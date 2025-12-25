الأيام الفاصلة بين أواخر ديسمبر وبداية يناير 2026، ليست مجرد ازدحام مواعيد سياسية، بل لحظة مفصلية يعاد فيها تركيب المشهد اللبناني تحت ضغط متوازٍ من الخارج والداخل. فما يبدو في الظاهر سلسلة اجتماعات وجلسات تفاوض، يخفي في العمق انتقالاً محسوباً من مرحلة إدارة التوتر إلى مرحلة فرض الشروط، ومن جنوب الليطاني كمساحة اختبار، إلى شماله كساحة اشتباك سياسي وسيادي.
في هذه اللحظة بالذات، لا يُقاس الاستقرار بعدد الخروقات، بل بميزان الإرادات، ولا تُقرأ القرارات بمعزل عن السياق، الذي يفرض فيه على لبنان أن يتحرك، لا وفق ما يريد تماماً، بل وفق ما يُتاح له.
السقف يرتفع.. والمسار مستمر
لقاء نتنياهو وترمب المرتقب في 29 ديسمبر ليس الأول بين الرجلين، لكنه يأتي في لحظة تتقاطع فيها الحسابات السياسية مع الحسابات الأمنية بشكل غير مسبوق. فنتنياهو يدخل البيت الأبيض وهو يدرك أن المسار التفاوضي القائم مع لبنان، كما هو لا يلبي الأهداف الإسرائيلية بعيدة المدى، وأن تثبيت وقف النار من دون إعادة هندسة ملف السلاح يعني تأجيل المواجهة لا إلغاءها.
من هنا، يسعى نتنياهو إلى رفع سقف الشروط، لا إلى نسف المسار. هو يريد توسيع تعريف المرحلة الثانية، بحيث لا تقتصر على جنوب الليطاني بل تمتد فعلياّ إلى شماله، تحت عنوان منع إعادة بناء القدرات العسكرية لحزب الله.
في المقابل، تحاول الإدارة الأمريكية إدارة هذا الاندفاع ضمن مقاربة أكثر براغماتية، تقوم على تحييد التهديد المباشر لإسرائيل، لا على تفكيك كامل للبنية العسكرية للحزب دفعة واحدة.
هذا التباين لا يعني اختلافاً جوهرياً، بل اختلاف في التوقيت والوسائل. فالولايات المتحدة تشارك إسرائيل الهدف النهائي، لكنها تفضّل الوصول إليه عبر مسار تفاوضي متدرج، يربط كل خطوة لبنانية بخطوة دعم، وفق منطق خطوة مقابل خطوة، لا وفق صدمة شاملة قد تعيد إشعال المنطقة.
في 5 يناير القادم، تدخل الحكومة اللبنانية جلسة مفصلية، لا لأنها ستناقش بنداً جديداً، بل لأنها ستعلن الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من خطة الجيش، شمال الليطاني. ووفقاً لمصادر «عكاظ»، فإن موقف رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام في هذا الإطار لا يستند فقط إلى قراءة سياسية، بل إلى معطيات عسكرية واضحة، أبرزها خطة الجيش نفسها، إضافة إلى الكلام الأخير لقائد الجيش الذي شدد على الالتزام بالمواعيد المحددة لتنفيذ المراحل رغم التعقيدات القائمة.
ووفقاً للمصادر، فإن سلام لن يقبل بالمناورة والتذرع باحتلال إسرائيل للنقاط الخمس لعدم الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية، التي ستكون بين نهر الليطاني جنوباً ونهر الأولي شمالاً، فيما ستكون المرحلة الثالثة في بيروت وجبل لبنان، والرابعة في البقاع، وبعدها بقية المناطق.
