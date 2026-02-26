In a notable development that exacerbates tensions between Tehran and The Hague, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Dutch ambassador to Tehran, Emile Frederik de Pont, today (Thursday) and delivered a strongly worded official protest regarding what it described as an "attempt to smuggle prohibited materials" by a Dutch diplomat.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed in an official statement that the seized shipment at Imam Khomeini International Airport contained materials that are prohibited for import and use under the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing that such actions constitute a violation of national sovereignty and diplomatic norms.

The original incident occurred on January 28, 2026, when Iranian authorities seized the luggage of a senior Dutch diplomat believed to be the deputy head of the mission, Andrei van Vigen, which contained prohibited satellite communication devices, notably "Starlink" devices and satellite phones, tools often used to circumvent government internet restrictions in Iran.

Iran has imposed a strict ban on the import and use of Starlink devices for years, considering them tools for "espionage" and for spreading "hostile propaganda," especially after their potential role in supporting popular protests and bypassing internet censorship.

Two days ago, the Netherlands quickly responded by summoning the Iranian ambassador, considering that opening and seizing diplomatic luggage constitutes a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic bags.

Iranian media published videos of the inspection process, prompting the Netherlands to consider this a "deliberate leak" of images for media pressure.

This escalation comes amid accumulated tensions between Iran and several European countries, including previous accusations of assassination attempts against dissidents on European soil and increasing European sanctions on Tehran, with media reports describing the situation as now a "cat-and-mouse" diplomatic game: Tehran speaks of "illegal smuggling," while The Hague talks about "violating diplomatic sanctity."