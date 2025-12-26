نوه وكيل جامعة الملك سعود للدراسات العليا والبحث العلمي الدكتور يزيد بن عبدالملك آل الشيخ بجائزة المهندس طارق القصبي للتميز في الهندسة المدنية ودورها في دعم البحث الابتكاري في هذا المجال الحيوي المهم.

وأكد أن معاييرها وضوابطها العالية تعكس دقة الاختيار وحرص القائمين على الجائزة على تتويج فائزين يمثلون قمة الناتج الوطني في منظومة البحث والتطوير الهندسي.

وأشار آل الشيخ إلى فخر جامعة الملك سعود باحتضان هذه الجائزة، معتبراً إياها قمة الوفاء من أحد خريجي الجامعة المتميزين، وهو المهندس طارق بن عثمان القصبي، ومبادرة نوعية تسهم في تعزيز ثقافة الابتكار البحثي ودعم المخرجات العلمية ذات الأثر التنموي.

وأعرب آل الشيخ عن أمله في أن تتمكن الجامعة مستقبلاً من توفير الممكنات الداعمة للفائزين بالجائزة بما يساعدهم على مواصلة أبحاثهم واستثمارها ضمن إمكانات الجامعة البحثية والعلمية.

جاء ذلك في تصريحات صحفية عقب رعايته أمس (الخميس)، نيابة عن مدير جامعة الملك سعود، حفل جائزة المهندس طارق القصبي للتميز في الهندسة المدنية، الذي أقيم بقاعة الدرعية بمقر الجامعة في مدينة الرياض، بحضور نخبة من الأكاديميين والباحثين والمتخصصين.

من جهته، قال مؤسس الجائزة المهندس طارق القصبي في كلمة له خلال الحفل إن الاحتفاء بمرور 10 أعوام على هذه الجوائز البحثية يأتي تأكيداً للإيمان منذ انطلاقتها بدور الهندسة والبحث العلمي في صناعة المستقبل، موضحاً أن المبادرة بدأت بحلم بسيط يتمثل في منح البحث العلمي مكانته المستحقة ودعم الباحثين والباحثات ووضع الهندسة والابتكار في قلب مسار التنمية. وأشار إلى أن الجائزة استقبلت خلال هذه السنوات 516 بحثاً علمياً، فاز منها 38 بحثاً، بما يعكس حجم الجهد المبذول والطموح العلمي المتراكم.

وأكد القصبي أن البحث والابتكار يشكلان محوراً رئيسياً في رؤية السعودية 2030 التي جسدت دعم الدولة لمنظومة الابتكار وتمكين الجامعات وتحفيز الباحثين، لافتاً إلى ما تحقق من نقلة نوعية في منظومة البحث والتطوير تمثلت في ارتفاع الإنفاق ونمو عدد المشتغلين وتحسن الجودة والتأثير العلمي، ما عزز مكانة المملكة إقليمياً وقدرتها على المنافسة عالمياً نتيجة رؤية واضحة واستثمار طويل المدى في الإنسان والمعرفة والبنية التحتية البحثية.

وأضاف القصبي أن البحث العلمي والابتكار لم يعودا ترفاً فكرياً بل أصبحا من أهم محركات اقتصاد الدول، مستشهداً بتجذر البحث والابتكار في الحضارة الإسلامية، حيث كان العلماء رواداً في تأسيس علوم الهندسة والفلك والطب والرياضيات.

من ناحيته، أوضح رئيس اللجنة العلمية للجائزة رئيس قسم الهندسة المدنية بجامعة الملك سعود الدكتور علي بن سعيد القرني أن الجائزة تأتي منسجمة مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 التي جعلت البحث العلمي والابتكار ركيزة أساسية للتنمية المستدامة، لاسيما في قطاع الهندسة المدنية المرتبط مباشرة بمشاريع البنية التحتية الوطنية.

وبين القرني أن الدورة العاشرة للجائزة شهدت تقدماً كمياً ونوعياً غير مسبوق، حيث بلغ عدد الأبحاث المقدمة 101 بحث، تم قبول 86 بحثاً منها بعد استيفاء الشروط، فيما جرى ترشيح 30 بحثاً لمرحلة التحكيم الخارجي قبل اختيار 7 أبحاث فائزة تمثل تخصصات الهندسة المدنية السبعة، مشيراً إلى أن عدد المشاركات هو الأعلى منذ انطلاق الجائزة عام 2015 مقارنة بنحو 14 بحثاً فقط في دورتها الأولى.

وقال القرني: إن أبحاث أعضاء هيئة التدريس شكلت 63% من إجمالي المشاركات بعدد 68 بحثاً، فيما بلغت مشاركة طلاب الدراسات العليا 25%، والباحثين 12%، بمشاركات من 20 جامعة سعودية، إضافة إلى جامعات من المملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

وأشار إلى تطوير لوائح الجائزة ومعايير التحكيم ورفع قيمة الجائزة إلى 245 ألف ريال، موزعة بالتساوي على تخصصات الهندسة المدنية، مؤكداً أن جميع مراحل التقييم خضعت لتحكيم علمي دقيق بمشاركة خبراء من داخل المملكة وخارجها بما يعزز النزاهة وجودة المخرجات البحثية.

وفي ختام الحفل أعلن أسماء الفائزين بالجائزة، حيث فاز في تخصص هندسة البيئة «تشين لي» من جامعة الملك عبدالله للعلوم والتكنولوجيا، وفي تخصص الهندسة الجيوتقنية محمد عزت الأطرش من جامعة الأمير سلطان، كما فاز في تخصص هندسة مصادر المياه يزيد حمد سعد العباد من جامعة الملك سعود، وفي تخصص هندسة النقل صالح بن عواض بن محمد النفيعي العتيبي من جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، وفي تخصص هندسة الإنشاءات موسى آدمو من جامعة الأمير سلطان، وفي تخصص هندسة إدارة التشييد عبدالله بن فهد بن عبدالله الحسين الشريف من جامعة الملك سعود، وفي تخصص الهندسة المساحية إسماعيل عبد الحميد محمد الخراشي من جامعة نجران، وذلك ضمن الدورة العاشرة للجائزة التي عكست تنوع التخصصات وعمق وجودة المخرجات البحثية.

وجرى في ختام الحفل تكريم أعضاء اللجنة العلمية للجائزة والعاملين عليها في مختلف فروعها تقديراً لجهودهم العلمية والتنظيمية وإسهامهم في إنجاح الجائزة وتحقيق مستهدفاتها، إضافة إلى تكريم جامعة الملك سعود مؤسس الجائزة المهندس طارق القصبي، حيث سلمه الدكتور يزيد بن عبدالملك آل الشيخ مجسم مبنى الجامعة تكريماً وتقديراً لمبادرته العلمية ودوره في دعم البحث والابتكار وخدمة الجامعة والبحث العلمي.