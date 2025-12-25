فيما أعلنت وزارة الصحة مقتل شخصين في غارة إسرائيلية على سيارة في الهرمل، أعلن الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، اليوم (الخميس)، أن شبح الحرب الإسرائيلية تم إبعاده عن لبنان.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية عن عون قوله: «الأمور ستذهب نحو الإيجابية»، معرباً عن أمله أن يشهد العام القادم ولادة لبنان الجديد ودولة المحاسبة، دولة المؤسسات لا دولة الأحزاب والطوائف.
وأشار الرئيس اللبناني عقب لقائه البطريرك الماروني بشاره بطرس الراعي في الصرح البطريركي ببلدة بكركي شمالي بيروت، بمناسبة عيد الميلاد، إلى أن هناك جرحاً ينزف في الجنوب، في إشارة إلى الهجمات الإسرائيلية.
وأضاف عون: «بولادة لبنان الجديد ننتهي من الحروب ونعيش السلام».
بدورها، أكدت مصادر لبنانية اليوم، مقتل عنصر من حزب الله في غارة إسرائيلية على سيارة في بلدة مجدل سلم جنوب لبنان.
كما قتل شخصان في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت سيارة على طريق حوش السيد علي (قضاء الهرمل).
The Ministry of Health announced the death of two people in an Israeli airstrike on a car in Hermel, while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced today (Thursday) that the specter of Israeli war has been removed from Lebanon.
The Lebanese news agency reported Aoun as saying: "Things will move towards the positive," expressing hope that the coming year will witness the birth of a new Lebanon and a state of accountability, a state of institutions, not a state of parties and sects.
After meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi at the patriarchal edifice in the town of Bkerke north of Beirut, on the occasion of Christmas, the Lebanese president pointed out that there is a wound bleeding in the south, referring to the Israeli attacks.
Aoun added: "With the birth of the new Lebanon, we will end the wars and live in peace."
For their part, Lebanese sources confirmed today the death of a Hezbollah member in an Israeli airstrike on a car in the town of Majdel Selim in southern Lebanon.
Two other people were also killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a car on the road to Hosh Sayyed Ali (Hermel District).