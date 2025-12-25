The days between late December and early January 2026 are not just a busy schedule of political appointments; they represent a pivotal moment in which the Lebanese scene is being restructured under parallel pressure from both abroad and within. What appears on the surface as a series of meetings and negotiation sessions conceals a calculated transition from managing tension to imposing conditions, and from south of the Litani as a testing ground to its north as a battleground for political and sovereign engagement.

At this very moment, stability is not measured by the number of violations, but by the balance of wills, and decisions cannot be read in isolation from the context that compels Lebanon to act, not entirely according to its desires, but rather according to what is available to it.

The ceiling is rising... and the path continues

The anticipated meeting between Netanyahu and Trump on December 29 is not the first between the two men, but it comes at a moment where political calculations intersect with security considerations in an unprecedented manner. Netanyahu enters the White House knowing that the ongoing negotiation process with Lebanon, as it stands, does not meet Israel's long-term objectives, and that solidifying the ceasefire without re-engineering the arms file means postponing confrontation rather than canceling it.

From here, Netanyahu seeks to raise the ceiling of conditions, not to undermine the process. He wants to expand the definition of the second phase so that it does not only encompass the south of the Litani but effectively extends to the north under the pretext of preventing the rebuilding of Hezbollah's military capabilities.

In contrast, the U.S. administration is attempting to manage this momentum within a more pragmatic approach, focusing on neutralizing the direct threat to Israel, rather than dismantling the party's military structure all at once.

This divergence does not indicate a fundamental difference, but rather a difference in timing and means. The United States shares Israel's ultimate goal, but prefers to achieve it through a gradual negotiation process that ties each Lebanese step to a step of support, according to a step-for-step logic, rather than a comprehensive shock that could reignite the region.

On January 5, the Lebanese government will enter a pivotal session, not because it will discuss a new item, but because it will announce the transition to the second phase of the army's plan, north of the Litani. According to sources from “Okaz,” Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's position in this context is based not only on a political reading but on clear military data, the most prominent of which is the army's plan itself, in addition to the recent remarks of the army commander who emphasized adherence to the specified timelines for implementing the phases despite the existing complexities.

According to the sources, Salam will not accept maneuvering and citing Israel's occupation of the five points as a reason not to move to the second phase, which will be between the Litani River to the south and the Awali River to the north, while the third phase will be in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, and the fourth in the Bekaa, followed by the remaining areas.

Salam believes that the state cannot fully tie its steps to Israel's behavior, and that proving seriousness in implementing the exclusive arms plan is the only way to maintain international support, especially after the climate resulting from the Paris meeting and the conditional support for the military institution. However, this direction directly clashes with Hezbollah's position, which rejects any broad interpretation of the agreement, considering that the north of the Litani is outside the framework of commitments, and that any transition to this phase before the complete Israeli withdrawal and cessation of attacks constitutes an unjustified political concession.

The party links any subsequent discussion regarding its weapons to a series of clear conditions: withdrawal, cessation of violations, and addressing the prisoners' file. It sees what is happening as an attempt to shift the balance of pressure from Israel to the Lebanese interior, by placing the responsibility for steps that the state does not have the tools to enforce. Here, the disagreement turns into an undeclared clash between the logic of the state seeking to solidify its international position and the logic of the party that fears the second phase could turn into a platform for disarmament rather than regulation.

Negotiating the definition of stability

The third negotiation session of the mechanism committee and its new civilian team on January 7 clearly reveals that the disagreement is not technical but rather political par excellence. Lebanon prioritizes the return of residents as a humanitarian and sovereign issue, while Israel, with American support, places the arms file at the forefront of the agenda and links the return to stringent security guarantees.

The circulating diplomatic information indicates an approach aimed at making the south of the Litani a demilitarized zone under army supervision, without determining the fate of the buffer zone or the alternative force to UNIFIL. Meanwhile, proposals related to returning heavy missiles to Iran and maintaining medium weapons north of the Litani under the pretext of containment reflect an American approach aimed at neutralizing the threat rather than addressing its roots.

Israel views these formulas cautiously, considering them temporary arrangements that can be modified by force when necessary, while Hezbollah sees them as an attempt to establish a new reality that separates the south from its political and military depth.

A phase of heavy questions

From Washington to Beirut, Lebanon stands at a double test: the state's implementation of its commitments under the army's plan, against Hezbollah's rejection of any expansion of the phase north of the Litani before full Israeli compliance. At this moment, the question arises: how can the state assert its presence and sovereignty if Hezbollah remains adamant about imposing a ceiling on its steps? And to what extent can this phase be transformed into a model for managing influence and decision-making, rather than merely managing a postponed crisis? What will happen to internal stability if the current equation remains in place, as it constrains the state's ability without eliminating any threat from abroad or within?