أعربت دولة قطر عن دعمها الكامل للجهود كافة التي تعزز السلم والأمن المجتمعي في اليمن، وشددت في هذا السياق على ضرورة التعاون الوثيق بين الأطراف اليمنية كافة، لتجنب التصعيد، وحل القضايا العالقة عبر الحوار والوسائل السلمية، بما يحفظ وحدة اليمن وسلامة أراضيه.

وأكدت وزارة الخارجية القطرية، في بيان اليوم (الخميس)، دعم دولة قطر التام للحكومة اليمنية الشرعية، والجهود الحثيثة التي يبذلها رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، لإنهاء معاناة الشعب اليمني، وتحقيق تطلعاته في الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية والسلام.

كما أعربت في هذا السياق عن دعم دولة قطر للجهود التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، الرامية إلى تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار ودفع مسار التهدئة في اليمن.