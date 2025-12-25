نقل الفنان المصري الشاب كريم سامي مغاوري إلى أحد المستشفيات الكبرى بالقاهرة، حيث تم إدخاله العناية المركزة بعد تعرضه لوعكة صحية مفاجئة خلال الساعات الماضية.

وفي تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أوضح الفنان سامي مغاوري أن نجله يعاني من أزمات صحية متكررة، نتيجة خضوعه خلال الفترة الماضية لأربع عمليات جراحية كبرى، لافتًا إلى أن هذه الوعكة تعد الثالثة التي يمر بها.

توقعات بموعد خروجه من المستشفى

وأشار سامي مغاوري إلى أن كريم يخضع حاليًا للملاحظة الطبية، ومن المتوقع خروجه من العناية المركزة خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة.

أول ظهور من داخل المستشفى

كما شارك كريم سامي مغاوري صورة له من داخل غرفة العناية المركزة عبر حسابه بمنصة «فيسبوك»، كتب عليها: «للمرة الثالثة في العناية المركزة.. يا رب أنت الشافي»، الأمر الذي أثار حالة من القلق بين متابعيه داعياً له بالشفاء العاجل.

وعكات صحية متكررة

يذكر أن تعرض كريم مغاوري لعدة وعكات صحية خلال الفترة الماضية، على خلفية خضوعه لأربع جراحات كبرى من بينها إصلاح فتق بالحجاب الحاجز، وتسليك المعدة، وتكميم المعدة، وتحويل المسار، ما نتج عنه مضاعفات صحية استلزمت دخوله المستشفى أكثر من مرة.