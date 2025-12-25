أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الخميس)، قتله القيادي في وحدة العمليات في فيلق القدس الإيراني في لبنان حسين محمود مرشد الجوهري.
وقال جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، في بيان، إنه نفّذ غارة أسفرت عن مقتل الجوهري، مبيناً أنه كان مكلفاً بالعمليات الخارجية في الحرس الثوري.
واتهم جيش الاحتلال الجوهري بالتورط خلال الأعوام الأخيرة في عمليات ضد إسرائيل على الساحتين السورية واللبنانية.
وكانت وسائل إعلام عربية قالت إن عنصراً من حزب الله قُتل في غارة إسرائيلية على سيارة في بلدة مجدل سلم، جنوب لبنان.
وقُتل شخصان في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت سيارة في شمال شرقي لبنان، ووفقاً لوكالة الوطنية للإعلام اللبنانية، فإن مسيّرة إسرائيلية استهدفت سيارة على طريق حوش السيد علي (قضاء الهرمل)، مما أدى إلى سقوط قتيلين جرى نقلهما إلى مستشفى البترول في مدينة الهرمل.
وكانت الوكالة قالت إن مسيّرة معادية استهدفت سيارة في بلدة جناتا (قضاء صور)، أمس، مما تسبب في إصابة شخص كان ماراً في المكان، وتم نقله إلى المستشفى.
The Israeli occupation army announced today (Thursday) that it has killed Hussein Mahmoud Murshid Al-Johari, a leader in the operations unit of the Iranian Quds Force in Lebanon.
The Israeli occupation army stated in a statement that it carried out an airstrike that resulted in Al-Johari's death, indicating that he was responsible for external operations in the Revolutionary Guard.
The Israeli army accused Al-Johari of being involved in operations against Israel in recent years on both the Syrian and Lebanese fronts.
Arab media reported that a member of Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the town of Majdal Selm, southern Lebanon.
Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in northeastern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese National News Agency, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Hosh Sayyed Ali road (in the Hermel district), resulting in two fatalities who were transferred to the Al-Betrol Hospital in the city of Hermel.
The agency also reported that an enemy drone targeted a vehicle in the town of Janata (in the Tyre district) yesterday, causing injuries to a passerby who was taken to the hospital.