شهدت عدة مدن وبلدات أسترالية، اليوم (الإثنين)، مظاهرات حاشدة شارك فيها آلاف المحتجين رفضاً لزيارة الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ، الذي يقوم بجولة تشمل عدة مدن أسترالية بدعوة رسمية، في زيارة يقول إنها تهدف إلى إبداء التضامن مع الجالية اليهودية في أستراليا عقب هجوم مسلح دامٍ وقع العام الماضي.
وكان رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيزي قد وجّه الدعوة لهرتسوغ لزيارة البلاد، في أعقاب حادثة إطلاق النار التي وقعت في 14 ديسمبر الماضي خلال فعالية دينية بمناسبة عيد «حانوكا» في شاطئ بونداي بمدينة سيدني، وأسفرت عن مقتل 15 شخصاً.
احتجاجات مؤيدة لفلسطين
وأثارت الزيارة غضب قطاعات من الشارع الأسترالي، إذ يتهم محتجون الرئيس الإسرائيلي بالتواطؤ في مقتل مدنيين في قطاع غزة، فيما نظّمت مجموعات مؤيدة لفلسطين مظاهرات متزامنة في عدد من المدن، مساء الإثنين.
وفي سيدني، احتشد آلاف المتظاهرين في ساحة بمنطقة الأعمال المركزية، إذ استمعوا إلى كلمات وهتفوا بشعارات داعمة للقضية الفلسطينية، وقال جاكسون إليوت (30 عاماً)، أحد المشاركين في المظاهرة: «مجزرة بونداي كانت مروعة، لكن القيادة الأسترالية لم تعترف بمعاناة الشعب الفلسطيني وأهالي غزة. هرتسوغ يتهرب من الأسئلة المتعلقة بالاحتلال، ويقول إن الزيارة تتعلق بالعلاقات الأسترالية-الإسرائيلية، لكنه شريك في الجرائم».
إجراءات أمنية مشددة
وتزامنت الاحتجاجات مع انتشار أمني كثيف، شمل تحليق مروحية للشرطة ودوريات راكبة، فيما أعلنت السلطات نشر نحو 3 آلاف عنصر شرطة في سيدني خلال فترة الزيارة.
هرتسوغ يحيي ذكرى الضحايا
واستهل هرتسوغ زيارته بوضع إكليل من الزهور في شاطئ بونداي تخليداً لضحايا الهجوم، كما التقى عدداً من الناجين وأسر القتلى، وقال في كلمة ألقاها بالموقع: «لم يكن هذا الهجوم موجهاً ضد اليهود فحسب، بل ضد جميع الأستراليين، لقد استهدف القيم التي تقوم عليها ديمقراطياتنا: قدسية الحياة الإنسانية، وحرية الدين، والتسامح، والكرامة، والاحترام».
انقسام داخل الجالية اليهودية
في المقابل، لم تحظَ الزيارة بإجماع داخل الجالية اليهودية نفسها، إذ أصدر «المجلس اليهودي الأسترالي»، المعروف بانتقاده الحكومة الإسرائيلية، رسالة مفتوحة وقّعها أكثر من ألف أكاديمي وقائد مجتمعي يهودي، دعوا فيها رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي إلى سحب الدعوة الموجهة لهرتسوغ.
صلاحيات استثنائية للشرطة
وأعلنت سلطات نيو ساوث ويلز تصنيف الزيارة كـ«حدث كبير»، ما أتاح للشرطة استخدام صلاحيات نادرة، تشمل تفريق الحشود، وتقييد الدخول إلى مناطق معينة، وتوجيه الأفراد بمغادرتها، إضافة إلى تفتيش المركبات.
وفشلت مجموعة «العمل من أجل فلسطين»، المنظمة للاحتجاجات، في طعن قانوني أمام محكمة في سيدني ضد القيود المفروضة على المظاهرات المتوقعة.
وقال مساعد مفوض شرطة الولاية بيتر ماكينا، لقناة «ناين نيوز»: «نأمل ألا نضطر لاستخدام أي من هذه الصلاحيات، فقد كنا على تواصل وثيق مع منظمي الاحتجاجات، هدفنا هو الحفاظ على سلامة المجتمع بأكمله، وسنكون حاضرين بأعداد كبيرة لضمان ذلك».
Several Australian cities and towns witnessed massive demonstrations today (Monday), with thousands of protesters participating in rejection of the visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is on a tour that includes several Australian cities at an official invitation. This visit is said to aim at expressing solidarity with the Jewish community in Australia following a deadly armed attack that occurred last year.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had invited Herzog to visit the country following a shooting incident that took place on December 14 last year during a religious event marking the holiday of "Hanukkah" at Bondi Beach in Sydney, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people.
Pro-Palestinian Protests
The visit has sparked anger among segments of the Australian public, as protesters accuse the Israeli president of complicity in the killing of civilians in Gaza, while pro-Palestinian groups organized simultaneous demonstrations in several cities on Monday evening.
In Sydney, thousands of demonstrators gathered in a square in the central business district, where they listened to speeches and chanted slogans supporting the Palestinian cause. Jackson Elliott (30), one of the participants in the demonstration, said: "The Bondi massacre was horrific, but the Australian leadership has not acknowledged the suffering of the Palestinian people and the families in Gaza. Herzog avoids questions related to the occupation, claiming that the visit is about Australian-Israeli relations, but he is complicit in the crimes."
Heightened Security Measures
The protests coincided with a heavy security presence, including a police helicopter and mounted patrols, while authorities announced the deployment of about 3,000 police officers in Sydney during the visit.
Herzog Commemorates the Victims
Herzog began his visit by laying a wreath at Bondi Beach in memory of the attack's victims, and he met with several survivors and families of the deceased. In a speech delivered at the site, he stated: "This attack was not directed only against Jews, but against all Australians. It targeted the values that underpin our democracies: the sanctity of human life, freedom of religion, tolerance, dignity, and respect."
Division Within the Jewish Community
On the other hand, the visit did not receive unanimous support within the Jewish community itself, as the "Australian Jewish Council," known for its criticism of the Israeli government, issued an open letter signed by more than a thousand Jewish academics and community leaders, urging the Australian Prime Minister to withdraw the invitation extended to Herzog.
Extraordinary Powers for Police
The New South Wales authorities classified the visit as a "major event," allowing the police to use rare powers, including dispersing crowds, restricting access to certain areas, directing individuals to leave those areas, and searching vehicles.
The group "Action for Palestine," which organized the protests, failed to file a legal challenge in a Sydney court against the restrictions imposed on the anticipated demonstrations.
State Assistant Police Commissioner Peter McKenna told "Nine News": "We hope we do not have to use any of these powers, as we have been in close contact with the protest organizers. Our goal is to ensure the safety of the entire community, and we will be present in large numbers to ensure that."