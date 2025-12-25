The Yemeni political parties and components announced today (Thursday) their rejection of the dangerous escalatory steps taken by ministers and officials in the Yemeni government through their support for the unilateral measures of the Southern Transitional Council.

A statement signed by 15 Yemeni political parties and components said: "We, the undersigned of this statement, are following with great concern and condemnation the dangerous escalatory steps taken by ministers in the Government of the Republic of Yemen and governors of some provinces by announcing their support for the unilateral measures of the Transitional Council, which represent a danger to the unity of the national decision and the cohesion of the Yemeni government."

A Clear Departure from Consensus

The statement added: This step represents a clear departure from constitutional legitimacy and the power transfer declaration issued in April 2022, and from the nationally and internationally agreed political solution references (including the outputs of the national dialogue).



The political parties confirmed in a joint statement that the power transfer announcement came as a result of an exceptional national consensus aimed at unifying the republican ranks to confront the Houthi coup and restore state institutions; therefore, what members of the government affiliated with the Transitional Council are doing, such as declaring bias towards escalatory steps in the provinces of Hadramaut, Al-Mahra, and Socotra, and before that in Shabwa province, and imposing a political project by force, and undermining state authority, represents a serious regression from national consensus, a blow to the foundations of partnership, and a direct weakening of the unity of sovereign decision-making.



The political parties warned of the dangers of these practices, stating: "These unilateral practices cannot establish a reality by force, but rather undermine social peace, deepen divisions, and provide the coup and Houthi rebellion with additional opportunities to prolong the war and complicate the peace process, exceeding what remains of trust in the political process."



The political parties called on the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and the other members of the Presidential Council to fulfill their constitutional and national duties, use their powers to protect state institutions, preserve the unity of political and military decision-making, and take clear positions and measures regarding what is happening in the eastern provinces.

Saudi Arabia Works to Prevent Chaos

The political parties and components praised the Saudi efforts to prevent chaos in the eastern regions of our country and to address the repercussions of the unilateral military movements, as well as the Kingdom's supportive stance for constitutional legitimacy, the unity of Yemen as land and people, and preventing any attempts to circumvent the objectives of the coalition or to utilize the support provided to Yemen in confronting the Houthi coup in ways that contradict the unity of the state and the security, stability, and sovereignty of Yemen.



The political parties and components also praised the statement of the United Nations Security Council, which called for de-escalation, and the strong commitment of the Security Council to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen, and its support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the Government of Yemen, as well as commending the statement of the European Union mission that confirmed the same contents.



The political parties and components affirmed that protecting the legal status of the state in the current circumstances is a national, legal, and ethical duty that must be adhered to and supported, which is not in any way consistent with unilateral political and military steps, as they not only undermine the political process and hinder peace efforts, but at the same time dangerously exceed the agreed references upon which the Riyadh Agreement and the power transfer declaration are based.



The political parties and components renewed "their firm stance regarding the southern issue as a just cause, and the consensus on finding a political framework to resolve it, which has no connection to the use of force, practicing violence, or seizing land, emphasizing that preserving Yemen's sovereignty and the unity and integrity of its territory is an integral part of the decision to announce the power transfer, and that any just and sustainable political solution cannot be built on the coup against legitimacy, or imposing projects by force, or undermining the state from within, but rather on true national partnership, and adhering to the will of the Yemeni people, and building a federal state that ensures a fair distribution of power and wealth, guarantees rights, preserves dignity, and achieves just peace.. May God protect Yemen, its land, and its people.