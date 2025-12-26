دعا الأمين العام لجامعة الدول العربية أحمد أبو الغيط إلى تجنب التصعيد وتغليب المصلحة العليا للشعب اليمني والتمسك بوحدة البلاد، وذلك في ضوء التطورات الأخيرة في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة.
وجدد أبو الغيط، في بيان اليوم، التذكير بالموقف العربي الموحد بشأن الالتزام بوحدة اليمن وسيادته وأمنه وسلامة أراضيه ورفض أي تدخل في شؤونه الداخلية، واستمرار دعم الحكومة اليمنية الشرعية بقيادة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، داعيًا الأطراف اليمنية، لاسّيما المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي إلى التزام خفض التصعيد، وعدم المساس بوحدة البلاد، وتجنيب الشعب اليمني المزيد من التداعيات السلبية.
وأوضح أبو الغيط أن قضية الجنوب لها أبعاد تاريخية واجتماعية معلومة يتعين النظر فيها في إطار حوار سياسي شامل بين الأطراف اليمنية بهدف الوصول إلى تسوية مستدامة تعالج جذور الأزمة ومسبباتها، مؤكدًا أن حل المشكلات لن يتحقق سوى عبر الحوار، وليس بفرض الأمر الواقع أو بتهديد وحدة البلاد.
