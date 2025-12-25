الخطوات الأحادية التي اتخذها المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي لا تصب في مصلحة اليمن، بل هي خطوة في اتجاه خدمة الحوثي ومشروعه الدموي الهادف إلى تدمير البلاد وتفكيك المجتمع اليمني.

المتابع للأحداث في اليمن يجد أن التصريحات الحوثية المصاحبة لأحداث حضرموت والمهرة تبين أن هذه الجماعة الدموية تراقب ما يجري بفرحة كبيرة، وتتحين الفرصة السانحة للعودة إلى المحافظات الجنوبية، وليس بعيداً أنها الآن موجودة كعناصر مدنية في عدن والضالع ولحج كما حدث في 2015 قبيل اقتحام مدينة عدن، إذ دفعت بعناصر مدنية إلى فنادق عدن وظل هؤلاء «خلايا نائمة» حتى حان وقت التحرك للتحول إلى عناصر مسلحة تنتشر في الشوارع والأحياء، وتعتدي على المدنيين وتثير الفوضى والقتل.

تحركات «الانتقالي» خطيرة

وقال وكيل وزارة الإعلام اليمنية الدكتور فياض النعمان: تحركات المجلس الانتقالي في هذه المرحلة تمثل خطراً حقيقياً على الاستقرار في المحافظات الجنوبية، وتضع اليمن أمام مسار بالغ الحساسية لا يحتمل المغامرة ولا الحسابات الضيقة، وإنما يصب في مصلحة الحوثي، موضحاً أن ما يجري على الأرض يتجاوز كونه خلافاً سياسياً إلى سلوك تصعيدي يهدد السلم الاجتماعي، ويعمّق الانقسام، ويعيد إنتاج الأزمات التي دفع اليمنيون كلفتها الباهظة خلال السنوات الماضية.

وأضاف النعمان في تصريحات لـ«عكاظ»: «الوساطة السعودية جهد حريص على مصالح الشعب اليمني، وعلى منع الانزلاق نحو مواجهة مفتوحة تستنزف الجميع، محذراً من إغلاق أي أفق للحل السياسي».

الإصغاء للجهود السعودية

وشدد وكيل وزارة الإعلام على ضرورة الإصغاء للجهود السعودية، كون التعامل مع هذه الجهود يعبّر عن وعي باللحظة وإدراك لمسؤولية تاريخية تتطلب تغليب صوت العقل على منطق فرض الأمر الواقع.

وأوضح النعمان أن (الانتقالي) اليوم أمام مفترق طرق حقيقي ولا يملك ترف المناورة أو الهروب إلى الأمام، موضحاً أن الاستمرار في التصعيد يعني جرَّ اليمن إلى نقطة اللاعودة، وتعريض المحافظات الجنوبية لمخاطر أمنية واقتصادية واجتماعية لا يتحملها المواطن البسيط الذي يبحث عن خدمات وفرص عيش كريم، لا عن شعارات أو معارك جانبية.

وشدد وكيل وزارة الإعلام بالقول: «المطلوب من (الانتقالي) الانصياع لاحتياجات الناس الفعلية، لا لخطاب التعبئة والتخويف، والانخراط بجدية في مسار يخفف الاحتقان ويعيد الاعتبار للشراكة الوطنية، ويثبت أن العمل السياسي مسؤولية، لا أداة ضغط على حساب المجتمع والدولة».

«الانتقالي» لا مثل أبناء الجنوب

وأشار إلى أن «الانتقالي» لا يمثل كل أبناء الجنوب، مبيناً أن الادعاء باحتكار تمثيلهم لم يعد مقنعاً لا داخلياً ولا خارجياً.

وحذّر من خطورة التصعيد على مسار القضية الجنوبية التي تشكل أولوية في المرحلة الانتقالية وأي عملية سياسية قادمة، قائلاً: أي تصعيد عسكري أو سياسي لا يخدم القضية الجنوبية، بقدر ما يعزز قناعة محلية وإقليمية ودولية بأن من يرفعون شعارات العودة إلى ما قبل 90 هم قيادات تبحث عن مكاسب خاصة، عبر صناعة أزمة دائمة، فالقضية الجنوبية ليست وهماً ولا ملفاً مهملاً لكن معالجاتها وُضعت بوضوح ضمن مخرجات الحوار الوطني التي أقرت حلولاً عادلة ومنصفة، ضمن دولة اتحادية تضمن الحقوق وتمنع العودة إلى دوامة الصراعات.

رفض الارتهان للسلاح والفوضى

وثمّن وكيل وزارة الإعلام اليمنية الموقف السعودي الصادق مع الشعب اليمني، موضحاً أن الرياض كانت واضحة في موقفها عندما أكدت ألّا حل للوضع القائم في حضرموت والمهرة إلا بانسحاب القوات الوافدة، وهو طرح يحظى بدعم واسع من أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية، ومن القوى السياسية المختلفة، لأنه يعيد الاعتبار لمبادئ المرحلة الانتقالية، وللتوافق الوطني، ولإعلان نقل السلطة.. لا توجد حلول سحرية ولا طرق مختصرة.. الاستقرار يمر عبر تنفيذ هذه الخطوات، واحترام إرادة الناس، وبناء الثقة بين المكوّنات، بعيداً عن السلاح والابتزاز السياسي.