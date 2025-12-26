Scoliosis is a medical condition that affects the spine at any age, but it is more common before puberty and causes a deviation (curvature) as described by specialized doctors. Under the weight of the body, several curves form in the shape of an (S) or (C). It can affect all vertebrates, including fish, and its symptoms vary depending on the duration, severity of the condition, and the location of the curvature. Its causes are still unknown; children may be born with scoliosis or develop it between the ages of 10 and 16.

Studies indicate that scoliosis affects millions of people worldwide, especially during adolescence. The reasons for its prevalence vary between countries, ranging globally from 2% to 3% of the population, while in some Arab countries, the rate is about 2% among adolescents.

80% of cases have an unknown cause

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, 80% of cases are of unknown origin. Medical reports indicate that millions of adolescents worldwide suffer from scoliosis, and the World Health Organization and international medical bodies confirm that scoliosis is one of the most common spinal deformities in the age group of 10–15 years. While there are no accurate unified statistics for all Arab countries, some studies have indicated a rate of 2%, similar to global rates.

In the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health is concerned about scoliosis and intensifies its efforts through health days and school screening campaigns for early detection, as it may increase the curvature of the spine. It also celebrates, along with the global community, the World Scoliosis Awareness Day on June 25 each year to raise awareness about scoliosis, which is considered a health and social issue.

In this context, "Okaz" met with orthopedic specialists.

Abnormal deviation

Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al-Madani, a consultant spine surgeon at King Fahd General Hospital in Jeddah, explained to "Okaz" that scoliosis is one of the most common diseases causing spinal deformities, particularly during childhood and adolescence. It is an abnormal lateral deviation of the vertebrae that may develop without clear symptoms in its early stages. Global statistics indicate that between 2% to 3% of adolescents worldwide are affected by this condition, which equates to one child in every 25 to 50 children aged 10 to 18 years. It requires careful monitoring during growth, as it may progress rapidly and often necessitates early surgical intervention to improve sitting and breathing. The most common type is idiopathic scoliosis, which constitutes about 80–85% of cases and typically appears during puberty, with girls being more affected. Some studies have indicated that they are more prone to developing severe curvatures, increasing the likelihood of requiring therapeutic intervention.

Prevalence rate in the Kingdom

Consultant spine surgeon Dr. Al-Madani clarified that studies in Saudi Arabia have indicated that the prevalence rate of scoliosis ranges from 0.16% to 0.5% of the population. He explained that the treatment plan depends on the degree of deviation measured by X-ray (Cobb angle), in addition to the patient's age and growth stage. If the deviation is less than 25 degrees, periodic observation and follow-up every six months are recommended. If the deviation ranges between 25 and 40 degrees, conservative treatment using a brace or medical support is the most suitable option. In cases where the deviation exceeds 40 degrees, surgical intervention becomes necessary to correct the deformity and prevent complications. The greater the degree of spinal deviation in children and adolescents, the higher the risk due to its increasing impact on the shape of the rib cage, which may lead to pressure on the lungs and hinder their normal tissue growth. It also affects heart function, and as the curvature progresses, the child may experience weakness in both the respiratory and cardiac systems, along with decreased ability to engage in vigorous physical activities.

Early monitoring and diagnosis

Dr. Al-Madani added that surgical intervention for high scoliosis cases has seen significant advancements in recent years, as modern techniques have contributed to the alignment of the vertebrae and restoring them to their proper position, with clear improvements in external appearance and posture. Thanks to early diagnosis, regular follow-up, and appropriate therapeutic intervention at the right time, patients after completing treatment can lead a normal life and safely return to daily activities and non-contact, non-violent sports, with a noticeable improvement in quality of life and self-confidence. Modern medical standards confirm that early and systematic management of scoliosis, alongside significant advancements in surgical and conservative treatment methods, provides affected individuals with a real opportunity for a healthy and active life without restrictions.

Unknown disorder

Dr. Ahmed Al-Turkistani, a consultant orthopedic and spine surgeon, told "Okaz": "Birth defects do not affect the formation of the spinal bones, but an unknown disorder may occur. During the formation of the fetus's bones, scoliosis may appear as a type of congenital defect, with symptoms manifesting at an early age depending on the cause. Congenital scoliosis appears immediately after the child is born and is classified into two types: before and after the age of ten. Therefore, treatment varies according to the cause and type. When diagnosing scoliosis in children under the age of ten, careful monitoring is required because it occurs at the highest growth rates, which is a reason for increasing the degree of scoliosis. Early treatment of scoliosis must consider the child's growth to avoid affecting their development, especially the lungs. The most common type is adolescent idiopathic scoliosis, which appears suddenly and peaks at the child's maturity. Its treatment depends on its degree; any scoliosis less than 40 degrees at the child's maturity does not require surgical intervention and will not increase according to studies. If it exceeds that degree, it becomes susceptible to annual increases of half a degree each year.

