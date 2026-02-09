حصل الفنان المصري حمادة هلال على إجازة لمدة ثلاثة أيام بقرار من المخرج أحمد سمير فرج، بعد تعرضه للإجهاد نتيجة المجهود الكبير الذي يبذله خلال تصوير الجزء السادس من مسلسل «المداح.. أسطورة النهاية»، المقرر عرضه في موسم دراما رمضان.
تصوير مكثف بين عدة دول
خلال الفترة الماضية، واصل حمادة هلال تصوير عدد كبير من المشاهد ولساعات طويلة، ما بين مصر والمغرب وعدد من الدول، استعداداً لتقديم جزء مختلف عن الأجزاء السابقة من العمل.
صراع جديد في البرومو
وكان هلال قد طرح البرومو التشويقي للمسلسل عبر حساباته الرسمية، الذي كشف عن تصاعد المواجهة بين شخصية صابر المداح وخصمه سميح الجلاد، في أجواء يغلب عليها طابع الرعب والغموض.
أبطال العمل
يشارك في بطولة المسلسل عدد من النجوم، من بينهم فتحي عبدالوهاب، هبة مجدي، يسرا اللوزي، خالد سرحان، والعمل من إخراج أحمد سمير فرج، وتأليف أمين جمال، وإنتاج صادق الصباح.
The Egyptian artist Hamada Helal has been granted a three-day leave by director Ahmed Samir Farag, after experiencing exhaustion due to the significant effort he has been putting into filming the sixth season of the series "Al-Madah.. The Legend of the End," which is set to be aired during the Ramadan drama season.
Intensive Filming Across Several Countries
In the past period, Hamada Helal continued to film a large number of scenes for long hours, between Egypt, Morocco, and several other countries, in preparation for presenting a different part from the previous seasons of the work.
A New Conflict in the Promo
Helal had released the teaser promo for the series through his official accounts, which revealed the escalating confrontation between the character Saber Al-Madah and his opponent Samih Al-Jallad, in an atmosphere dominated by horror and mystery.
The Cast of the Work
The series features a number of stars, including Fathi Abdel Wahab, Heba Magdy, Yousra El Lozy, Khaled Sarhan, and is directed by Ahmed Samir Farag, written by Amin Gamal, and produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah.