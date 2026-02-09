تزيّنت سماء مدينة عرعر بمنطقة الحدود الشمالية، اليوم، برصد التربيع الأخير لقمر شهر شعبان 1447هـ، في لوحةٍ فلكية هادئة جسّد فيها القمر نصف إضاءته، معلناً اقترابه من مرحلة الاقتران وبداية دورة قمرية جديدة.

وظهر القمر في هذه المرحلة مضاءً بنسبة 50%، إذ يُعد التربيع الأخير محطةً فاصلة في مسار القمر تسبق ولادة الهلال الجديد، ويشرق خلالها بعد منتصف الليل ويغيب قبيل الظهر، مما يوفّر فرصةً مثالية للرصد والمتابعة الفلكية.

ويأتي هذا الرصد ضمن الاهتمام بمتابعة الظواهر الفلكية، التي تسهم في تعزيز الثقافة العلمية، وترسيخ الوعي الفلكي لدى المجتمع، إلى جانب دورها في دعم الحسابات المرتبطة بالتقويم الهجري ومواقيت الأهلة.