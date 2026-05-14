سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 14.09 جنيه للشراء، و14.13 جنيه للبيع.
وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 14.04 جنيه للشراء، و14.11 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 14.05 جنيه للشراء، و14.12 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 14.00 جنيه للشراء، و14.10 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 14.07 جنيه للشراء، و14.12 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.73 جنيه للشراء، و14.10 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 14.04 جنيه للشراء، و14.10 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 14.04 جنيه للشراء، و14.12 جنيه للبيع.
تعاملات أمس
وفي تعاملات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 14.09 جنيه للشراء، و14.13 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري 14.05 جنيه للشراء، و14.12 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك مصر 14.05 جنيه للشراء، و14.12 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك الإسكندرية 14.02 جنيه للشراء، و14.12 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 14.07 جنيه للشراء، و14.12 جنيه للبيع، وفي مصرف أبوظبي التجاري 13.75 جنيه للشراء، و14.12 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 14.05 جنيه للشراء، و14.11 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك قناة السويس 14.04 جنيه للشراء، و14.13 جنيه للبيع.
The average exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt recorded 14.09 EGP for buying, and 14.13 EGP for selling.
At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 14.04 EGP for buying, and 14.11 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 14.05 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Alexandria Bank, it was 14.00 EGP for buying, and 14.10 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 14.07 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.73 EGP for buying, and 14.10 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it was 14.04 EGP for buying, and 14.10 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it was 14.04 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling.
Transactions Yesterday
In yesterday's transactions, the average price of the Saudi Riyal at the Central Bank of Egypt was recorded at 14.09 EGP for buying, and 14.13 EGP for selling. At the National Bank of Egypt, it was 14.05 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Bank Misr, it was 14.05 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Alexandria Bank, it was 14.02 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At the Commercial International Bank, it was 14.07 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, it was 13.75 EGP for buying, and 14.12 EGP for selling. At Al Baraka Bank, it was 14.05 EGP for buying, and 14.11 EGP for selling. At Suez Canal Bank, it was 14.04 EGP for buying, and 14.13 EGP for selling.