ويرى سلام أن الدولة لا تستطيع رهن خطواتها بالكامل بسلوك إسرائيل، وأن إثبات الجدية في تنفيذ خطة حصرية السلاح هو المدخل الوحيد لإبقاء الدعم الدولي قائماً، خصوصاً بعد المناخ الذي أفرزه اجتماع باريس والدعم المشروط للمؤسسة العسكرية. لكن هذا التوجه يصطدم مباشرة بموقف حزب الله الذي يرفض أي تفسير موسع للاتفاق، ويعتبر أن شمال الليطاني خارج إطار الالتزامات، وأن أي انتقال إلى هذه المرحلة قبل الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل ووقف الاعتداءات يشكل تنازلاً سياسياً غير مبرر.
الحزب يربط أي نقاش لاحق بسلاحه بسلسلة شروط واضحة: الانسحاب، وقف الخروقات، ومعالجة ملف الأسرى. وهو يرى أن ما يجري هو محاولة نقل ميزان الضغط من إسرائيل إلى الداخل اللبناني، عبر تحميل الدولة مسؤولية خطوات لا تملك أدوات فرضها. هنا، يتحول الخلاف إلى صدام غير معلن بين منطق الدولة الباحثة عن تثبيت موقعها دولياّ، ومنطق الحزب الذي يخشى أن تتحول المرحلة الثانية إلى منصة لنزع السلاح لا لضبطه.
تفاوض على تعريف الاستقرار
الجلسة التفاوضية الثالثة للجنة الميكانيزم وطاقمها المدني الجديد في 7 يناير القادم تكشف بوضوح أن الخلاف ليس تقنياً، بل سياسي بامتياز. لبنان يضع عودة السكان كأولوية إنسانية وسيادية، بينما تضع إسرائيل بدعم أمريكي، ملف السلاح في صدارة جدول الأعمال وتربط العودة بضمانات أمنية مشددة.
المعلومات الدبلوماسية المتداولة تشير إلى مقاربة تقوم على جعل جنوب الليطاني منطقة منزوعة السلاح بإشراف الجيش، من دون حسم مصير المنطقة العازلة أو القوة البديلة عن اليونيفيل. أما الطروحات المتعلقة بإعادة الصواريخ الثقيلة إلى إيران، والإبقاء على سلاح متوسط شمال الليطاني تحت عنوان الاحتواء، فتعكس مقاربة أمريكية تهدف إلى تحييد الخطر لا إلى معالجة جذوره.
إسرائيل تنظر إلى هذه الصيغ بحذر، باعتبارها ترتيبات مرحلية قابلة للتعديل بالقوة عند الحاجة، فيما يرى حزب الله فيها محاولة لتكريس واقع جديد يُفصل فيه الجنوب عن عمقه السياسي والعسكري.
مرحلة الأسئلة الثقيلة
من واشنطن إلى بيروت، يقف لبنان على محك مزدوج: تنفيذ الدولة لتعهداتها ضمن خطة الجيش، مقابل رفض حزب الله أي توسع للمرحلة شمال الليطاني قبل الالتزام الإسرائيلي الكامل. في هذه اللحظة، يُطرح السؤال: كيف يمكن للدولة أن تثبت حضورها وسيادتها إذا بقي حزب الله مصراً على فرض سقف لخطواتها؟ وإلى أي حدٍّ يمكن تحويل تلك المرحلة إلى نموذج لإدارة النفوذ والقرار، وليس مجرد إدارة أزمة مؤجلة؟ وماذا سيحل بالاستقرار الداخلي إذا بقيت المعادلة الحالية قائمة، إذ تُقيد قدرة الدولة دون أن يُلغى أي تهديد من الخارج أو الداخل؟
The days between late December and early January 2026 are not just a busy schedule of political appointments; they represent a pivotal moment in which the Lebanese scene is being restructured under parallel pressure from both abroad and within. What appears on the surface as a series of meetings and negotiation sessions conceals a calculated transition from managing tension to imposing conditions, and from south of the Litani as a testing ground to its north as a battleground for political and sovereign engagement.
At this very moment, stability is not measured by the number of violations, but by the balance of wills, and decisions cannot be read in isolation from the context that compels Lebanon to act, not entirely according to its desires, but rather according to what is available to it.
