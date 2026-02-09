الحكومة الإيطالية تكشف السبب .. ميلوني «نائمة» خلال افتتاح «الألعاب الأولمبية»!

In a scene that sparked reactions on social media, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appeared to be asleep while attending the live broadcast of the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Milan.

Meloni was seen in a widely circulated clip watching the ceremony from the stands of San Siro Stadium, at one moment closing her eyes and tilting her head slightly. The image prompted reactions among social media users, with some attributing the reason to fatigue and a busy schedule, while others commented, "The ceremony lasted too long."



The Italian government has not issued any official comments regarding the incident, and reports indicated that the Prime Minister participated in several important diplomatic meetings on the same day, which explains her state of fatigue during the ceremony.



The Olympics are taking place from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The opening ceremony was held simultaneously at four locations: San Siro Stadium in Milan, and the cities of Cortina, Livigno, and Bredazzo.



Widespread violence and protests erupted in the city of Milan coinciding with the first day of the Winter Olympics competitions, sparking a wave of political and official outrage in Italy after the demonstrations turned into clashes and chaotic scenes that extended to the streets and train stations.



The events raised significant governmental concern, especially after it became clear that the vandalism targeting the railway network occurred in multiple locations and in a coordinated manner.



Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the individuals involved in the riots and vandalism yesterday (Sunday) as "enemies of Italy and the Italians," considering that they are deliberately trying to convey a chaotic image of the country at a moment when Italy is receiving intense global attention.