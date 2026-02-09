The sky of Arar city in the Northern Borders region was adorned today by the observation of the last quarter of the moon of Sha'ban 1447 AH, in a calm astronomical scene where the moon displayed half of its illumination, announcing its approach to the conjunction phase and the beginning of a new lunar cycle.

During this phase, the moon appeared illuminated at 50%, as the last quarter is a pivotal point in the moon's path that precedes the birth of the new crescent. It rises after midnight and sets just before noon, providing an ideal opportunity for astronomical observation and follow-up.

This observation is part of the interest in monitoring astronomical phenomena, which contribute to enhancing scientific culture and establishing astronomical awareness within the community, along with their role in supporting calculations related to the Hijri calendar and the timings of the crescents.