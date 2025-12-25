The Turkish Minister of Transport, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, confirmed that the black box of the private aircraft of the Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army, Mohamed Haddad, which crashed in Ankara, will be sent to a neutral country.

The Turkish minister stated on the platform "X" that the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder will be sent to a third neutral country for examination.

Uraloğlu added that this step is taken to ensure reaching fair results regarding the cause of the plane crash, and he continued that after the examination, the whole world will be informed of the details of the incident with complete transparency.

It is worth mentioning that the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government, Abdulhamid Dbeibah, announced on Tuesday evening the death of Haddad along with the Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Al-Fitouri Gharibiel, the Director of the Military Manufacturing Authority, Brigadier General Mahmoud Al-Qatoui, the advisor to the Chief of General Staff of the Libyan Army, Mohamed Al-Asawi Diab, and the photographer in the Media Office of the Chief of General Staff, Mohamed Omar Ahmed Mahjoub.