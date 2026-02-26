في تطور لافت يُفاقم التوتّر بين طهران ولاهاي، استدعت وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية اليوم (الخميس) السفير الهولندي لدى طهران، إميل فريدريك دو بونت، وسَلّمته احتجاجاً رسمياً شديد اللهجة على خلفية ما وصفته بـ«محاولة تهريب مواد ممنوعة» من قبل أحد الدبلوماسيين الهولنديين.

وأكدت الخارجية الإيرانية بحسب بيان رسمي أن الشحنة المضبوطة في مطار الإمام الخميني الدولي تحتوي على مواد يحظر استيرادها واستخدامها بموجب قوانين الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، مشددة على أن مثل هذه الأفعال تُشكّل انتهاكاً للسيادة الوطنية وللأعراف الدبلوماسية.

وكانت الواقعة الأصلية قد حدثت في 28 يناير 2026، حين ضبطت السلطات الإيرانية أمتعة دبلوماسي هولندي رفيع المستوى يُعتقد أنه نائب رئيس البعثة أندريه فان فيغن تحتوي على أجهزة اتصال فضائية محظورة، أبرزها أجهزة «ستارلينك» وهواتف ساتلايت، وهي أدوات تُستخدم غالباً للالتفاف على قيود الإنترنت الحكومية في إيران.

وتفرض إيران حظراً صارماً على استيراد واستخدام أجهزة ستارلينك منذ سنوات، معتبرة إياها أداة لـ«التجسس» ولنشر «الدعاية المعادية»، خصوصا بعد دورها المحتمل في دعم الاحتجاجات الشعبية وتجاوز الرقابة على الإنترنت.

وردّت هولندا بسرعة قبل يومين، باستدعاء السفير الإيراني لديها، معتبرة أن فتح الأمتعة الدبلوماسية ومصادرتها يُشكّل انتهاكاً صريحاً لاتفاقية فيينا للعلاقات الدبلوماسية (1961)، التي تكفل حرمة الحقائب الدبلوماسية.

ونشرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية مقاطع فيديو لعملية التفتيش، ما دفع هولندا للاعتبار أن ذلك «تسريب متعمد» للصور للضغط الإعلامي.

ويأتي التصعيد وسط توترات متراكمة بين إيران وعدد من الدول الأوروبية، بما في ذلك اتهامات سابقة بمحاولات اغتيال معارضين على الأراضي الأوروبية، وعقوبات أوروبية متزايدة على طهران، حيث وصفت تقارير إعلامية الواقعة بأنها الآن إلى «كرّ وفرّ» دبلوماسي: طهران تتحدث عن «تهريب غير قانوني»، بينما لاهاي تتحدث عن «انتهاك حرمة دبلوماسية».