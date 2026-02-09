تزيّنت سماء مدينة عرعر بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، اليوم، برصد التربيع الأخير لقمر شهر شعبان 1447هـ، في لوحةٍ فلكية هادئة جسّد فيها القمر نصف إضاءته، معلناً اقترابه من مرحلة الاقتران وبداية دورة قمرية جديدة.
وظهر القمر في هذه المرحلة مضاءً بنسبة 50%، إذ يُعد التربيع الأخير محطةً فاصلة في مسار القمر تسبق ولادة الهلال الجديد، ويشرق خلالها بعد منتصف الليل ويغيب قبيل الظهر، مما يوفّر فرصةً مثالية للرصد والمتابعة الفلكية.
ويأتي هذا الرصد ضمن الاهتمام بمتابعة الظواهر الفلكية، التي تسهم في تعزيز الثقافة العلمية، وترسيخ الوعي الفلكي لدى المجتمع، إلى جانب دورها في دعم الحسابات المرتبطة بالتقويم الهجري ومواقيت الأهلة.
The sky of Arar city in the Northern Borders region was adorned today by the observation of the last quarter of the moon of Sha'ban 1447 AH, in a calm astronomical scene where the moon displayed half of its illumination, announcing its approach to the conjunction phase and the beginning of a new lunar cycle.
During this phase, the moon appeared illuminated at 50%, as the last quarter is a pivotal point in the moon's path that precedes the birth of the new crescent. It rises after midnight and sets just before noon, providing an ideal opportunity for astronomical observation and follow-up.
This observation is part of the interest in monitoring astronomical phenomena, which contribute to enhancing scientific culture and establishing astronomical awareness within the community, along with their role in supporting calculations related to the Hijri calendar and the timings of the crescents.