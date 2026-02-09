يستمر اليوم (الإثنين) تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من منطقتي الجوف والحدود الشمالية، مع تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، وكذلك على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، ومكة المكرمة.


وأشار تقرير مركز الأرصاد الوطني الصادر اليوم إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 10-25كم/ساعة وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12-35 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 42كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب وارتفاع المـوج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي، وحـالة البحـر خفيف الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي.


فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الشمالي بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 12-35 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع المـوج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحـر خفيف الموج على الجزء الشمالي وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.