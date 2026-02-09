الحكومة الإيطالية تكشف السبب .. ميلوني «نائمة» خلال افتتاح «الألعاب الأولمبية»!

في مشهد أثار تفاعلاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بدت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني نائمة خلال حضورها البث المباشر لحفل افتتاح دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية في مدينة ميلانو.
وظهرت ميلوني في لقطة متداولة وهي تتابع الحفل في مدرجات ملعب سان سيرو، وفي لحظة تغمض عينيها، وتميل رأسها قليلاً. وأثارت الصورة تفاعلاً بين نشطاء مواقع التواصل، وعزا البعض السبب إلى الإرهاق والجدول المزدحم، فيما علق آخرون بقولهم: «الحفل طال كثيراً».
ولم تصدر الحكومة الإيطالية أي تعليقات رسمية حول الواقعة، وأفادت تقارير بأن رئيسة الحكومة شاركت في عدة اجتماعات دبلوماسية مهمة في نفس اليوم، ما يفسر حالة الإرهاق التي أصابتها خلال الحفل.
وتقام دورة الألعاب الأولمبية خلال الفترة من 6 - 22 فبراير في ميلانو وكورتينا دامبيتزو. وأُقيم حفل الافتتاح في وقت واحد في 4 مواقع: ملعب سان سيرو في ميلانو، ومدن كورتينا وليفينيو وبريداتسو.
واندلعت أعمال عنف واحتجاجات واسعة في مدينة ميلانو الإيطالية تزامناً مع اليوم الأول من منافسات دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية، ما أثار موجة غضب سياسي ورسمي في إيطاليا بعدما تحولت المظاهرات إلى اشتباكات ومشاهد فوضى امتدت إلى الشوارع ومحطات القطارات.
وأثارت الأحداث قلقاً حكومياً واسعاً، خصوصاً بعدما تبين أن التخريب الذي طال شبكة السكك الحديدية وقع في أكثر من موقع وبأسلوب متزامن.
ووصفت رئيسة الوزراء جورجيا ميلوني، أمس (الأحد)، المتورطين في الشغب والتخريب بأنهم «أعداء إيطاليا والإيطاليين»، معتبرة أنهم يسعون عمداً إلى إيصال صورة فوضوية عن البلاد في لحظة تحظى فيها إيطاليا بمتابعة عالمية مكثفة.
In a scene that sparked reactions on social media, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared to be asleep while attending the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan.
Meloni was seen in a widely circulated clip watching the ceremony from the stands of San Siro Stadium, at one moment closing her eyes and tilting her head slightly. The image prompted reactions among social media users, with some attributing the reason to fatigue and a busy schedule, while others commented, "The ceremony lasted too long."
The Italian government has not issued any official comments regarding the incident, and reports indicated that the Prime Minister participated in several important diplomatic meetings on the same day, which explains her state of fatigue during the ceremony.
The Olympics are taking place from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The opening ceremony was held simultaneously at four locations: San Siro Stadium in Milan, and the cities of Cortina, Livigno, and Bredazzo.
Widespread violence and protests erupted in the city of Milan coinciding with the first day of the Winter Olympics competitions, sparking a wave of political and official outrage in Italy after the demonstrations turned into clashes and chaotic scenes that extended to the streets and train stations.
The events raised significant governmental concern, especially after it became clear that the vandalism targeting the railway network occurred in multiple locations and in a coordinated manner.
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the individuals involved in the riots and vandalism yesterday (Sunday) as "enemies of Italy and the Italians," considering that they are deliberately trying to convey a chaotic image of the country at a moment when Italy is receiving intense global attention.