الحكومة الإيطالية تكشف السبب .. ميلوني «نائمة» خلال افتتاح «الألعاب الأولمبية»!

في مشهد أثار تفاعلاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، بدت رئيسة الوزراء الإيطالية جورجيا ميلوني نائمة خلال حضورها البث المباشر لحفل افتتاح دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية في مدينة ميلانو.

وظهرت ميلوني في لقطة متداولة وهي تتابع الحفل في مدرجات ملعب سان سيرو، وفي لحظة تغمض عينيها، وتميل رأسها قليلاً. وأثارت الصورة تفاعلاً بين نشطاء مواقع التواصل، وعزا البعض السبب إلى الإرهاق والجدول المزدحم، فيما علق آخرون بقولهم: «الحفل طال كثيراً».


ولم تصدر الحكومة الإيطالية أي تعليقات رسمية حول الواقعة، وأفادت تقارير بأن رئيسة الحكومة شاركت في عدة اجتماعات دبلوماسية مهمة في نفس اليوم، ما يفسر حالة الإرهاق التي أصابتها خلال الحفل.


وتقام دورة الألعاب الأولمبية خلال الفترة من 6 - 22 فبراير في ميلانو وكورتينا دامبيتزو. وأُقيم حفل الافتتاح في وقت واحد في 4 مواقع: ملعب سان سيرو في ميلانو، ومدن كورتينا وليفينيو وبريداتسو.


واندلعت أعمال عنف واحتجاجات واسعة في مدينة ميلانو الإيطالية تزامناً مع اليوم الأول من منافسات دورة الألعاب الأولمبية الشتوية، ما أثار موجة غضب سياسي ورسمي في إيطاليا بعدما تحولت المظاهرات إلى اشتباكات ومشاهد فوضى امتدت إلى الشوارع ومحطات القطارات.


وأثارت الأحداث قلقاً حكومياً واسعاً، خصوصاً بعدما تبين أن التخريب الذي طال شبكة السكك الحديدية وقع في أكثر من موقع وبأسلوب متزامن.


ووصفت رئيسة الوزراء جورجيا ميلوني، أمس (الأحد)، المتورطين في الشغب والتخريب بأنهم «أعداء إيطاليا والإيطاليين»، معتبرة أنهم يسعون عمداً إلى إيصال صورة فوضوية عن البلاد في لحظة تحظى فيها إيطاليا بمتابعة عالمية مكثفة.