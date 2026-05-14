The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 14.09 EGP for buying, and 14.13 EGP for selling.

At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 14.04 EGP for buying, and 14.11 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 14.05 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Alexandria Bank, it was 14.00 EGP for buying, and 14.10 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 14.07 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.73 EGP for buying, and 14.10 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it was 14.04 EGP for buying, and 14.10 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it was 14.04 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling.



Transactions Yesterday



In yesterday's transactions, the average price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was recorded at 14.09 EGP for buying, and 14.13 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 14.05 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 14.05 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Alexandria Bank, it was 14.02 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 14.07 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.75 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it was 14.05 EGP for buying, and 14.11 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it was 14.04 EGP for buying, and 14.13 EGP for selling.