The Vice President of the Global Defense Exhibition, Mansour Al-Babtain, revealed the significance of the exhibition, which has greatly elevated levels of trust. In his interview with "Okaz," he affirmed that the exhibition serves as a global platform in the defense and security industry, especially the 2026 edition, which is distinguished by the level of interaction and participation we are witnessing from government entities, industrial sectors, and international delegations.

• The Global Defense Exhibition has rapidly established its position within the global defense and security industry. From your perspective, what distinguishes this edition of the exhibition?

•• This edition reflects a qualitative phase of expansion and development, as the exhibition serves as a global platform in the defense and security sector, shaping the future of defense integration. What distinguishes the 2026 edition is the level of interaction and participation we are witnessing from government entities, industrial sectors, and international delegations. Most importantly, it is the only global defense exhibition that encompasses the five defense domains: air, land, sea, space, and security.

Since its inception, the exhibition has been designed based on integration, not only among these five domains but also among human competencies, institutions, and the defense and security industry. This year, this is reflected in the depth of discussions, the quality of participation, and the results achieved throughout the exhibition days.

• What distinguishes the Global Defense Exhibition from other defense exhibitions?

•• The Global Defense Exhibition is characterized by its advanced organizational structure, as the venue was specifically created to allow companies and delegations to explore capabilities in a realistic environment that includes live and static displays, unmanned systems, and a thought leadership session program all in one location.

This year's edition featured new specialized areas: the Defense Manufacturing Lab, the Saudi Supply Chains Area, the Unmanned Systems Area, and the Maritime Area, each providing focused environments for showcasing, assessing, and discussing capabilities within a practical context.

This approach gains special importance as decisions in the defense and security industry today focus on system integration rather than individual platforms, which the exhibition facilitates by shifting the dialogue from brochures and static displays to a tangible and reliable experience.

• What does the level of international participation in the exhibition reflect about the Kingdom's position in the global defense and security industry today?

•• It reflects a high level of trust; international companies and delegations participate where long-term and serious opportunities are available. The broad participation in the exhibition, with exhibitors from 89 countries including major global defense companies, technology providers, small and medium enterprises, and innovators, confirms that the Kingdom is a pivotal and reliable player in the global defense and security sector.

This participation is not limited to moral support but is based on interaction, dialogue, and exploring partnership opportunities, which gives the exhibition its true value that goes beyond the exhibition halls.

• The Global Defense Exhibition aligns with Saudi Vision 2030. How does the exhibition achieve the objectives of this vision?

•• The objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aim to build sustainable capabilities at economic, industrial, and human levels, and the exhibition contributes to achieving this by providing a platform to realize these objectives.

Economically, the exhibition contributes to the GDP and localization and employment opportunities; the previous edition had an economic impact of nearly 500 million Saudi Riyals and supported over 4,600 jobs. This year's edition continues to build on this success, extending over an area of 273,000 square meters across three fully booked exhibition halls, alongside a noticeable expansion in participation and accompanying programs.

At the same time, the exhibition provides opportunities for access and communication between Saudi entities and international partners, investors, and technology providers within an organized and integrated environment.

• Localizing military industries is a national priority led by the General Authority for Military Industries. What role does the Global Defense Exhibition play in achieving this priority?

•• The exhibition does not set localization policies; this task is undertaken by the General Authority for Military Industries. However, the role of the exhibition is to provide a platform that allows these dialogues to take place efficiently and credibly.

The Kingdom has made tangible progress in this area, with the localization rate of military industries reaching 24.89% by the end of 2024, reflecting clear success towards the Vision 2030 target of 50%. The exhibition supports this path by bringing together various stakeholders in one place, including national industry, global companies, supply chain and technology providers, investors, and decision-makers.

• The Saudi Supply Chains Area has stood out this year. Why does this area hold special importance from the exhibition's perspective?

•• This area reflects the practical aspect of interaction, as it brings together many Saudi companies in a dedicated environment that enables small and medium enterprises and national industrial entities to directly connect with major global companies, system integrators, and potential partners.

The area provides an organized space for discussions about capabilities, partnership models, and supply chain integration, supporting localization objectives on a broader scale. The role of the exhibition lies in bringing together the defense and security industry ecosystem under one roof and allowing partnerships to develop naturally through direct interaction.

• To what extent are the meeting programs at the Global Defense Exhibition and thought leadership sessions a pivotal part of the exhibition?

•• These programs are of great importance, as the defense and security industry today relies on strategy, integration, and flexibility as much as it does on equipment. The programs provide a broader context that helps participants understand the connection between capabilities and operational, economic, and geopolitical requirements.

• The development of talents has emerged strongly this year. What is the significance of this?

•• Sustainable capabilities depend on people, and the "Future Talents" program reflects a clear recognition that the defense and security industry ecosystem is built on skills, education, and human capital alongside technology.

• How is success measured for the Global Defense Exhibition beyond the main headlines?

•• Success is measured by continuity, through the evolution of partnerships, deepening discussions, and transforming relationships into sustainable cooperation.

• How do you see the development of the Global Defense Exhibition in future editions?

•• The exhibition will continue to develop its exceptional standards that go beyond the expansion of size and participation, while enhancing its goal of providing a global platform that supports integration in the defense and security sector and sustainable cooperation in line with the Kingdom's ambitions and the requirements of this sector's audience.