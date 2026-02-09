The Egyptian artist Hamada Helal has been granted a three-day leave by director Ahmed Samir Farag, after experiencing exhaustion due to the significant effort he has been putting into filming the sixth season of the series "Al-Madah.. The Legend of the End," which is set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season.

Intensive Filming Across Several Countries

In the past period, Hamada Helal continued to film a large number of scenes for long hours, between Egypt, Morocco, and several other countries, in preparation for presenting a different part from the previous seasons of the work.

A New Conflict in the Promo

Helal had released the teaser promo for the series through his official accounts, which revealed the escalating confrontation between the character Saber Al-Madah and his opponent Samih Al-Jallad, in an atmosphere dominated by horror and mystery.

The Cast of the Work

The series features a number of stars, including Fathi Abdel Wahab, Heba Magdy, Yousra El Lozy, Khaled Sarhan, and is directed by Ahmed Samir Farag, written by Amin Gamal, and produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah.