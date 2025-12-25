أصدرت وزارة الداخلية اليوم (الخميس)، بيانًا بشأن تنفيذ حُكم القتل قصاصًا بأحد الجناة في منطقة مكة المكرمة، فيما يلي نصه:

قال الله تعالى: (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آَمَنُوا كُتِبَ عَلَيْكُمُ الْقِصَاصُ فِي الْقَتْلَى).

وقال تعالى: (وَلَكُمْ فِي الْقِصَاصِ حَيَاةٌ يَاْ أُولِيْ الأَلْبَابِ لَعَلَّكُمْ تَتَّقُونَ).

أقدم/ جميل بن نزار بن جميل السراج ـ سعودي الجنسية ـ على قتل/ محمد أحمد علي حامد ـ مصري الجنسية، وذلك باستدراجه وضربه وتكبيله ووضعه وهو لا يزال حيًا في مركبة المجني عليه وتركه ينزف ومغادرة المكان؛ مما تسبب في وفاته.

وبفضل من الله تمكّنت الجهات الأمنية من القبض على الجاني المذكور، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه وقتله قصاصًا، وأصبح الحكم نهائيًا بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعًا.

وتم تنفيذ حُكم القتل قصاصًا بالجاني/ جميل بن نزار بن جميل السراج ـ سعودي الجنسية ـ يوم الخميس بتاريخ 5 / 7 / 1447هـ الموافق 25 / 12 / 2025 بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.

ووزارة الداخلية إذ تعلن ذلك لتؤكد للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على استتباب الأمن وتحقيق العدل وتنفيذ أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية في كل من يتعدى على الآمنين ويسفك دماءهم وينتهك حقهم في الحياة، وتحذر في الوقت نفسه كل من تسول له نفسه الإقدام على مثل ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.

والله الهادي إلى سواء السبيل.