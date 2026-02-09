The Ministry of Commerce has granted 1,987 licenses for discounts and promotional offers for establishments and online stores in various regions of Saudi Arabia during the "Ramadan Discounts" season, which continues until after Eid al-Fitr. The discounts include Ramadan goods and Eid necessities, exceeding 5 million products, most notably: food and consumer goods, electrical and electronic devices, perfumes and cosmetics, clothing and fashion, and other diverse items.



The Ministry has alerted consumers to verify the validity of the discounts through the (barcode) displayed on the discount license, which shows all data related to the discounts, including the type of discount, its percentage, and its duration, in addition to the basic data of the establishment. It confirmed the continuation of its inspection tours of commercial establishments in various regions of Saudi Arabia to ensure the legality of the discounts and the compliance of establishments with the regulations and requirements.



The ministry had opened electronic applications for discounts, enabling establishments and online stores to obtain licenses easily, print them, and present them to consumers without losing days from the annual discount quota.



The "Ramadan Discounts" season, which lasts for 54 days, aims to encourage consumers to shop early and avoid the congestion of last-minute purchases.