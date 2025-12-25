نقل الفنان المصري الشاب كريم سامي مغاوري إلى أحد المستشفيات الكبرى بالقاهرة، حيث تم إدخاله العناية المركزة بعد تعرضه لوعكة صحية مفاجئة خلال الساعات الماضية.
وفي تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أوضح الفنان سامي مغاوري أن نجله يعاني من أزمات صحية متكررة، نتيجة خضوعه خلال الفترة الماضية لأربع عمليات جراحية كبرى، لافتًا إلى أن هذه الوعكة تعد الثالثة التي يمر بها.
توقعات بموعد خروجه من المستشفى
وأشار سامي مغاوري إلى أن كريم يخضع حاليًا للملاحظة الطبية، ومن المتوقع خروجه من العناية المركزة خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة.
أول ظهور من داخل المستشفى
كما شارك كريم سامي مغاوري صورة له من داخل غرفة العناية المركزة عبر حسابه بمنصة «فيسبوك»، كتب عليها: «للمرة الثالثة في العناية المركزة.. يا رب أنت الشافي»، الأمر الذي أثار حالة من القلق بين متابعيه داعياً له بالشفاء العاجل.
وعكات صحية متكررة
يذكر أن تعرض كريم مغاوري لعدة وعكات صحية خلال الفترة الماضية، على خلفية خضوعه لأربع جراحات كبرى من بينها إصلاح فتق بالحجاب الحاجز، وتسليك المعدة، وتكميم المعدة، وتحويل المسار، ما نتج عنه مضاعفات صحية استلزمت دخوله المستشفى أكثر من مرة.
The young Egyptian artist Karim Sami Maghawry has been transferred to one of the major hospitals in Cairo, where he has been admitted to intensive care after suffering a sudden health crisis in the past few hours.
In a special statement to "Okaz," artist Sami Maghawry clarified that his son suffers from recurring health crises due to undergoing four major surgeries in the past period, noting that this health issue is the third he has experienced.
Expectations for His Release from the Hospital
Sami Maghawry indicated that Karim is currently under medical observation, and it is expected that he will be discharged from intensive care in the coming days.
First Appearance from Inside the Hospital
Karim Sami Maghawry also shared a photo of himself from inside the intensive care unit via his account on the "Facebook" platform, writing: "For the third time in intensive care... Oh God, You are the Healer," which raised concern among his followers, who are praying for his speedy recovery.
Recurring Health Crises
It is worth mentioning that Karim Maghawry has faced several health crises in the past period, following four major surgeries, including repairing a diaphragm hernia, stomach drainage, gastric sleeve surgery, and gastric bypass, which resulted in health complications that necessitated his hospitalization multiple times.