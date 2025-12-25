فيما أعلنت وزارة الصحة مقتل شخصين في غارة إسرائيلية على سيارة في الهرمل، أعلن الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، اليوم (الخميس)، أن شبح الحرب الإسرائيلية تم إبعاده عن لبنان.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء اللبنانية عن عون قوله: «الأمور ستذهب نحو الإيجابية»، معرباً عن أمله أن يشهد العام القادم ولادة لبنان الجديد ودولة المحاسبة، دولة المؤسسات لا دولة الأحزاب والطوائف.


وأشار الرئيس اللبناني عقب لقائه البطريرك الماروني بشاره بطرس الراعي في الصرح البطريركي ببلدة بكركي شمالي بيروت، بمناسبة عيد الميلاد، إلى أن هناك جرحاً ينزف في الجنوب، في إشارة إلى الهجمات الإسرائيلية.


وأضاف عون: «بولادة لبنان الجديد ننتهي من الحروب ونعيش السلام».


بدورها، أكدت مصادر لبنانية اليوم، مقتل عنصر من حزب الله في غارة إسرائيلية على سيارة في بلدة مجدل سلم جنوب لبنان.


كما قتل شخصان في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت سيارة على طريق حوش السيد علي (قضاء الهرمل).