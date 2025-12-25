دعت السلطة المحلية في محافظة حضرموت اليوم (الخميس)، إلى ضرورة ​عودة كافة القوات التي استحدثت مواقعها إلى ثكناتها السابقة خارج المحافظة، وتسليم المعسكرات والمواقع الحيوية، معربة عن ترحيبها ببيان وزارة الخارجية السعودية.


وقالت السلطة المحلية في بيان: ببالغ الاهتمام تابعنا البيان الصادر عن وزارة الخارجية في المملكة العربية السعودية، والذي عكس الحرص الأخوي الصادق على أمن واستقرار اليمن عمومًا، ومحافظة حضرموت خصوصًا.


الوقوف إلى جانب الرئاسة


وأعلنت السلطة المحلية وقوفها الكامل والمطلق خلف رئيس ومجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة الشرعية المعترف بها دولياً، مؤكدة أن الالتزام بمؤسسات الدولة هو السبيل الوحيد لضمان الأمن والتنمية.


وثمنت السلطة المحلية عالياً الجهود المستمرة للمملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الإمارات في دعم استقرار المحافظة وتجنيبها منزلقات الصراع، مبينة أنها تشارك التحالف العربي الرأي بأن التحركات العسكرية الأحادية التي شهدتها المحافظة أخيرا، والتي تمت دون تنسيق مع مجلس القيادة الرئاسي أو قيادة التحالف، قد تسببت في تصعيد غير مبرر.


وأشارت إلى أن مثل هذه الخطوات تضر بشكل مباشر بمصالح أبناء حضرموت، وتعيق جهود التنمية، وتؤثر سلباً على وحدة الصف الوطني في مواجهة التحديات الكبرى.


ترحيب بجهود السعودية



ورحبت السلطة المحلية بوصول الفريق العسكري المشترك من المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات، مؤكدة ضرورة ​عودة كافة القوات التي استحدثت مواقعها إلى ثكناتها السابقة خارج المحافظة، وتسليم المعسكرات والمواقع الحيوية لأبناء حضرموت تحت إشراف السلطة المحلية، لضمان استتباب الأمن تحت راية الدولة.


​وأشارت السلطة المحلية في حضرموت إلى أن القضية الجنوبية قضية عادلة وذات أبعاد تاريخية عميقة، وأن مكانها الطبيعي هو طاولة الحوار السياسي الشامل، معتبرة استغلال هذه القضية في تحركات عسكرية ميدانية يضعف من عدالتها ويشتت الجهود الرامية للوصول إلى حل مستدام يرتضيه الجميع.


​ودعت السلطة المحلية كافة المكونات السياسية والاجتماعية في حضرموت إلى تغليب المصلحة العامة، والالتفاف حول مؤسسات الدولة، مؤكدة أن أمن حضرموت خط أحمر، وأنها لن تألو جهداً في العمل مع القيادة السياسية والحكومة وشركائنا في التحالف العربي لضمان بقاء حضرموت نموذجاً للاستقرار والتعايش.