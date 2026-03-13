The English press dealt with Chelsea's 5-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain as a "compound collapse," not just a bad match. Analyses from British newspapers like The Guardian, Evening Standard, and Sky Sports focused on three main reasons behind the significant downfall.



Goalkeeping Disaster



Most analyses considered the turning point in the match to be goalkeeper Philip Jørgensen's passing error, which gave Paris an easy goal that changed the game both psychologically and technically.



The British press described the mistake as a "goalkeeper disaster" because it came at a moment when Chelsea had just equalized.



English analyst Jamie Carragher confirmed that the problem is deeper than just one match, pointing out that Chelsea will not compete for major titles unless they resolve the ongoing goalkeeper crisis that has persisted for more than a season.



Collapse in the Final Minutes



The Evening Standard described what happened after the 2-2 equalizer as a late collapse, after the team conceded three goals in a short period due to a loss of defensive focus.



English analyses suggest that the team lost its organization after the individual error, which allowed Paris stars to exploit spaces and score consecutive goals.



Offensive Gap Between the Teams



The English press also focused on the clear offensive superiority of Paris, especially after the entry of Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who scored two goals and made a difference at the end of the match.



Paris played with speed and sharp attacking transitions, while Chelsea's defense appeared slow in dealing with counter-attacks.



How Can Chelsea Come Back?



The English press does not rule out a comeback, but describes the task as a "mountain to climb" in the return match at Stamford Bridge.



Most analyses see that a comeback requires:



1• A nearly perfect defensive performance.



2• Resolving the goalkeeper crisis.



3• Stopping the speed of Paris's attack.