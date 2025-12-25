استقبل اليمنيون قيادة وشعباً اليوم (الخميس) البيان السعودي الذي يؤكد دعم استقرار اليمن وسلامة أراضيه ورفضه للإجراءات الأحادية بترحيب وارتياح كبيرين.


وأعرب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، عن تقديره العالي للموقف الأخوي الثابت في المملكة العربية السعودية، قيادة وحكومة وشعبا، إلى جانب الشعب اليمني وقيادته السياسية، وجهودهم الصادقة من أجل خفض التصعيد في المحافظات الشرقية، وحماية المركز القانوني للدولة.


تقدير يمني عالٍ للمواقف السعودية


وأعلن العليمي في تدوينات على حسابه في «إكس»، التزام مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والحكومة بالشراكة الوثيقة مع المملكة على كافة المستويات، وتوحيد الصف من أجل تحقيق تطلعات اليمنيين في استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، والأمن والاستقرار والسلام.


بدورها، رحبت الحكومة اليمنية بالبيان السعودي الصادر اليوم، عن وزارة الخارجية في المملكة، وما تضمّنه من موقف واضح ومسؤول إزاء التطورات الأخيرة في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، وجهود المملكة الحثيثة الرامية إلى احتواء التصعيد وحماية مصالح الشعب اليمني، والحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار في المحافظات الشرقية.


وثمنت الحكومة في بيان، عالياً الدور القيادي الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية، بالتنسيق مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، في دعم مسار التهدئة، ومعالجة الأوضاع بروح الشراكة والمسؤولية، وبما يكفل إعادة الأوضاع إلى ما كانت عليه، واحترام الأطر المؤسسية للدولة، ودور السلطات المحلية، وبإشراف قوات التحالف.


استقرار حضرموت والمهرة أولوية


وأشارت الحكومة اليمنية إلى أن استقرار حضرموت والمهرة، وسلامة نسيجهما الاجتماعي، يمثلان أولوية وطنية قصوى، وأن أي إجراءات أو تحركات أمنية أو عسكرية تُتخذ خارج الأطر الدستورية والمؤسسية للدولة، ودون تنسيق مسبق مع مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة والسلطات المحلية، تشكّل عامل توتر مرفوض، وتحمّل البلاد أعباءً إضافية في ظرف بالغ الحساسية.


وجددت الحكومة، موقف الدولة الثابت من القضية الجنوبية، واستحقاقاتها الملزمة، باعتبارها قضية عادلة لها أبعادها التاريخية، والاجتماعية، وقد حققت مكاسب مهمة في إطار التوافق الوطني القائم، وبما يضمن العدالة والشراكة ويحفظ السلم المجتمعي، بعيدًا عن منطق الغلبة أو التصعيد.


وأكدت الحكومة اليمنية التزامها الكامل بأداء مسؤولياتها الدستورية والقانونية، ومواصلة القيام بمهماتها في خدمة المواطنين في جميع المحافظات دون استثناء أو تمييز، وضمان استمرار تقديم الخدمات الأساسية، والحفاظ على انتظام عمل مؤسسات الدولة، رغم التحديات والظروف الاستثنائية، مشددة على أن واجبها الأول حماية مصالح المواطنين، وتخفيف معاناتهم، وعدم الزج بمصالحهم في أي تجاذبات أو تصعيدات، مع الاستمرار في العمل بمهنية ومسؤولية، وبما يجسّد دور الدولة كمرجعية جامعة تقف على مسافة واحدة من الجميع.


دعم مطلق للقضية الجنوبية


وأكدت الحكومة دعمها الكامل للجهود التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية، وتعويلها على تغليب المصلحة العامة، وضبط النفس، وإنهاء التصعيد بشكل عاجل، بما يعيد السلم والأمن المجتمعي، ويحمي وحدة الصف الوطني، في المعركة الوجودية ضد الحوثي والتنظيمات المتخادمة معها.


وتناقل اليمنيون على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي البيان السعودي، معبرين عن تأييدهم لما ورد فيه من رسائل قوية داعمة لأمن واستقرار اليمن، مؤكدين أن هذا البيان ليس جديدا بل يؤكد الموقف السعودي الثابت.


وأطلق اليمنيون عقب البيان مباشرة، حملة كبيرة على شبكات التواصل الإجتماعي تحت هاشتاق (#المملكة_تدعم_استقرار_اليمن)، للتعبير فيه عن فرحتهم الكبيرة بموقف إخوانهم الدائم إلى جانب الإرادة الشعبية الرافضة لأي إجراءات من شأنها أن تؤدي إلى نتائج عكسية ليس على سلطة الدولة وحدها بل لعدالة القضية الجنوبية التي تلقى اهتماماً يمنياً وإقليمياً كبيرين.