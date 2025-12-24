شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي سلسلة غارات جوية استهدفت مناطق متفرقة من جنوب لبنان، بينها وادي النميرية في منطقة النبطية، وأطلقت عدداً من صواريخ «جو- أرض» أحدث انفجارها دوياً تردد في أرجاء المنطقة.


تحليق مكثف للطيران


وأفادت الوكالة الوطنية اللبنانية للإعلام، بأن القصف الجوي تزامن مع تحليق مكثف للطيران المسير في أجواء بلدات الدوير، الشرقية، النميرية، تول، النبطية، زبدين وجبشيت، مؤكدة أن الطيران الحربي شنّ غارة جوية أخرى استهدف خلالها وادي حومين.


وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي قصف مناطق متفرقة من جنوب لبنان، زاعماً «استهداف مواقع عدة لجماعة حزب الله».


وذكر المتحدث باسم جيش الاحتلال أفيخاي أدرعي، أن الجيش أغار على ما اعتبرها «مواقع إطلاق» تابعة لحزب الله في مناطق مختلفة بجنوب لبنان.


وحسب أدرعي فإن الهجوم أسفر عن تدمير ما وصفها بمبانٍ عسكرية وبنى تحتية عملت منها جماعة حزب الله في الفترة الأخيرة.


يذكر أنه تم التوصل إلى هدنة بين إسرائيل وحزب الله في نوفمبر من العام الماضي بوساطة أمريكية بعد قصف متبادل لأكثر من عام، لكن إسرائيل ما زالت تسيطر على مواقع في جنوب لبنان رغم اتفاق الهدنة وتواصل شن هجمات على شرق البلاد وجنوبها.


رفض ادعاءات إسرائيل


ورفض لبنان، أمس الثلاثاء، ادعاءات إسرائيلية بأن جندياً لبنانياً قتلته غارة جوية قرب مدينة صيدا بجنوب البلاد له صلة بجماعة «حزب الله»، بعد أن قالت إسرائيل إنها نفذت هجوماً على ثلاثة مسلحين، كانوا يعملون على استعادة البنية التحتية للجماعة.


وقالت وزارة الدفاع اللبنانية إن الإشارة إلى وجود علاقة لأفراد في الجيش بأحزاب وتنظيمات «كلام مغلوط»، وأكد وزير الدفاع ميشال منسي أن مثل هذه التقارير «خدمة لأعداء لبنان وطعنة في ظهر أبطال الجيش الذين يحمون الوطن». ونفى مسؤول في «حزب الله» وجود أي صلة بين الجماعة وعناصر في الجيش اللبناني.


وكان الجيش اللبناني أعلن أن الرقيب أول علي عبدالله من لواء الدعم الفوج المضاد للدروع، لقي حتفه جراء غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت سيارة كان بداخلها على طريق «القنيطرة - المعمرية – صيدا».