The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, called for avoiding escalation and prioritizing the higher interest of the Yemeni people while adhering to the unity of the country, in light of the recent developments in the provinces of Hadramaut and Al-Mahra.

Aboul Gheit reiterated, in a statement today, the unified Arab position regarding the commitment to Yemen's unity, sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, rejecting any interference in its internal affairs, and continuing support for the legitimate Yemeni government led by the Presidential Leadership Council. He urged the Yemeni parties, especially the Southern Transitional Council, to commit to de-escalation, not to undermine the unity of the country, and to spare the Yemeni people further negative repercussions.

Aboul Gheit explained that the issue of the south has known historical and social dimensions that must be considered within the framework of a comprehensive political dialogue among the Yemeni parties aimed at reaching a sustainable settlement that addresses the root causes of the crisis. He emphasized that solving problems can only be achieved through dialogue, not by imposing facts on the ground or threatening the unity of the country.