The Yemenis, both leadership and people, welcomed today (Thursday) the Saudi statement that confirms support for the stability of Yemen and the integrity of its territory, and its rejection of unilateral actions, with great enthusiasm and relief.



Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi expressed his high appreciation for the steadfast brotherly stance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government, and people, alongside the Yemeni people and its political leadership, and their sincere efforts to reduce escalation in the eastern governorates and protect the legal status of the state.



High Yemeni Appreciation for Saudi Positions



Al-Alimi announced in posts on his account on "X" the commitment of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government to a close partnership with the Kingdom at all levels, and to unify efforts to achieve the aspirations of Yemenis in restoring state institutions, security, stability, and peace.



For its part, the Yemeni government welcomed the Saudi statement issued today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom, which included a clear and responsible position regarding the recent developments in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, and the Kingdom's diligent efforts aimed at containing the escalation and protecting the interests of the Yemeni people, while maintaining security and stability in the eastern governorates.



The government highly appreciated, in a statement, the leadership role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in coordination with the United Arab Emirates, in supporting the de-escalation process, addressing the situations with a spirit of partnership and responsibility, ensuring the restoration of conditions to what they were, respecting the institutional frameworks of the state, and the role of local authorities, under the supervision of coalition forces.



Stability in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra is a Priority



The Yemeni government indicated that the stability of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, and the safety of their social fabric, represent a top national priority, and that any security or military actions taken outside the constitutional and institutional frameworks of the state, and without prior coordination with the Presidential Leadership Council, the government, and local authorities, constitute an unacceptable factor of tension, placing additional burdens on the country in a highly sensitive situation.



The government reiterated the state's firm position on the Southern issue and its binding entitlements, considering it a just cause with its historical and social dimensions, which has achieved significant gains within the framework of the existing national consensus, ensuring justice and partnership while preserving societal peace, away from the logic of dominance or escalation.



The Yemeni government affirmed its full commitment to fulfilling its constitutional and legal responsibilities, continuing to perform its duties in serving citizens in all governorates without exception or discrimination, ensuring the continued provision of basic services, and maintaining the regular functioning of state institutions, despite challenges and exceptional circumstances, emphasizing that its primary duty is to protect the interests of citizens, alleviate their suffering, and not to involve their interests in any conflicts or escalations, while continuing to work with professionalism and responsibility, embodying the role of the state as a unifying reference that stands at an equal distance from everyone.



Unconditional Support for the Southern Cause



The government confirmed its full support for the efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, relying on prioritizing the public interest, exercising restraint, and urgently ending the escalation, in a way that restores societal peace and security, and protects national unity in the existential battle against the Houthis and the organizations allied with them.



The Yemenis shared the Saudi statement on social media, expressing their support for the strong messages it contained that advocate for the security and stability of Yemen, affirming that this statement is not new but rather reaffirms the steadfast Saudi position.



Immediately following the statement, Yemenis launched a large campaign on social media under the hashtag (#المملكة_تدعم_استقرار_اليمن), to express their great joy at the constant support of their brothers alongside the popular will rejecting any actions that could lead to adverse results not only for the authority of the state but also for the justice of the Southern cause, which receives significant attention both locally and regionally.