Dr. Al-Turkistani indicated that upon discovering scoliosis, it is advisable to consult a specialist in spine and scoliosis surgeries to evaluate the condition and determine the type of treatment (conservative or surgical). Scoliosis treatment has evolved and is now available in most government and private hospitals in the Kingdom. He pointed out that physical therapy may help strengthen the lower back muscles, thereby reducing back pain and assisting the child in correcting posture and standing upright, but it does not cure scoliosis.

Muscle weakness

Dr. As'ad Abdullah Al-Mutawa, a senior consultant in orthopedic surgery, spine, injuries, and joints, explained to "Okaz" that scoliosis affects both genders but is more prevalent in girls, especially at the ages of 12-13. It is a disease that affects the respiratory system if the degree of curvature exceeds 60-70 degrees in the thoracic spine and impacts quality of life and activity, particularly as age advances and is accompanied by weight gain, muscle weakness, unevenness, and other symptoms, with severe pain and stiffness in the spine that may lead to pain in the lower limbs and numbness due to pressure on the nerves and spinal cord. Therefore, attention must be given to muscle strength, exercise, avoiding weight gain, and not overstraining the spine.

Dr. Al-Mutawa added that it is possible to live with severe scoliosis, but it is better to diagnose it early upon feeling it and undergo spinal correction surgery to avoid future complications. He denied any direct relationship between vitamin and mineral deficiencies and the occurrence of scoliosis. At the same time, Dr. Al-Mutawa clarified that there is no specific way to sleep, but it is advisable to avoid pressure on the convex side. High-degree scoliosis appears during walking and causes some pain, while mild cases may only be discovered incidentally when undergoing back X-rays.

Improving functional capacity

Dr. Dania Ba'ashan, a physical therapy and rehabilitation specialist, explained to "Okaz" that physical therapy is a key element in managing scoliosis, especially in mild to moderate cases. It aims to improve spinal balance and body posture, strengthen the muscles supporting the spine, limit the progression of curvature, alleviate pain, and enhance functional capacity and quality of life. It involves specialized therapeutic programs based on corrective exercises, postural training, and breathing techniques, according to a precise assessment of each case. It intervenes at all stages, before surgery to improve muscle strength and maintain spinal flexibility, preparing the patient physically, which contributes to better surgical outcomes, and after surgery for rehabilitation, gradually restoring movement, improving functional capacity, and preventing complications such as stiffness or muscle weakness.

Commitment to the treatment plan

Specialist Ba'ashan added that in many cases, early physical therapy may delay or prevent surgical intervention if the patient adheres to the treatment plan. This plan includes a comprehensive assessment of the type of curvature, its degree, and its functional impact, along with corrective exercises aimed at restoring muscle balance, strengthening and stretching unbalanced muscles, postural training, and breathing exercises, especially in cases affecting the rib cage. It also involves educating the patient and family about daily movement sessions and a healthy lifestyle. The goal is not only to alleviate pain but to address the movement dysfunction associated with scoliosis. Scoliosis treatment depends on the type and degree of scoliosis, with a long-term commitment to the treatment plan and regular follow-up with a trained physical therapist.

Non-surgical treatment

Dr. Dania Ba'ashan explained that in many cases, physical therapy can treat scoliosis without surgical intervention by controlling it, reducing the progression of curvature, improving symptoms and function, and delaying or avoiding surgery, especially with early diagnosis, commitment to treatment, and continuous follow-up. However, very severe cases may require surgical intervention, while physical therapy remains an essential component before and after surgery.

Specialized treatment approach

Specialist Ba'ashan noted that the Schroth Method is a specialized therapeutic approach based on three-dimensional corrective exercises for the spine, periodic directed breathing exercises, and posture correction during daily activities. It is particularly effective for children and adolescents and can also be applied to adults, suitable for both genders, and requires trained and certified therapists. Studies have proven its ability to reduce the progression of curvature and improve postural and functional appearance. Physical therapy is not just a means to alleviate pain; it is a comprehensive treatment plan aimed at improving motor function, enhancing body and appearance confidence, and enabling the patient to engage in daily life normally, significantly contributing to improving quality of life in the long term.