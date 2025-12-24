The Israeli occupation forces launched a series of airstrikes targeting various areas in southern Lebanon, including the Wadi al-Namiriyah in the Nabatiyeh region, and fired a number of "air-to-ground" missiles, the explosions of which echoed throughout the area.



Intensive Air Patrols



The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the airstrikes coincided with intensive flights of drones over the towns of al-Duwayr, al-Sharqiyah, al-Namiriyah, Tull, Nabatiyeh, Zabdine, and Jabshit, confirming that the warplanes carried out another airstrike targeting Wadi Houmine.



The Israeli army announced the bombing of various areas in southern Lebanon, claiming to have "targeted several sites belonging to Hezbollah."



Israeli occupation spokesperson Avichai Adraee stated that the army struck what it considered "launch sites" belonging to Hezbollah in different areas of southern Lebanon.



According to Adraee, the attack resulted in the destruction of what he described as military buildings and infrastructure that Hezbollah had been using recently.



It is worth noting that a truce was reached between Israel and Hezbollah in November of last year, mediated by the United States, after more than a year of mutual shelling, but Israel still controls sites in southern Lebanon despite the truce agreement and continues to carry out attacks in the eastern and southern parts of the country.



Rejection of Israeli Claims



Lebanon rejected, on Tuesday, Israeli claims that a Lebanese soldier killed by an airstrike near the city of Sidon in the south of the country was linked to the "Hezbollah" group, after Israel stated that it had carried out an attack on three militants who were working to restore the group's infrastructure.



The Lebanese Ministry of Defense stated that the reference to the existence of a relationship between members of the army and parties and organizations is "false information," and Defense Minister Michel Mansi confirmed that such reports are "a service to Lebanon's enemies and a stab in the back of the heroes of the army who protect the homeland." A Hezbollah official denied any connection between the group and elements in the Lebanese army.



The Lebanese army had announced that Corporal Ali Abdullah from the Support Brigade of the Anti-Tank Regiment was killed due to an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle he was in on the "Quneitra - Al-Mu'mariyah - Sidon" road.