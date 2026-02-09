شهدت عدة مدن وبلدات أسترالية، اليوم (الإثنين)، مظاهرات حاشدة شارك فيها آلاف المحتجين رفضاً لزيارة الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ، الذي يقوم بجولة تشمل عدة مدن أسترالية بدعوة رسمية، في زيارة يقول إنها تهدف إلى إبداء التضامن مع الجالية اليهودية في أستراليا عقب هجوم مسلح دامٍ وقع العام الماضي.

وكان رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي أنتوني ألبانيزي قد وجّه الدعوة لهرتسوغ لزيارة البلاد، في أعقاب حادثة إطلاق النار التي وقعت في 14 ديسمبر الماضي خلال فعالية دينية بمناسبة عيد «حانوكا» في شاطئ بونداي بمدينة سيدني، وأسفرت عن مقتل 15 شخصاً.

احتجاجات مؤيدة لفلسطين

وأثارت الزيارة غضب قطاعات من الشارع الأسترالي، إذ يتهم محتجون الرئيس الإسرائيلي بالتواطؤ في مقتل مدنيين في قطاع غزة، فيما نظّمت مجموعات مؤيدة لفلسطين مظاهرات متزامنة في عدد من المدن، مساء الإثنين.

وفي سيدني، احتشد آلاف المتظاهرين في ساحة بمنطقة الأعمال المركزية، إذ استمعوا إلى كلمات وهتفوا بشعارات داعمة للقضية الفلسطينية، وقال جاكسون إليوت (30 عاماً)، أحد المشاركين في المظاهرة: «مجزرة بونداي كانت مروعة، لكن القيادة الأسترالية لم تعترف بمعاناة الشعب الفلسطيني وأهالي غزة. هرتسوغ يتهرب من الأسئلة المتعلقة بالاحتلال، ويقول إن الزيارة تتعلق بالعلاقات الأسترالية-الإسرائيلية، لكنه شريك في الجرائم».

إجراءات أمنية مشددة

وتزامنت الاحتجاجات مع انتشار أمني كثيف، شمل تحليق مروحية للشرطة ودوريات راكبة، فيما أعلنت السلطات نشر نحو 3 آلاف عنصر شرطة في سيدني خلال فترة الزيارة.

هرتسوغ يحيي ذكرى الضحايا

واستهل هرتسوغ زيارته بوضع إكليل من الزهور في شاطئ بونداي تخليداً لضحايا الهجوم، كما التقى عدداً من الناجين وأسر القتلى، وقال في كلمة ألقاها بالموقع: «لم يكن هذا الهجوم موجهاً ضد اليهود فحسب، بل ضد جميع الأستراليين، لقد استهدف القيم التي تقوم عليها ديمقراطياتنا: قدسية الحياة الإنسانية، وحرية الدين، والتسامح، والكرامة، والاحترام».

انقسام داخل الجالية اليهودية

في المقابل، لم تحظَ الزيارة بإجماع داخل الجالية اليهودية نفسها، إذ أصدر «المجلس اليهودي الأسترالي»، المعروف بانتقاده الحكومة الإسرائيلية، رسالة مفتوحة وقّعها أكثر من ألف أكاديمي وقائد مجتمعي يهودي، دعوا فيها رئيس الوزراء الأسترالي إلى سحب الدعوة الموجهة لهرتسوغ.

صلاحيات استثنائية للشرطة

وأعلنت سلطات نيو ساوث ويلز تصنيف الزيارة كـ«حدث كبير»، ما أتاح للشرطة استخدام صلاحيات نادرة، تشمل تفريق الحشود، وتقييد الدخول إلى مناطق معينة، وتوجيه الأفراد بمغادرتها، إضافة إلى تفتيش المركبات.

وفشلت مجموعة «العمل من أجل فلسطين»، المنظمة للاحتجاجات، في طعن قانوني أمام محكمة في سيدني ضد القيود المفروضة على المظاهرات المتوقعة.

وقال مساعد مفوض شرطة الولاية بيتر ماكينا، لقناة «ناين نيوز»: «نأمل ألا نضطر لاستخدام أي من هذه الصلاحيات، فقد كنا على تواصل وثيق مع منظمي الاحتجاجات، هدفنا هو الحفاظ على سلامة المجتمع بأكمله، وسنكون حاضرين بأعداد كبيرة لضمان ذلك».