The ceiling is rising... and the path continues
The anticipated meeting between Netanyahu and Trump on December 29 is not the first between the two men, but it comes at a moment where political calculations intersect with security considerations in an unprecedented manner. Netanyahu enters the White House knowing that the ongoing negotiation process with Lebanon, as it stands, does not meet Israel's long-term objectives, and that solidifying the ceasefire without re-engineering the arms file means postponing confrontation rather than canceling it.
From here, Netanyahu seeks to raise the ceiling of conditions, not to undermine the process. He wants to expand the definition of the second phase so that it does not only encompass the south of the Litani but effectively extends to the north under the pretext of preventing the rebuilding of Hezbollah's military capabilities.
In contrast, the U.S. administration is attempting to manage this momentum within a more pragmatic approach, focusing on neutralizing the direct threat to Israel, rather than dismantling the party's military structure all at once.
This divergence does not indicate a fundamental difference, but rather a difference in timing and means. The United States shares Israel's ultimate goal, but prefers to achieve it through a gradual negotiation process that ties each Lebanese step to a step of support, according to a step-for-step logic, rather than a comprehensive shock that could reignite the region.
On January 5, the Lebanese government will enter a pivotal session, not because it will discuss a new item, but because it will announce the transition to the second phase of the army's plan, north of the Litani. According to sources from “Okaz,” Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's position in this context is based not only on a political reading but on clear military data, the most prominent of which is the army's plan itself, in addition to the recent remarks of the army commander who emphasized adherence to the specified timelines for implementing the phases despite the existing complexities.
According to the sources, Salam will not accept maneuvering and citing Israel's occupation of the five points as a reason not to move to the second phase, which will be between the Litani River to the south and the Awali River to the north, while the third phase will be in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, and the fourth in the Bekaa, followed by the remaining areas.
Salam believes that the state cannot fully tie its steps to Israel's behavior, and that proving seriousness in implementing the exclusive arms plan is the only way to maintain international support, especially after the climate resulting from the Paris meeting and the conditional support for the military institution. However, this direction directly clashes with Hezbollah's position, which rejects any broad interpretation of the agreement, considering that the north of the Litani is outside the framework of commitments, and that any transition to this phase before the complete Israeli withdrawal and cessation of attacks constitutes an unjustified political concession.
The party links any subsequent discussion regarding its weapons to a series of clear conditions: withdrawal, cessation of violations, and addressing the prisoners' file. It sees what is happening as an attempt to shift the balance of pressure from Israel to the Lebanese interior, by placing the responsibility for steps that the state does not have the tools to enforce. Here, the disagreement turns into an undeclared clash between the logic of the state seeking to solidify its international position and the logic of the party that fears the second phase could turn into a platform for disarmament rather than regulation.
Negotiating the definition of stability
The third negotiation session of the mechanism committee and its new civilian team on January 7 clearly reveals that the disagreement is not technical but rather political par excellence. Lebanon prioritizes the return of residents as a humanitarian and sovereign issue, while Israel, with American support, places the arms file at the forefront of the agenda and links the return to stringent security guarantees.
The circulating diplomatic information indicates an approach aimed at making the south of the Litani a demilitarized zone under army supervision, without determining the fate of the buffer zone or the alternative force to UNIFIL. Meanwhile, proposals related to returning heavy missiles to Iran and maintaining medium weapons north of the Litani under the pretext of containment reflect an American approach aimed at neutralizing the threat rather than addressing its roots.
Israel views these formulas cautiously, considering them temporary arrangements that can be modified by force when necessary, while Hezbollah sees them as an attempt to establish a new reality that separates the south from its political and military depth.
A phase of heavy questions
From Washington to Beirut, Lebanon stands at a double test: the state's implementation of its commitments under the army's plan, against Hezbollah's rejection of any expansion of the phase north of the Litani before full Israeli compliance. At this moment, the question arises: how can the state assert its presence and sovereignty if Hezbollah remains adamant about imposing a ceiling on its steps? And to what extent can this phase be transformed into a model for managing influence and decision-making, rather than merely managing a postponed crisis? What will happen to internal stability if the current equation remains in place, as it constrains the state's ability without eliminating any threat from abroad or within?