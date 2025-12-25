The unilateral steps taken by the Southern Transitional Council do not serve the interests of Yemen; rather, they are a step towards serving the Houthis and their bloody project aimed at destroying the country and dismantling Yemeni society.

Those following the events in Yemen find that the Houthi statements accompanying the events in Hadhramaut and Mahra indicate that this bloody group is watching what is happening with great joy, waiting for the opportune moment to return to the southern provinces. It is not far-fetched that they are currently present as civilian elements in Aden, Al-Dhale, and Lahij, as happened in 2015 before the storming of Aden, when they sent civilian elements to hotels in Aden, and these remained "sleeper cells" until the time came to move and turn into armed elements spreading in the streets and neighborhoods, attacking civilians and causing chaos and killing.

The movements of the "Transitional" are dangerous

The Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Information, Dr. Fayyad Al-Nu'man, stated: The movements of the Transitional Council at this stage represent a real danger to stability in the southern provinces and place Yemen on a path of extreme sensitivity that cannot withstand adventure or narrow calculations, but rather serves the interests of the Houthis. He clarified that what is happening on the ground goes beyond being a political disagreement to an escalatory behavior that threatens social peace, deepens division, and reproduces the crises that Yemenis have borne the heavy costs of over the past years.

Al-Nu'man added in statements to "Okaz": "The Saudi mediation is a sincere effort aimed at the interests of the Yemeni people and at preventing a slide into an open confrontation that drains everyone, warning against closing any horizon for a political solution."

Listening to Saudi efforts

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information emphasized the necessity of listening to Saudi efforts, as engaging with these efforts reflects an awareness of the moment and an understanding of a historical responsibility that requires prioritizing reason over the logic of imposing facts on the ground.

Al-Nu'man explained that the "Transitional" is now at a real crossroads and does not have the luxury of maneuvering or moving forward, clarifying that continuing to escalate means dragging Yemen to a point of no return, exposing the southern provinces to security, economic, and social risks that the ordinary citizen cannot bear, who is seeking services and opportunities for a decent living, not slogans or side battles.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information stressed: "What is required from the 'Transitional' is to comply with the actual needs of the people, not with the rhetoric of mobilization and intimidation, and to engage seriously in a path that alleviates tension, restores the value of national partnership, and affirms that political work is a responsibility, not a tool for pressure at the expense of society and the state."

The "Transitional" does not represent all the sons of the South

He pointed out that the "Transitional" does not represent all the sons of the South, indicating that the claim of monopolizing their representation is no longer convincing, neither domestically nor internationally.

He warned of the dangers of escalation on the path of the southern issue, which is a priority in the transitional phase and any upcoming political process, saying: Any military or political escalation does not serve the southern issue, as much as it reinforces a local, regional, and international conviction that those raising slogans of returning to before 1990 are leaders seeking personal gains through creating a perpetual crisis. The southern issue is neither an illusion nor a neglected file, but its solutions have been clearly placed within the outcomes of the national dialogue that established fair and just solutions within a federal state that guarantees rights and prevents a return to the cycle of conflicts.

Refusal to be beholden to weapons and chaos

The Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Information praised the sincere Saudi position with the Yemeni people, clarifying that Riyadh was clear in its stance when it affirmed that there is no solution to the current situation in Hadhramaut and Mahra except for the withdrawal of the incoming forces, a proposal that enjoys broad support from the people of the southern provinces and from various political forces, as it restores the value of the principles of the transitional phase, national consensus, and the declaration of power transfer. There are no magical solutions or shortcuts; stability comes through implementing these steps, respecting the will of the people, and building trust among the components, away from weapons and political blackmail.