The local authority in Hadhramaut Governorate today (Thursday) called for the necessity of the return of all forces that have established their positions back to their previous barracks outside the governorate, and to hand over the camps and vital sites, expressing its welcome to the statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The local authority stated in a statement: "With great interest, we followed the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which reflected sincere brotherly concern for the security and stability of Yemen in general, and Hadhramaut Governorate in particular."



Standing by the Presidency



The local authority announced its full and absolute support for the President, the Presidential Leadership Council, and the internationally recognized legitimate government, affirming that commitment to state institutions is the only way to ensure security and development.



The local authority highly appreciated the ongoing efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in supporting the stability of the governorate and keeping it away from the pitfalls of conflict, indicating that it shares the Arab coalition's view that the unilateral military movements recently witnessed in the governorate, which occurred without coordination with the Presidential Leadership Council or the coalition leadership, have caused an unjustified escalation.



It pointed out that such steps directly harm the interests of the people of Hadhramaut, hinder development efforts, and negatively affect national unity in facing major challenges.



Welcoming Saudi Efforts



​



The local authority welcomed the arrival of the joint military team from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, emphasizing the necessity of the return of all forces that have established their positions back to their previous barracks outside the governorate, and handing over the camps and vital sites to the people of Hadhramaut under the supervision of the local authority, to ensure security under the banner of the state.



​ The local authority in Hadhramaut indicated that the Southern issue is a just cause with deep historical dimensions, and that its natural place is at the table of comprehensive political dialogue, considering the exploitation of this issue in military field movements weakens its justice and scatters efforts aimed at reaching a sustainable solution acceptable to all.



​ The local authority called on all political and social components in Hadhramaut to prioritize the public interest and rally around state institutions, affirming that the security of Hadhramaut is a red line, and that it will spare no effort in working with the political leadership, the government, and our partners in the Arab coalition to ensure that Hadhramaut remains a model of stability and coexistence.