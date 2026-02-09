يستمر اليوم (الإثنين) تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من منطقتي الجوف والحدود الشمالية، مع تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، وكذلك على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، ومكة المكرمة.
وأشار تقرير مركز الأرصاد الوطني الصادر اليوم إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 10-25كم/ساعة وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12-35 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 42كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب وارتفاع المـوج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي، وحـالة البحـر خفيف الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الشمالي بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي بسرعة 12-35 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع المـوج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحـر خفيف الموج على الجزء الشمالي وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.
Today (Monday), the impact of active winds that stir up dust and sand continues in parts of the Al-Jawf and Northern Borders regions, with fog forming in parts of the Eastern region, as well as in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions.
A report from the National Meteorological Center issued today indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northeasterly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 10-25 km/h, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 12-35 km/h, reaching up to 42 km/h towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The wave height will range from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part. The sea condition will be slight wave in the northern and central parts and slight to moderate wave in the southern part.
Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southerly in the northern part at a speed of 10-25 km/h, and northwesterly to southwesterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of 12-35 km/h. The wave height will range from half a meter to one meter in the northern part and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the central and southern parts. The sea condition will be slight wave in the northern part and slight to moderate wave in the central and southern parts.