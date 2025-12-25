أعلنت الأحزاب والمكونات السياسية اليمنية اليوم (الخميس)، رفضها للخطوات التصعيدية الخطيرة التي أقدم عليها وزراء ومسؤولون في الحكومة اليمنية من خلال تأييدهم للإجراءات الأحادية للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي.

وقال بيان وقع عليه 15 حزباً ومكوناً سياسياً يمنياً: «نتابع نحن الموقّعين هذا البيان ببالغ القلق والاستنكار الخطوات التصعيدية الخطيرة التي أقدم عليها، وزراء في حكومة الجمهورية اليمنية ومحافظو بعض المحافظات بإعلان تأييدهم للإجراءات الأحادية للمجلس الانتقالي، وما تمثلة من خطر على وحدة القرار الوطني، وتماسك الحكومة اليمنية».

خروج صريح عن التوافق

وأضاف البيان: تمثل هذه الخطوة خروجاً صريحاً على الشرعية الدستورية، وإعلان نقل السلطة الصادر في أبريل 2022، وعلى مرجعيات الحل السياسي المتوافق عليها وطنياً ودولياً (ومن ضمنها مخرجات الحوار الوطني).


وأكدت الأحزاب السياسية في بيان مشترك أن إعلان نقل السلطة جاء ثمرة توافق وطني استثنائي هدفه توحيد الصف الجمهوري لمواجهة الانقلاب الحوثي واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة؛ لذا فإن ما يقوم به أعضاء الحكومة المحسوبين على المجلس الانتقالي، كإعلان الانحياز لخطوات التصعيد في محافظات حضرموت والمهرة وسقطرى، وقبل ذلك محافظة شبوة، وفرض مشروع سياسي بالقوة، وتقويض سلطة الدولة، يمثل نكوصاً خطيراً عن الوفاق الوطني، وضرباً لأسس الشراكة، وإضعافا مباشراً لوحدة القرار السيادي.


وحذرت الأحزاب السياسية من خطورة هذه الممارسات قائلة: «إن هذه الممارسات الأحادية لا يمكنها أن تؤسس لأمر واقع بالقوة، لكنها تقوض السلم الاجتماعي، وتعمّق الانقسامات، وتمنح الانقلاب والتمرد الحوثي فرصاً إضافية لإطالة أمد الحرب وتعقيد مسار السلام، وتتجاوز ما تبقى من الثقة في العملية السياسية».


ودعت الأحزاب السياسية رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي، وبقية أعضاء المجلس الرئاسي إلى القيام بواجباتهم الدستورية والوطنية، واستخدام صلاحياتهم لحماية مؤسسات الدولة، وصون وحدة القرار السياسي والعسكري، واتخاذ مواقف وإجراءات واضحة إزاء ما يجري في المحافظات الشرقية.

السعودية تعمل لمنع الفوضى

وأشادت الأحزاب والمكونات السياسية بالجهود السعودية لمنع الفوضى في المناطق الشرقية في بلادنا ومحاولة معالجة الآثار المترتبة على التحركات العسكرية الأحادية، وبموقف المملكة الداعم للشرعية الدستورية، ووحدة اليمن أرضاً وإنساناً ومنع أي محاولات للالتفاف على أهداف التحالف أو توظيف الدعم المقدم لليمن في مواجهة الانقلاب الحوثي في مسارات تتعارض مع وحدة الدولة وأمن واستقرار اليمن وسيادته.


وأشادت الأحزاب والمكونات السياسية، ببيان مجلس الأمن الدولي الذي دعا إلى خفض التصعيد، والتزام مجلس الأمن القوي بوحدة اليمن وسيادته واستقلاله وسلامة أراضيه، ودعمه لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي وحكومة اليمن، كما يشيد ببيان بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي الذي أكد على نفس المضامين.


وأكدت الأحزاب والمكونات السياسية أن حماية المركز القانوني للدولة في الظروف الراهنة، عمل وطني وقانوني وأخلاقي ينبغي الالتزام به ودعمه، وهو أمر لا يتفق بإي حال من الأحوال مع الخطوات الأحادية السياسية والعسكرية، فهي إلى جانب كونها تقوض المسار السياسي، وتعيق جهود السلام، فإنها في ذات الوقت تتجاوز تجاوزا خطيرا المرجعيات المتوافق عليها، والتي استند إليها اتفاق الرياض، وإعلان نقل السلطة.


وجددت الأحزاب والمكونات السياسية «التأكيد على موقفها الثابت إزاء القضية الجنوبية كقضية عادلة، والتوافق عليها في إيجاد إطار سياسي لحلها، لا صلة له باستخدام القوة وممارسة العنف والاستيلاء على الأرض، مشددة على أن الحفاظ على سيادة اليمن ووحدة وسلامة أراضيه هي جزء أصيل في قرار إعلان نقل السلطة، وأن أي حل سياسي عادل ومستدام لا يمكن أن يُبنى على الانقلاب على الشرعية، أو فرض المشاريع بالقوة، أو تقويض الدولة من الداخل، وإنما على الشراكة الوطنية الحقيقية، والاحتكام لإرادة الشعب اليمني، وبناء دولة اتحادية تضمن توزيعا عادلًا للسلطة والثروة، وتكفل الحقوق وتصون الكرامات وتحقق السلام العادل.. حفظ الله اليمن أرضاً وشعباً».