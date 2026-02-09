كشف نائب الرئيس لمعرض الدفاع العالمي منصور البابطين، ما يحمله المعرض من مكانة رفعت مستويات الثقة بشكل كبير، مؤكداً في حواره مع «عكاظ»، أن المعرض يعد منصة عالمية في قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن، خصوصاً نسخة 2026، التي تميزت بحجم التفاعل والمشاركة التي نشهدها من الجهات الحكومية والصناعية والوفود الدولية.

• رسّخ معرض الدفاع العالمي مكانته بشكل متسارع ضمن قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن العالمي. من وجهة نظركم، ما الذي يميز هذه النسخة من المعرض؟

•• تعكس هذه النسخة مرحلة نوعية من التوسع والتطور، إذ يعد المعرض منصة عالمية في قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن، ليرسم مستقبل التكامل الدفاعي. وما يميز نسخة 2026 هو حجم التفاعل والمشاركة التي نشهدها من الجهات الحكومية والصناعية والوفود الدولية. والأهم أنه المعرض الدفاعي العالمي الوحيد الذي يقوم على المجالات الدفاعية الخمسة عبر: الجو، والبر، والبحر، والفضاء، والأمن.

ومنذ انطلاقه، صُمّم المعرض على أساس التكامل، ليس فقط بين هذه المجالات الخمسة، بل أيضاً بين الكفاءات البشرية والمؤسسات وقطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن. ويتجلى ذلك هذا العام في عمق الحوارات، وجودة المشاركة، والنتائج التي تتحقق طوال أيام المعرض.

• ما الذي يميز معرض الدفاع العالمي عن غيره من المعارض الدفاعية؟

•• يتميّز معرض الدفاع العالمي بالبنية التنظيمية المتقدمة، إذ أُنشئ الموقع خصيصاً ليتيح للشركات والوفود الاطلاع على القدرات في بيئة واقعية تشمل العروض الحية والثابتة، والأنظمة غير المأهولة، وبرنامج جلسات الريادة الفكرية في موقع واحد.

وشهدت نسخة هذا العام مناطق متخصصة جديدة هي: مختبر صناعة الدفاع، ومنطقة سلاسل الإمداد السعودية، ومنطقة الأنظمة غير المأهولة، والمنطقة البحرية، حيث توفّر كل منها بيئات مركّزة لاستعراض القدرات وتقييمها ومناقشتها ضمن سياق عملي.

وتكتسب هذه المقاربة أهمية خاصة في ظل تركّز قرارات قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن اليوم على تكامل الأنظمة لا على المنصات الفردية، وهو ما يتيحه المعرض من خلال الانتقال بالحوار من الكتيبات والعروض الثابتة إلى تجربة ملموسة وموثوقة.

• ماذا يعكس مستوى المشاركة الدولية في المعرض حول مكانة المملكة في منظومة قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن العالمي اليوم؟

•• يعكس ذلك مستوى عالياً من الثقة؛ إذ تشارك الشركات والوفود الدولية حيث تتوافر فرص طويلة الأمد وجدية في الطرح. ويؤكد اتساع المشاركة في المعرض، مع عارضين من 89 دولة تشمل كبريات شركات الدفاع العالمية ومزوّدي التقنية والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة والمبتكرين، أن المملكة تُعد لاعباً محورياً وموثوقاً في قطاع الدفاع والأمن عالمياً.

ولا تقتصر هذه المشاركة معنوياً، بل تقوم على التفاعل والحوار واستكشاف فرص الشراكة، وهو ما يمنح المعرض قيمته الحقيقية التي تتجاوز قاعات العرض.

• يتماشى معرض الدفاع العالمي برؤية السعودية 2030. كيف يحقق المعرض مستهدفات الرؤية؟

•• تنطلق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 لبناء قدرات مستدامة على المستويات الاقتصادية والصناعية والبشرية، ويُسهم المعرض في تحقيق ذلك عبر توفير منصة لتحقيق هذه المستهدفات.

