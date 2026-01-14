Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi affirmed Egypt's firm rejection of any attempts to undermine the security and stability of Sudan, emphasizing that his country will not allow this to happen, taking into account the organic connection between the national security of the two brotherly countries.

This came during Sisi's reception today (Wednesday) of the Senior Advisor to the President of the United States for Arab and African Affairs, Messaad Boulos, in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence, Major General Hassan Rashad, in addition to American officials.

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian presidency, Sisi expressed his appreciation for President Donald Trump's commitment to ending the war in Sudan, noting Egypt's support for all regional and international efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in brotherly Sudan. He emphasized Egypt's steadfast position in support of Sudan's sovereignty and the unity and integrity of its territory.

The spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy, also clarified that discussions took place regarding the situations in several countries in the region, where the meeting witnessed a consensus in the visions of the two countries on the necessity of de-escalation and enhancing joint work to find political solutions to the various crises facing the countries in the region, contributing to the promotion of regional peace and stability, and preserving the sovereignty of states and the unity of their territories, as well as safeguarding the aspirations of their peoples.

Regarding the water issue, the Egyptian president stressed the existential nature of Egyptian water security and its utmost priority for Egypt, as well as its direct connection to Egyptian national security.

During the meeting, the importance of holding the second edition of the Egyptian-American Economic Forum in 2026 was emphasized, in addition to the necessity of increasing consultation and coordination between the two countries on various regional files, foremost among them the situations in Sudan, Libya, and the Horn of Africa, in order to achieve stability in the region.