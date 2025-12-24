شنت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي سلسلة غارات جوية استهدفت مناطق متفرقة من جنوب لبنان، بينها وادي النميرية في منطقة النبطية، وأطلقت عدداً من صواريخ «جو- أرض» أحدث انفجارها دوياً تردد في أرجاء المنطقة.
تحليق مكثف للطيران
وأفادت الوكالة الوطنية اللبنانية للإعلام، بأن القصف الجوي تزامن مع تحليق مكثف للطيران المسير في أجواء بلدات الدوير، الشرقية، النميرية، تول، النبطية، زبدين وجبشيت، مؤكدة أن الطيران الحربي شنّ غارة جوية أخرى استهدف خلالها وادي حومين.
وأعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي قصف مناطق متفرقة من جنوب لبنان، زاعماً «استهداف مواقع عدة لجماعة حزب الله».
وذكر المتحدث باسم جيش الاحتلال أفيخاي أدرعي، أن الجيش أغار على ما اعتبرها «مواقع إطلاق» تابعة لحزب الله في مناطق مختلفة بجنوب لبنان.
وحسب أدرعي فإن الهجوم أسفر عن تدمير ما وصفها بمبانٍ عسكرية وبنى تحتية عملت منها جماعة حزب الله في الفترة الأخيرة.
يذكر أنه تم التوصل إلى هدنة بين إسرائيل وحزب الله في نوفمبر من العام الماضي بوساطة أمريكية بعد قصف متبادل لأكثر من عام، لكن إسرائيل ما زالت تسيطر على مواقع في جنوب لبنان رغم اتفاق الهدنة وتواصل شن هجمات على شرق البلاد وجنوبها.
رفض ادعاءات إسرائيل
ورفض لبنان، أمس الثلاثاء، ادعاءات إسرائيلية بأن جندياً لبنانياً قتلته غارة جوية قرب مدينة صيدا بجنوب البلاد له صلة بجماعة «حزب الله»، بعد أن قالت إسرائيل إنها نفذت هجوماً على ثلاثة مسلحين، كانوا يعملون على استعادة البنية التحتية للجماعة.
وقالت وزارة الدفاع اللبنانية إن الإشارة إلى وجود علاقة لأفراد في الجيش بأحزاب وتنظيمات «كلام مغلوط»، وأكد وزير الدفاع ميشال منسي أن مثل هذه التقارير «خدمة لأعداء لبنان وطعنة في ظهر أبطال الجيش الذين يحمون الوطن». ونفى مسؤول في «حزب الله» وجود أي صلة بين الجماعة وعناصر في الجيش اللبناني.
وكان الجيش اللبناني أعلن أن الرقيب أول علي عبدالله من لواء الدعم الفوج المضاد للدروع، لقي حتفه جراء غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت سيارة كان بداخلها على طريق «القنيطرة - المعمرية – صيدا».
The Israeli occupation forces launched a series of airstrikes targeting various areas in southern Lebanon, including the Wadi al-Namiriyah in the Nabatiyeh region, and fired a number of "air-to-ground" missiles, the explosions of which echoed throughout the area.
Intensive Air Patrols
The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the airstrikes coincided with intensive flights of drones over the towns of al-Duwayr, al-Sharqiyah, al-Namiriyah, Tull, Nabatiyeh, Zabdine, and Jabshit, confirming that the warplanes carried out another airstrike targeting Wadi Houmine.
The Israeli army announced the bombing of various areas in southern Lebanon, claiming to have "targeted several sites belonging to Hezbollah."
Israeli occupation spokesperson Avichai Adraee stated that the army struck what it considered "launch sites" belonging to Hezbollah in different areas of southern Lebanon.
According to Adraee, the attack resulted in the destruction of what he described as military buildings and infrastructure that Hezbollah had been using recently.
It is worth noting that a truce was reached between Israel and Hezbollah in November of last year, mediated by the United States, after more than a year of mutual shelling, but Israel still controls sites in southern Lebanon despite the truce agreement and continues to carry out attacks in the eastern and southern parts of the country.
Rejection of Israeli Claims
Lebanon rejected, on Tuesday, Israeli claims that a Lebanese soldier killed by an airstrike near the city of Sidon in the south of the country was linked to the "Hezbollah" group, after Israel stated that it had carried out an attack on three militants who were working to restore the group's infrastructure.
The Lebanese Ministry of Defense stated that the reference to the existence of a relationship between members of the army and parties and organizations is "false information," and Defense Minister Michel Mansi confirmed that such reports are "a service to Lebanon's enemies and a stab in the back of the heroes of the army who protect the homeland." A Hezbollah official denied any connection between the group and elements in the Lebanese army.
The Lebanese army had announced that Corporal Ali Abdullah from the Support Brigade of the Anti-Tank Regiment was killed due to an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle he was in on the "Quneitra - Al-Mu'mariyah - Sidon" road.