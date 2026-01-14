أكد الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي، رفض مصر القاطع لأية محاولات للنيل من أمن السودان واستقراره، مؤكدًا أن بلاده لن تسمح بحدوث ذلك، أخذا في الاعتبار الارتباط العضوي بين الأمن القومي في البلدين الشقيقين.

جاء ذلك خلال استقبال السيسي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، كبير مستشاري رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولس، بحضور وزير الخارجية والهجرة وشؤون المصريين في الخارج الدكتور بدر عبد العاطي، ورئيس المخابرات العامة المصرية اللواء حسن رشاد، بالإضافة إلى مسؤولين أمريكيين.

وبحسب بيان صادر عن الرئاسة المصرية، أكد السيسي تقديره لحرص الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على إنهاء الحرب في السودان، مشيراً إلى دعم مصر لكافة المساعي الإقليمية والدولية الرامية لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار في السودان الشقيق، وشدد في هذا الصدد على موقف مصر الثابت والداعم لسيادة السودان ووحدة وسلامة أراضيه.

كما أوضح المتحدث باسم الرئاسة المصرية السفير محمد الشناوي، أنه تم التباحث أيضاً حول الأوضاع في عدد من دول المنطقة، حيث شهد اللقاء توافقًا في رؤى البلدين حول ضرورة خفض التصعيد وتعزيز العمل المشترك من أجل إيجاد حلول سياسية لمختلف الأزمات التي تمر بها دول المنطقة، بما يُسهم في تعزيز السلم والاستقرار الإقليميين، والحفاظ على سيادة الدول ووحدة أراضيها وصون مقدرات شعوبها.

وفيما يخص قضية المياه، شدد الرئيس المصري على ما يمثله الأمن المائي المصري من قضية وجودية وأولوية قصوى بالنسبة لمصر، فضلا عن ارتباطه المباشر بالأمن القومي المصري.

وتم التأكيد خلال اللقاء على أهمية عقد النسخة الثانية من المنتدى الاقتصادي المصري - الأمريكي خلال عام 2026، فضلاً عن ضرورة زيادة التشاور والتنسيق بين البلدين في مختلف الملفات الإقليمية، وعلى رأسها الأوضاع في السودان وليبيا والقرن الأفريقي، تحقيقاً للاستقرار في المنطقة.