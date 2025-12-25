الأيام الفاصلة بين أواخر ديسمبر وبداية يناير 2026، ليست مجرد ازدحام مواعيد سياسية، بل لحظة مفصلية يعاد فيها تركيب المشهد اللبناني تحت ضغط متوازٍ من الخارج والداخل. فما يبدو في الظاهر سلسلة اجتماعات وجلسات تفاوض، يخفي في العمق انتقالاً محسوباً من مرحلة إدارة التوتر إلى مرحلة فرض الشروط، ومن جنوب الليطاني كمساحة اختبار، إلى شماله كساحة اشتباك سياسي وسيادي.

في هذه اللحظة بالذات، لا يُقاس الاستقرار بعدد الخروقات، بل بميزان الإرادات، ولا تُقرأ القرارات بمعزل عن السياق، الذي يفرض فيه على لبنان أن يتحرك، لا وفق ما يريد تماماً، بل وفق ما يُتاح له.

السقف يرتفع.. والمسار مستمر

لقاء نتنياهو وترمب المرتقب في 29 ديسمبر ليس الأول بين الرجلين، لكنه يأتي في لحظة تتقاطع فيها الحسابات السياسية مع الحسابات الأمنية بشكل غير مسبوق. فنتنياهو يدخل البيت الأبيض وهو يدرك أن المسار التفاوضي القائم مع لبنان، كما هو لا يلبي الأهداف الإسرائيلية بعيدة المدى، وأن تثبيت وقف النار من دون إعادة هندسة ملف السلاح يعني تأجيل المواجهة لا إلغاءها.

من هنا، يسعى نتنياهو إلى رفع سقف الشروط، لا إلى نسف المسار. هو يريد توسيع تعريف المرحلة الثانية، بحيث لا تقتصر على جنوب الليطاني بل تمتد فعلياّ إلى شماله، تحت عنوان منع إعادة بناء القدرات العسكرية لحزب الله.

في المقابل، تحاول الإدارة الأمريكية إدارة هذا الاندفاع ضمن مقاربة أكثر براغماتية، تقوم على تحييد التهديد المباشر لإسرائيل، لا على تفكيك كامل للبنية العسكرية للحزب دفعة واحدة.

هذا التباين لا يعني اختلافاً جوهرياً، بل اختلاف في التوقيت والوسائل. فالولايات المتحدة تشارك إسرائيل الهدف النهائي، لكنها تفضّل الوصول إليه عبر مسار تفاوضي متدرج، يربط كل خطوة لبنانية بخطوة دعم، وفق منطق خطوة مقابل خطوة، لا وفق صدمة شاملة قد تعيد إشعال المنطقة.

في 5 يناير القادم، تدخل الحكومة اللبنانية جلسة مفصلية، لا لأنها ستناقش بنداً جديداً، بل لأنها ستعلن الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من خطة الجيش، شمال الليطاني. ووفقاً لمصادر «عكاظ»، فإن موقف رئيس الحكومة نواف سلام في هذا الإطار لا يستند فقط إلى قراءة سياسية، بل إلى معطيات عسكرية واضحة، أبرزها خطة الجيش نفسها، إضافة إلى الكلام الأخير لقائد الجيش الذي شدد على الالتزام بالمواعيد المحددة لتنفيذ المراحل رغم التعقيدات القائمة.

ووفقاً للمصادر، فإن سلام لن يقبل بالمناورة والتذرع باحتلال إسرائيل للنقاط الخمس لعدم الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية، التي ستكون بين نهر الليطاني جنوباً ونهر الأولي شمالاً، فيما ستكون المرحلة الثالثة في بيروت وجبل لبنان، والرابعة في البقاع، وبعدها بقية المناطق.

ويرى سلام أن الدولة لا تستطيع رهن خطواتها بالكامل بسلوك إسرائيل، وأن إثبات الجدية في تنفيذ خطة حصرية السلاح هو المدخل الوحيد لإبقاء الدعم الدولي قائماً، خصوصاً بعد المناخ الذي أفرزه اجتماع باريس والدعم المشروط للمؤسسة العسكرية. لكن هذا التوجه يصطدم مباشرة بموقف حزب الله الذي يرفض أي تفسير موسع للاتفاق، ويعتبر أن شمال الليطاني خارج إطار الالتزامات، وأن أي انتقال إلى هذه المرحلة قبل الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل ووقف الاعتداءات يشكل تنازلاً سياسياً غير مبرر.

الحزب يربط أي نقاش لاحق بسلاحه بسلسلة شروط واضحة: الانسحاب، وقف الخروقات، ومعالجة ملف الأسرى. وهو يرى أن ما يجري هو محاولة نقل ميزان الضغط من إسرائيل إلى الداخل اللبناني، عبر تحميل الدولة مسؤولية خطوات لا تملك أدوات فرضها. هنا، يتحول الخلاف إلى صدام غير معلن بين منطق الدولة الباحثة عن تثبيت موقعها دولياّ، ومنطق الحزب الذي يخشى أن تتحول المرحلة الثانية إلى منصة لنزع السلاح لا لضبطه.

تفاوض على تعريف الاستقرار

الجلسة التفاوضية الثالثة للجنة الميكانيزم وطاقمها المدني الجديد في 7 يناير القادم تكشف بوضوح أن الخلاف ليس تقنياً، بل سياسي بامتياز. لبنان يضع عودة السكان كأولوية إنسانية وسيادية، بينما تضع إسرائيل بدعم أمريكي، ملف السلاح في صدارة جدول الأعمال وتربط العودة بضمانات أمنية مشددة.

المعلومات الدبلوماسية المتداولة تشير إلى مقاربة تقوم على جعل جنوب الليطاني منطقة منزوعة السلاح بإشراف الجيش، من دون حسم مصير المنطقة العازلة أو القوة البديلة عن اليونيفيل. أما الطروحات المتعلقة بإعادة الصواريخ الثقيلة إلى إيران، والإبقاء على سلاح متوسط شمال الليطاني تحت عنوان الاحتواء، فتعكس مقاربة أمريكية تهدف إلى تحييد الخطر لا إلى معالجة جذوره.

إسرائيل تنظر إلى هذه الصيغ بحذر، باعتبارها ترتيبات مرحلية قابلة للتعديل بالقوة عند الحاجة، فيما يرى حزب الله فيها محاولة لتكريس واقع جديد يُفصل فيه الجنوب عن عمقه السياسي والعسكري.

مرحلة الأسئلة الثقيلة

من واشنطن إلى بيروت، يقف لبنان على محك مزدوج: تنفيذ الدولة لتعهداتها ضمن خطة الجيش، مقابل رفض حزب الله أي توسع للمرحلة شمال الليطاني قبل الالتزام الإسرائيلي الكامل. في هذه اللحظة، يُطرح السؤال: كيف يمكن للدولة أن تثبت حضورها وسيادتها إذا بقي حزب الله مصراً على فرض سقف لخطواتها؟ وإلى أي حدٍّ يمكن تحويل تلك المرحلة إلى نموذج لإدارة النفوذ والقرار، وليس مجرد إدارة أزمة مؤجلة؟ وماذا سيحل بالاستقرار الداخلي إذا بقيت المعادلة الحالية قائمة، إذ تُقيد قدرة الدولة دون أن يُلغى أي تهديد من الخارج أو الداخل؟