Several Australian cities and towns witnessed massive demonstrations today (Monday), with thousands of protesters participating in rejection of the visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is on a tour that includes several Australian cities at an official invitation. This visit is said to aim at expressing solidarity with the Jewish community in Australia following a deadly armed attack that occurred last year.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had invited Herzog to visit the country following a shooting incident that took place on December 14 last year during a religious event marking the holiday of "Hanukkah" at Bondi Beach in Sydney, which resulted in the deaths of 15 people.

Pro-Palestinian Protests

The visit has sparked anger among segments of the Australian public, as protesters accuse the Israeli president of complicity in the killing of civilians in Gaza, while pro-Palestinian groups organized simultaneous demonstrations in several cities on Monday evening.

In Sydney, thousands of demonstrators gathered in a square in the central business district, where they listened to speeches and chanted slogans supporting the Palestinian cause. Jackson Elliott (30), one of the participants in the demonstration, said: "The Bondi massacre was horrific, but the Australian leadership has not acknowledged the suffering of the Palestinian people and the families in Gaza. Herzog avoids questions related to the occupation, claiming that the visit is about Australian-Israeli relations, but he is complicit in the crimes."

Heightened Security Measures

The protests coincided with a heavy security presence, including a police helicopter and mounted patrols, while authorities announced the deployment of about 3,000 police officers in Sydney during the visit.

Herzog Commemorates the Victims

Herzog began his visit by laying a wreath at Bondi Beach in memory of the attack's victims, and he met with several survivors and families of the deceased. In a speech delivered at the site, he stated: "This attack was not directed only against Jews, but against all Australians. It targeted the values that underpin our democracies: the sanctity of human life, freedom of religion, tolerance, dignity, and respect."

Division Within the Jewish Community

On the other hand, the visit did not receive unanimous support within the Jewish community itself, as the "Australian Jewish Council," known for its criticism of the Israeli government, issued an open letter signed by more than a thousand Jewish academics and community leaders, urging the Australian Prime Minister to withdraw the invitation extended to Herzog.

Extraordinary Powers for Police

The New South Wales authorities classified the visit as a "major event," allowing the police to use rare powers, including dispersing crowds, restricting access to certain areas, directing individuals to leave those areas, and searching vehicles.

The group "Action for Palestine," which organized the protests, failed to file a legal challenge in a Sydney court against the restrictions imposed on the anticipated demonstrations.

State Assistant Police Commissioner Peter McKenna told "Nine News": "We hope we do not have to use any of these powers, as we have been in close contact with the protest organizers. Our goal is to ensure the safety of the entire community, and we will be present in large numbers to ensure that."