فعلى الصعيد الاقتصادي، يسهم المعرض في الناتج المحلي الإجمالي وفرص التوطين والتوظيف؛ إذ حققت النسخة السابقة أثراً اقتصادياً يقارب 500 مليون ريال سعودي، وأسهمت في دعم أكثر من 4,600 وظيفة. وتواصل نسخة هذا العام البناء على هذا النجاح، إذ يمتد المعرض على مساحة 273 ألف متر مربع عبر ثلاث قاعات عرض مكتملة الحجز، إلى جانب توسع ملحوظ في حجم المشاركة والبرامج المصاحبة.

وفي الوقت ذاته، يوفّر المعرض فرص الوصول والتواصل بين الجهات السعودية والشركاء الدوليين والمستثمرين ومزودي التقنية ضمن بيئة منظمة ومتكاملة.

• يُعد توطين الصناعات العسكرية أولوية وطنية تقودها الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية. ما دور معرض الدفاع العالمي في تحقيق هذه الأولوية؟

•• لا يضع المعرض سياسات التوطين، فهذه المهمة تضطلع بها الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية، إلا أن دور المعرض يتمثل في توفير المنصة التي تتيح لهذه الحوارات أن تتم بكفاءة ومصداقية.

وقد حققت المملكة تقدماً ملموساً في هذا المجال بوصول نسبة توطين الصناعات العسكرية إلى 24.89% بنهاية 2024، بما يعكس نجاحاً واضحاً نحو مستهدف رؤية 2030 البالغ 50%. ويسهم المعرض في دعم هذا المسار من خلال جمع مختلف أطراف المنظومة في مكان واحد، من الصناعة الوطنية والشركات العالمية ومزودي سلاسل الإمداد والتقنية والمستثمرين وصنّاع القرار.

• برزت منطقة سلاسل الإمداد السعودية هذا العام بشكل لافت. لماذا تمثل هذه المنطقة أهمية خاصة من منظور المعرض؟

•• تعكس هذه المنطقة الجانب العملي للتفاعل، إذ تجمع العديد من الشركات السعودية ضمن بيئة مخصصة تمكّن المنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة والجهات الصناعية الوطنية من التواصل المباشر مع كبرى الشركات العالمية ومتكاملي الأنظمة والشركاء المحتملين.

وتوفر المنطقة مساحة منظمة للنقاش حول القدرات ونماذج الشراكات ودمج سلاسل الإمداد، بما يدعم مستهدفات التوطين على نطاق أوسع. ويكمن دور المعرض في جمع منظومة قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن تحت سقف واحد وإتاحة الفرصة لتطور الشراكات بشكل طبيعي عبر التفاعل المباشر.

• إلى أي مدى تُعد برامج اللقاءات في معرض الدفاع العالمي وجلسات الريادة الفكرية جزءاً محورياً من المعرض؟

•• تكتسب هذه البرامج أهمية كبيرة، فقطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن اليوم يرتكز على الإستراتيجية والتكامل والمرونة بقدر اعتماده على المعدات. وتوفر البرامج سياقاً أوسع يساعد المشاركين على فهم ارتباط القدرات بالمتطلبات التشغيلية والاقتصادية والجيوسياسية.

• برز تطوير المواهب بقوة هذا العام. ما أهمية ذلك؟

•• تعتمد القدرات المستدامة على الإنسان، ويعكس برنامج «مواهب مستقبل» إدراكاً واضحاً بأن منظومة قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن تُبنى على المهارات والتعليم ورأس المال البشري إلى جانب التقنية.

• كيف يُقاس النجاح بالنسبة لمعرض الدفاع العالمي بعيداً عن العناوين الرئيسية؟

•• يُقاس النجاح بالاستمرارية، من خلال تطور الشراكات وتعميق النقاشات وتحول العلاقات إلى تعاون مستدام.

• كيف ترون تطور معرض الدفاع العالمي في النسخ القادمة؟

•• سيواصل المعرض تطوير معاييره الاستثنائية التي تتجاوز توسع الحجم والمشاركة، مع تعزيز هدفه في توفير منصة عالمية تدعم التكامل في قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن والتعاون المستدام بما يتوافق مع طموحات المملكة ومتطلبات جمهور هذا القطاع.