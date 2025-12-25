The young Egyptian artist Karim Sami Maghawry has been transferred to one of the major hospitals in Cairo, where he has been admitted to intensive care after suffering a sudden health crisis in the past few hours.

In a special statement to "Okaz," artist Sami Maghawry clarified that his son suffers from recurring health crises due to undergoing four major surgeries in the past period, noting that this health issue is the third he has experienced.

Expectations for His Release from the Hospital

Sami Maghawry indicated that Karim is currently under medical observation, and it is expected that he will be discharged from intensive care in the coming days.

First Appearance from Inside the Hospital

Karim Sami Maghawry also shared a photo of himself from inside the intensive care unit via his account on the "Facebook" platform, writing: "For the third time in intensive care... Oh God, You are the Healer," which raised concern among his followers, who are praying for his speedy recovery.

Recurring Health Crises

It is worth mentioning that Karim Maghawry has faced several health crises in the past period, following four major surgeries, including repairing a diaphragm hernia, stomach drainage, gastric sleeve surgery, and gastric bypass, which resulted in health complications that necessitated his hospitalization multiple times.