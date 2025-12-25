أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الخميس)، قتله القيادي في وحدة العمليات في فيلق القدس الإيراني في لبنان حسين محمود مرشد الجوهري.


وقال جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، في بيان، إنه نفّذ غارة أسفرت عن مقتل الجوهري، مبيناً أنه كان مكلفاً بالعمليات الخارجية في الحرس الثوري.


واتهم جيش الاحتلال الجوهري بالتورط خلال الأعوام الأخيرة في عمليات ضد إسرائيل على الساحتين السورية واللبنانية.


وكانت وسائل إعلام عربية قالت إن عنصراً من حزب الله قُتل في غارة إسرائيلية على سيارة في بلدة مجدل سلم، جنوب لبنان.


وقُتل شخصان في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت سيارة في شمال شرقي لبنان، ووفقاً لوكالة الوطنية للإعلام اللبنانية، فإن مسيّرة إسرائيلية استهدفت سيارة على طريق حوش السيد علي (قضاء الهرمل)، مما أدى إلى سقوط قتيلين جرى نقلهما إلى مستشفى البترول في مدينة الهرمل.


وكانت الوكالة قالت إن مسيّرة معادية استهدفت سيارة في بلدة جناتا (قضاء صور)، أمس، مما تسبب في إصابة شخص كان ماراً في المكان، وتم نقله إلى المستشفى.