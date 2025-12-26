الجَنَف أو الزَّوَر (scoliosis) هو حالة مرضية تصيب العمود الفقري في أي عمر، لكنها أكثر شيوعاً قبل سن البلوغ وتسبب انحرافاً (ميلاناً) بحسب وصف الأطباء المختصين، وتحت ثقل الجسم تتشكل عدة انحناءات على شكل حرف (S) أو (C)، ويمكن أن يصيب جميع الفقاريات وحتى الأسماك، وتختلف أعراضه بحسب مدة شدة حالته وموقع تقوسه، وأسبابه حتى الآن غير معروفة، فقد يولد الأطفال وهم مصابون بالجنف أو عند وصولهم بين 10 و16 عاماً.

وتشير الدراسات إلى أن الجنف يصيب ملايين الأشخاص حول العالم، خصوصاً في سن المراهقة، وأسباب انتشاره تختلف بين الدول، حيث تراوح عالمياً بين 2% و3% من السكان، بينما في بعض الدول العربية تصل النسبة إلى نحو 2% بين المراهقين.

80 % من الحالات سببها مجهول

ووفقاً للجمعية الأمريكية لجراحي الأعصاب، فإن 80% من الحالات مجهولة السبب، فيما تشير تقارير طبية، إلى أن ملايين المراهقين حول العالم يعانون من الجنف، وتؤكد منظمة الصحة العالمية والهيئات الطبية الدولية، أن الجنف يُعد من أكثر تشوهات العمود الفقري شيوعاً في الفئة العمرية 10–15 عاماً، وفي الوقت الذي لا توجد إحصاءات دقيقة موحدة لكل الدول العربية، لكن بعض الدراسات أشارت إلى 2%، وهي مشابهة للنسب العالمية.

وفي المملكة تهتم وزارة الصحة بمرض الجنف وتُكثف جهودها عبر الأيام الصحية وحملات الفحص المدرسي للكشف المبكر؛ لأنه قد يزيد انحناء العمود الفقري، وتحتفي ضمن منظومة دول العالم باليوم العالمي للتوعية بالجنف في 25 يونيو من كل عام؛ لنشر الوعي بالجنف، الذي يعتبر قضية صحية واجتماعية.

ومن هذا المنطلق التقت «عكاظ» بأخصائيين في العظام.

انحراف غير طبيعي

استشاري جراحة العمود الفقري بمستشفى الملك فهد العام بجدة الدكتور خالد محمد المدني، أوضح لـ«عكاظ» أن مرض الجنف هو من أكثر الأمراض المسببة لتشوهات العمود الفقري وهي أكثر شيوعاً خلال مرحلة الطفولة والمراهقة. وهو انحراف جانبي غير طبيعي في الفقرات قد يتطور دون أعراض واضحة في مراحله المبكرة، وتشير الإحصاءات العالمية إلى أن ما بين 2% إلى 3% من المراهقين حول العالم مصابون بهذا المرض؛ أي ما يعادل طفلاً واحداً من كل 25 إلى 50 طفلاً في الفئة العمرية من 10 إلى 18 سنة، ويحتاج الى متابعة دقيقة أثناء النمو، قد يتطور بسرعة، وغالباً يحتاج تدخلاً جراحياً مبكراً، لتحسين الجلوس والتنفس، وأكثر أنواعه شيوعاً هو الجنف المجهول السبب، الذي يشكّل نحو 80–85% من الحالات، ويظهر غالباً خلال فترة البلوغ، وأكثر المصابين به الفتيات، فبعض الدراسات أشارت إلى أنهن أكثر عرضة لتطور الانحناءات الشديدة، ما يزيد من احتمالية احتياجهن للتدخل العلاجي.

معدل الانتشار في المملكة

استشاري العمود الفقري الدكتور مدني، أوضح أن الدراسات في المملكة العربية السعودية أشارت إلى أن معدل انتشار الجنف يراوح بين 0.16% و0.5% من السكان، موضحاً أن خطة علاجه تعتمد على درجة الانحراف المقاسة بالأشعة (زاوية كوب)، إضافة إلى عمر المريض ومرحلة النمو، فمتى قل الانحراف عن 25 درجة، يُنصح بالملاحظة الدورية والمتابعة كل ستة أشهر، أما إذا راوحت درجة الانحراف بين 25 و40 درجة، فإن العلاج التحفظي باستخدام الحزام أو الدعامة الطبية هو الخيار الأنسب، وفي الحالات التي تتجاوز فيها درجة الانحراف 40 درجة، يصبح التدخل الجراحي ضرورياً لتصحيح التشوّه ومنع المضاعفات، فكلما زادت درجة انحراف العمود الفقري عند الأطفال والمراهقين، زادت الخطورة نتيجة ازدياد تأثيره على شكل القفص الصدري، ما قد يؤدي إلى الضغط على الرئتين وعدم اكتمال نمو أنسجتهما بشكل طبيعي، ويؤثر أيضاً على وظيفة القلب، ومع تطور الانحناء، قد يعاني الطفل من ضعف في الجهازين التنفسي والقلبي، وانخفاض القدرة على ممارسة الأنشطة الرياضية العنيفة.

