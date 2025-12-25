The Israeli occupation army announced today (Thursday) that it has killed Hussein Mahmoud Murshid Al-Johari, a leader in the operations unit of the Iranian Quds Force in Lebanon.



The Israeli occupation army stated in a statement that it carried out an airstrike that resulted in Al-Johari's death, indicating that he was responsible for external operations in the Revolutionary Guard.



The Israeli army accused Al-Johari of being involved in operations against Israel in recent years on both the Syrian and Lebanese fronts.



Arab media reported that a member of Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the town of Majdal Selm, southern Lebanon.



Two people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in northeastern Lebanon. According to the Lebanese National News Agency, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Hosh Sayyed Ali road (in the Hermel district), resulting in two fatalities who were transferred to the Al-Betrol Hospital in the city of Hermel.



The agency also reported that an enemy drone targeted a vehicle in the town of Janata (in the Tyre district) yesterday, causing injuries to a passerby who was taken to the hospital.