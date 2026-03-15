18 civilians, mostly children and the elderly, were killed, and dozens were injured in a Houthi artillery and rocket attack on a gathering of citizens during the iftar meal this evening (Sunday) in the Hayran district of Hajjah Governorate.



The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms condemned in the strongest terms the horrific crime committed by the Houthis this evening in the Hayran district, which involved artillery and rocket shelling targeting a civilian gathering of families during their Ramadan iftar meal, describing it as a gross and blatant violation of the rules of international humanitarian law and the principles of protecting civilians during armed conflicts.



Details of the Crime



The network clarified that its field team in Hajjah Governorate monitored the Houthi targeting of the gathering at the home of citizen Adel Junaid in the Hayran district, following prior surveillance using a drone, and that a number of families were gathered to have their iftar meal, in a humanitarian scene reflecting the spirit of community solidarity during the blessed month of Ramadan when they were shelled.



The network confirmed that at least 18 people were killed, most of them children, and more than 30 civilians were injured with varying degrees of severity, indicating that the number is likely to rise due to the intensity of the explosion and the severity of the injuries, in addition to the mixing of body parts of some victims due to the force of the shelling.



The network emphasized that targeting civilian gatherings during iftar times in Ramadan constitutes a complete war crime, reflecting a recurring pattern of serious violations committed by the Houthi group against civilians in various Yemeni governorates, in a clear and explicit challenge to the rules of international humanitarian law, particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and the protection of civilian populations as stipulated in the Geneva Conventions and customary international law.



Serious War Crime



It pointed out that the use of monitoring and targeting means via drones to identify civilian gatherings and then directly shelling them amounts to an intentional attack against civilians, which is considered a serious crime warranting international criminal accountability. It called on the international community, the Security Council, and the UN envoy to issue a clear and explicit condemnation of this crime, to exert serious international pressure to stop attacks targeting civilians in Yemen, and to take urgent measures to protect civilians in conflict areas and ensure that perpetrators of these crimes do not escape punishment.



This coincided with the funeral in Taiz Governorate today of the bodies of 5 members of the government forces who were killed on Friday evening while repelling a Houthi attack in the west of the city.