a foster family from 125 days to 19 working days, reflecting a significant improvement in the efficiency of procedures and the speed of enabling qualified families to foster.

ضيف الله النعمي.

Supervision, Performance Monitoring, and Evaluation



The CEO of the Widad Association for Orphan Care, Dr. Dhifallah bin Ahmed Al-Nami, explained that the orphan sponsorship project is based on the integration of roles between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the association, where the ministry oversees and monitors performance and evaluation, in addition to establishing regulations and providing operational support. In turn, the association works on building guidelines and policies to ensure governance and transparency, developing operational processes, attracting specialized competencies, and continuously improving performance and innovation.



Al-Nami emphasized that these indicators reflect the growing community awareness of the culture of fostering and the success of the Saudi experience in providing a safe and stable family environment for children without known parents, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in empowering the non-profit sector and maximizing its developmental and social impact.