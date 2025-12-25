أكد وزير النقل التركي عبدالقادر أورال أوغلو، أنه سيتم إرسال الصندوق الأسود لطائرة رئيس أركان الجيش الليبي محمد الحداد الخاصة التي تحطمت في أنقرة، إلى دولة محايدة.

وقال الوزير التركي على منصة «إكس»، إن مسجل الصوت الخاص بقمرة قيادة الطائرة، ومسجل بيانات الرحلة، سيتم إرسالهما إلى دولة ثالثة محايدة لفحصهما.

وأضاف أوغلو أن الخطوة تأتي لضمان التوصل إلى نتائج نزيهة بشأن سبب تحطم الطائرة، كما تابع أنه بعد إجراء الفحص، سيتم إطلاع العالم أجمع على تفاصيل الحادثة بشفافية تامة.

يذكر أن رئيس حكومة الوحدة الوطنية عبدالحميد الدبيبة، كان أعلن مساء الثلاثاء، مقتل الحداد ومعه رئيس أركان القوات البرية الفريق ركن الفيتوري غريبيل، ومدير جهاز التصنيع العسكري العميد محمود القطيوي، ومستشار رئيس الأركان العامة للجيش الليبي محمد العصاوي دياب، والمصور بمكتب إعلام رئيس الأركان العامة محمد عمر أحمد محجوب.