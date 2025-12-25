The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today (Thursday) regarding the implementation of the death penalty as retribution against one of the perpetrators in the Makkah region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah, the Almighty, said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered).

And He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution a saving of life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous).

Jameel bin Nizar bin Jameel Al-Siraj, a Saudi national, killed Muhammad Ahmed Ali Hamid, an Egyptian national, by luring him, beating him, binding him, and placing him while he was still alive in the victim's vehicle and leaving him to bleed out and departing the scene; which led to his death.

By the grace of Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling affirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death as retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The death penalty as retribution was carried out against the perpetrator Jameel bin Nizar bin Jameel Al-Siraj, a Saudi national, on Thursday, 5/7/1447 AH, corresponding to 25/12/2025, in the Makkah region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the Saudi Arabian government's commitment to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, sheds their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who may think of committing such acts that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.