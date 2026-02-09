حصل الفنان المصري حمادة هلال على إجازة لمدة ثلاثة أيام بقرار من المخرج أحمد سمير فرج، بعد تعرضه للإجهاد نتيجة المجهود الكبير الذي يبذله خلال تصوير الجزء السادس من مسلسل «المداح.. أسطورة النهاية»، المقرر عرضه في موسم دراما رمضان.

تصوير مكثف بين عدة دول

خلال الفترة الماضية، واصل حمادة هلال تصوير عدد كبير من المشاهد ولساعات طويلة، ما بين مصر والمغرب وعدد من الدول، استعداداً لتقديم جزء مختلف عن الأجزاء السابقة من العمل.

صراع جديد في البرومو

وكان هلال قد طرح البرومو التشويقي للمسلسل عبر حساباته الرسمية، الذي كشف عن تصاعد المواجهة بين شخصية صابر المداح وخصمه سميح الجلاد، في أجواء يغلب عليها طابع الرعب والغموض.

أبطال العمل

يشارك في بطولة المسلسل عدد من النجوم، من بينهم فتحي عبدالوهاب، هبة مجدي، يسرا اللوزي، خالد سرحان، والعمل من إخراج أحمد سمير فرج، وتأليف أمين جمال، وإنتاج صادق الصباح.