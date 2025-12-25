The Ministry of Health announced the death of two people in an Israeli airstrike on a car in Hermel, while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced today (Thursday) that the specter of Israeli war has been removed from Lebanon.



The Lebanese news agency reported Aoun as saying: "Things will move towards the positive," expressing hope that the coming year will witness the birth of a new Lebanon and a state of accountability, a state of institutions, not a state of parties and sects.



After meeting with Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi at the patriarchal edifice in the town of Bkerke north of Beirut, on the occasion of Christmas, the Lebanese president pointed out that there is a wound bleeding in the south, referring to the Israeli attacks.



Aoun added: "With the birth of the new Lebanon, we will end the wars and live in peace."



For their part, Lebanese sources confirmed today the death of a Hezbollah member in an Israeli airstrike on a car in the town of Majdel Selim in southern Lebanon.



Two other people were also killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a car on the road to Hosh Sayyed Ali (Hermel District).