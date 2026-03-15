قُتل 18 مدنياً غالبيتهم أطفال ومسنون، وأُصيب العشرات في قصف مدفعي وصاروخي حوثي على تجمع لمواطنين في مأدبة إفطار مغرب اليوم (الأحد) بمديرية حيران بمحافظة حجة.
وأدانت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات بأشد العبارات الجريمة المروعة التي ارتكبها الحوثي مساء اليوم في مديرية حيران، المتمثلة في قصف مدفعي وصاروخي استهدف تجمعًا مدنيًا للأهالي أثناء تناولهم وجبة الإفطار الرمضاني، ووصفتها بالانتهاك الجسيم والصارخ لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني ومبادئ حماية المدنيين أثناء النزاعات المسلحة.
تفاصيل الجريمة
وأوضحت الشبكة أن فريقها الميداني في محافظة حجة رصد استهداف الحوثي ساحة مجلس المواطن عادل جنيد في مديرية حيران، بعد عملية رصد مسبقة باستخدام طائرة مسيّرة، وأن عدداً من الأهالي كانوا متجمعين لتناول وجبة الإفطار، في مشهد إنساني يعكس روح التكافل المجتمعي خلال شهر رمضان المبارك وجرى قصفهم.
وأكدت الشبكة مقتل ما لا يقل عن 18 شخصاً غالبيتهم من الأطفال وإصابة أكثر من 30 مدنيًا بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، مبينة أن العدد مرشح للارتفاع نظرًا إلى شدة الانفجار وخطورة الإصابات، إضافة إلى اختلاط أشلاء بعض الضحايا نتيجة قوة القصف.
وأكدت الشبكة أن استهداف تجمعات مدنية خلال أوقات الإفطار في شهر رمضان يمثل جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان، ويعكس نمطًا متكررًا من الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي ترتكبها جماعة الحوثي بحق المدنيين في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، في تحدٍ واضح وصريح لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني، لاسيما مبادئ التمييز والتناسب وحماية السكان المدنيين المنصوص عليها في اتفاقيات جنيف والقانون الدولي العرفي.
جريمة حرب جسيمة
وأشارت إلى أن استخدام وسائل الرصد والاستهداف عبر الطائرات المسيّرة لتحديد تجمعات مدنية ثم قصفها بشكل مباشر يرقى إلى هجوم متعمد ضد المدنيين، وهو ما يعد جريمة جسيمة تستوجب المساءلة الجنائية الدولية، مطالبة المجتمع الدولي ومجلس الأمن والمبعوث الأممي بإدنة واضحة وصريحة لهذه الجريمة، وممارسة ضغط دولي جاد لوقف الهجمات التي تستهدف المدنيين في اليمن، واتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة لحماية المدنيين في مناطق النزاع، وضمان عدم إفلات مرتكبي هذه الجرائم من العقاب.
جاء ذلك بالتزامن مع تشييع محافظة تعز اليوم جثامين 5 من أفراد القوات الحكومية الذين قُتلوا مساء الجمعة أثناء تصديهم لهجوم حوثي على غرب المدينة.
18 civilians, mostly children and the elderly, were killed, and dozens were injured in a Houthi artillery and rocket attack on a gathering of citizens during the iftar meal this evening (Sunday) in the Hayran district of Hajjah Governorate.
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms condemned in the strongest terms the horrific crime committed by the Houthis this evening in the Hayran district, which involved artillery and rocket shelling targeting a civilian gathering of families during their Ramadan iftar meal, describing it as a gross and blatant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law and the principles of protecting civilians during armed conflicts.
Details of the Crime
The network clarified that its field team in Hajjah Governorate monitored the Houthi targeting of the gathering at the home of citizen Adel Junaid in the Hayran district, following prior surveillance using a drone, and that a number of families were gathered to have their iftar meal, in a humanitarian scene reflecting the spirit of community solidarity during the blessed month of Ramadan when they were shelled.
The network confirmed that at least 18 people were killed, most of them children, and more than 30 civilians were injured with varying degrees of severity, indicating that the number is likely to rise due to the intensity of the explosion and the severity of the injuries, in addition to the mixing of body parts of some victims due to the force of the shelling.
The network emphasized that targeting civilian gatherings during iftar times in Ramadan constitutes a complete war crime, reflecting a recurring pattern of serious violations committed by the Houthi group against civilians in various Yemeni governorates, in a clear and explicit challenge to the rules of international humanitarian law, particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and the protection of civilian populations as stipulated in the Geneva Conventions and customary international law.
Serious War Crime
It pointed out that the use of monitoring and targeting means via drones to identify civilian gatherings and then directly shelling them amounts to an intentional attack against civilians, which is considered a serious crime warranting international criminal accountability. It called on the international community, the Security Council, and the UN envoy to issue a clear and explicit condemnation of this crime, to exert serious international pressure to stop attacks targeting civilians in Yemen, and to take urgent measures to protect civilians in conflict areas and ensure that perpetrators of these crimes do not escape punishment.
This coincided with the funeral in Taiz Governorate today of the bodies of 5 members of the government forces who were killed on Friday evening while repelling a Houthi attack in the west of the city.