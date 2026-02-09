منحت وزارة التجارة 1,987 ترخيصاً للتخفيضات والعروض الترويجية للمنشآت والمتاجر الإلكترونية في مختلف مناطق السعودية في موسم «تخفيضات رمضان»، ويستمر حتى ما بعد عيد الفطر، وتشمل التخفيضات السلع والمنتجات الرمضانية ومستلزمات العيد التي تزيد على 5 ملايين منتج أبرزها: المواد الغذائية والاستهلاكية، الأجهزة الكهربائية والإلكترونية، والعطور ومستحضرات التجميل، الملبوسات والأزياء، وسلع أخرى متنوعة.


ونبهت التجارة المستهلكين بالتحقق من صحة التخفيضات عبر (الباركود) الظاهر في ترخيص التخفيضات التي تظهر جميع البيانات المتعلقة بالتخفيضات، بما في ذلك نوع التخفيض ونسبته ومدته، إضافةً إلى بيانات المنشأة الأساسية. وأكدت استمرار جولاتها الرقابية على المنشآت التجارية في مختلف مناطق السعودية للتحقق من نظامية التخفيضات والتزام المنشآت بالضوابط والاشتراطات.


وكانت الوزارة فتحت التقديم الإلكتروني للتخفيضات، وتمكين المنشآت والمتاجر الإلكترونية من الحصول على التراخيص بسهولة، وطباعتها وإبرازها للمستهلك، دون فقدان أيام من الرصيد السنوي للتخفيضات.


ويستهدف موسم تخفيضات رمضان»، الذي يمتد إلى 54 يوماً، تحفيز المستهلكين على التسوق المبكر، وتفادي ازدحام لحظات الشراء الأخيرة.