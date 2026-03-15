قُتل 18 مدنياً غالبيتهم أطفال ومسنون، وأُصيب العشرات في قصف مدفعي وصاروخي حوثي على تجمع لمواطنين في مأدبة إفطار مغرب اليوم (الأحد) بمديرية حيران بمحافظة حجة.


وأدانت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات بأشد العبارات الجريمة المروعة التي ارتكبها الحوثي مساء اليوم في مديرية حيران، المتمثلة في قصف مدفعي وصاروخي استهدف تجمعًا مدنيًا للأهالي أثناء تناولهم وجبة الإفطار الرمضاني، ووصفتها بالانتهاك الجسيم والصارخ لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني ومبادئ حماية المدنيين أثناء النزاعات المسلحة.


تفاصيل الجريمة


وأوضحت الشبكة أن فريقها الميداني في محافظة حجة رصد استهداف الحوثي ساحة مجلس المواطن عادل جنيد في مديرية حيران، بعد عملية رصد مسبقة باستخدام طائرة مسيّرة، وأن عدداً من الأهالي كانوا متجمعين لتناول وجبة الإفطار، في مشهد إنساني يعكس روح التكافل المجتمعي خلال شهر رمضان المبارك وجرى قصفهم.


وأكدت الشبكة مقتل ما لا يقل عن 18 شخصاً غالبيتهم من الأطفال وإصابة أكثر من 30 مدنيًا بجروح متفاوتة الخطورة، مبينة أن العدد مرشح للارتفاع نظرًا إلى شدة الانفجار وخطورة الإصابات، إضافة إلى اختلاط أشلاء بعض الضحايا نتيجة قوة القصف.


وأكدت الشبكة أن استهداف تجمعات مدنية خلال أوقات الإفطار في شهر رمضان يمثل جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان، ويعكس نمطًا متكررًا من الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي ترتكبها جماعة الحوثي بحق المدنيين في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، في تحدٍ واضح وصريح لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني، لاسيما مبادئ التمييز والتناسب وحماية السكان المدنيين المنصوص عليها في اتفاقيات جنيف والقانون الدولي العرفي.


جريمة حرب جسيمة


وأشارت إلى أن استخدام وسائل الرصد والاستهداف عبر الطائرات المسيّرة لتحديد تجمعات مدنية ثم قصفها بشكل مباشر يرقى إلى هجوم متعمد ضد المدنيين، وهو ما يعد جريمة جسيمة تستوجب المساءلة الجنائية الدولية، مطالبة المجتمع الدولي ومجلس الأمن والمبعوث الأممي بإدنة واضحة وصريحة لهذه الجريمة، وممارسة ضغط دولي جاد لوقف الهجمات التي تستهدف المدنيين في اليمن، واتخاذ إجراءات عاجلة لحماية المدنيين في مناطق النزاع، وضمان عدم إفلات مرتكبي هذه الجرائم من العقاب.


جاء ذلك بالتزامن مع تشييع محافظة تعز اليوم جثامين 5 من أفراد القوات الحكومية الذين قُتلوا مساء الجمعة أثناء تصديهم لهجوم حوثي على غرب المدينة.