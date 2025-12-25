The State of Qatar expressed its full support for all efforts that enhance community peace and security in Yemen, and emphasized in this context the necessity of close cooperation among all Yemeni parties to avoid escalation and resolve outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means, in a way that preserves Yemen's unity and the integrity of its territories.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed, in a statement today (Thursday), Qatar's complete support for the legitimate Yemeni government and the diligent efforts made by the President of the Presidential Leadership Council to end the suffering of the Yemeni people and achieve their aspirations for security, stability, development, and peace.

In this context, it also expressed Qatar's support for the efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates aimed at enhancing security and stability and advancing the de-escalation process in Yemen.