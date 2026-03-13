تعاملت الصحافة الإنجليزية مع خسارة تشيلسي أمام باريس سان جيرمان بخماسية 5–2 بوصفها «انهيارًا مركبًا»، لا مجرد مباراة سيئة. تحليلات الصحف البريطانية مثل الغارديان وإيفننغ ستاندرد وسكاي سبورتس ركزت على 3 أسباب رئيسية وراء السقوط الكبير.


كارثة حراسة المرمى


أغلب التحليلات اعتبرت أن نقطة التحول في المباراة كانت خطأ الحارس فيليب يورغنسن في التمرير، الذي منح باريس هدفًا سهلًا قلب المباراة نفسيًا وفنيًا.


الصحافة البريطانية وصفت الخطأ بأنه «كارثة حارس» لأنه جاء في لحظة كان تشيلسي قد عاد فيها إلى التعادل.


المحلل الإنجليزي جيمي كاراغر أكد أن المشكلة أعمق من مباراة واحدة، مشيرًا إلى أن تشيلسي لن ينافس على الألقاب الكبيرة ما لم يحسم أزمة حراسة المرمى التي تتكرر منذ أكثر من موسم.


انهيار الدقائق الأخيرة


صحيفة إيفنينغ ستاندرد وصفت ما حدث بعد التعادل 2–2 بأنه انهيار متأخر، بعدما استقبل الفريق 3 أهداف في فترة قصيرة نتيجة فقدان التركيز الدفاعي.


وترى التحليلات الإنجليزية أن الفريق فقد التنظيم بعد الخطأ الفردي، وهو ما سمح لنجوم باريس باستغلال المساحات وتسجيل أهداف متتالية.


الفارق الهجومي بين الفريقين


ركزت الصحافة الإنجليزية أيضًا على التفوق الهجومي الواضح لباريس، خصوصًا بعد دخول الجناح الجورجي خفيتشا كفاراتسخيليا الذي سجل هدفين وصنع الفارق في نهاية المباراة.


باريس لعب بسرعة وتحولات هجومية حادة، بينما بدا دفاع تشيلسي بطيئًا في التعامل مع الهجمات المرتدة.


كيف يستطيع تشيلسي العودة؟


الصحافة الإنجليزية لا تستبعد العودة، لكنها تصف المهمة بأنها «جبل يجب تسلقه» في مباراة الإياب على ملعب ستامفورد بريدج.


ترى معظم التحليلات أن العودة تتطلب:


١• مباراة شبه مثالية دفاعيًا.


٢• حل أزمة الحارس.


٣• إيقاف سرعة هجوم باريس.