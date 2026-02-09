Today (Monday), the impact of active winds that stir up dust and sand continues in parts of the Al-Jawf and Northern Borders regions, with fog forming in parts of the Eastern region, as well as in parts of the Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions.



A report from the National Meteorological Center issued today indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northeasterly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 10-25 km/h, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 12-35 km/h, reaching up to 42 km/h towards the Bab al-Mandab Strait. The wave height will range from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part. The sea condition will be slight wave in the northern and central parts and slight to moderate wave in the southern part.



Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southerly in the northern part at a speed of 10-25 km/h, and northwesterly to southwesterly in the central and southern parts at a speed of 12-35 km/h. The wave height will range from half a meter to one meter in the northern part and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the central and southern parts. The sea condition will be slight wave in the northern part and slight to moderate wave in the central and southern parts.