متابعة وتشخيص مبكر

الدكتور مدني أضاف أن التدخل الجراحي شهد في حالات الجنف العالي تطوراً ملحوظاً خلال السنوات الماضية، إذ أسهمت التقنيات الحديثة في تقويم الفقرات وإعادة محاذاتها بالشكل السليم، مع تحسين واضح في المظهر الخارجي واستقامة القوام، إضافة إلى تعزيز التوازن الوظيفي للعمود الفقري، وبفضل التشخيص المبكر، والمتابعة المنتظمة، والتدخل العلاجي المناسب في الوقت الصحيح، فإن المريض بعد اكتمال العلاج يكون قادراً على ممارسة حياته الطبيعية، والعودة إلى ممارسة الأنشطة اليومية والرياضات غير التلامسية وغير العنيفة بأمان، مع تحسن ملحوظ في جودة الحياة والثقة بالنفس، فالمعايير الطبية الحديثة تؤكد أن التعامل المبكر والمنهجي مع الجنف، إلى جانب التطور الكبير في وسائل العلاج الجراحي والتحفظي، يتيح للمصابين فرصة حقيقية لحياة صحية ونشطة دون قيود.

خلل غير معروف

استشاري جراحة العظام والعمود الفقري الدكتور أحمد التركستانى قال لـ«عكاظ»: «لا تؤثر أمراض الولادة في تكوّن عظام العمود الفقري لكن قد يحدث خلل غير معروف، فأثناء تكون عظام الجنين قد يظهر الجنف من نوع العيوب الخلقية وتظهر أعراضه في سن مبكرة بحسب السبب، فجنف العيوب الخلقية يظهر مباشرة بعد ولادة الطفل وهو نوعان قبل سن العاشرة وبعدها، لذلك العلاج يختلف حسب السبب والنوع، فعند تشخيص الجنف في الأطفال دون سن العاشرة يحتاج إلى متابعة دقيقة لأنه يكون في أعلى معدلات النمو وهو سبب في زيادة درجة الجنف، وعند علاج الجنف المبكر يجب مراعاة نمو الطفل كي لا يؤثر على نمو الطفل وخصوصاً الرئتين، وأكثر أنواعه هو جنف المراهقين غير المعروف السبب، ويظهر فجأة ويبلغ ذروته عند بلوغ الطفل، وعلاجه يعتمد على درجته، فأي جنف أقل من ٤٠ درجة عند بلوغ الطفل لا يحتاج إلى تدخل جراحي ولن يزيد بحسب الدراسات، وفي حال زاد على تلك الدرجة بات معرضاً للزيادة السنوية بمعدل نصف إلى درجة سنوياً.

الدكتور تركستاني أشار إلى أنه عند اكتشاف الجنف يُنصح بمراجعة طبيب مختص بجراحات العمود الفقري والجنف لتقييم الحالة ونوع العلاج (تحفظي أو جراحي)، فعلاج الجنف تطور وأصبح متوفراً في أغلب مستشفيات المملكة الحكومية والخاصة بأنواعها، مشيراُ إلى أن العلاج الطبيعي قد يساعد على تقوية عضلات أسفل الظهر وبدوره يقلل نسبة آلام الظهر وقد يساعد الطفل في تصحيح القوام والوقوف بشكل مستقيم لكنه لا يعالج الجنف.

ضعف في العضلات

استشاري أول جراحة العظام والعمود الفقري والإصابات والمفاصل الدكتور أسعد عبدالله المطوع أوضح لـ«عكاظ»: إن الجنف يصيب كلا الجنسين ويظهر في الفتيات أكثر وخصوصاً في سن ١٢ -١٣ عاماً، وهو مرض يؤثر على الجهاز التنفسي إذا كانت درجة الميلان فوق 60-70 درجة في العمود الفقري بمنطقة الصدر، ويؤثر على جوده الحياة والنشاط إذا كانت الدرجة عالية خصوصاً مع التقدم في العمر وتصحبه زيادة في الوزن، مع ضعف في العضلات، وظهور عدم الاستواء وأعراض أخرى، مع آلام شديدة وخشونة في العمود الفقري ما قد يؤدى إلى آلام بالأطراف السفلية وتنميل بسبب الضغط على الأعصاب والحبل الشوكي، لذا يجب الاهتمام بقوة العضلات والرياضة وتجنب زيادة الوزن وعدم إجهاد العمود الفقري.

الدكتور المطوع أضاف: من الممكن التعايش مع الجنف الشديد، ولكن من الأفضل تشخيصه مبكراً حال الشعور به والخضوع لعملية تعديل العمود الفقري حتى يتم تجنب المضاعفات المستقبلية، نافياً وجود أي علاقة مباشرة بين نقص الفيتامينات والمعادن وحدوث الجنف، وفي الوقت نفسه أوضح الدكتور المطوع أنه لا توجد طريقة محددة للنوم، ولكن ينصح بتجنب الضغط على الجانب المتحدب، فمرض الجنف عالي الميلان يظهر أثناء المشي وحدوث بعض الآلام، فيما البسيط لا يكتشف إلا مصادفة عند إجراء أشعة للظهر.

تحسين القدرة الوظيفية

أخصائية العلاج الطبيعي والتأهيل الدكتورة دانية باعشن، أوضحت لـ«عكاظ» أن العلاج الطبيعي هو عنصر أساسي في التعامل مع مرض الجنف (Scoliosis)، خصوصاً في الحالات الخفيفة إلى المتوسطة، إذ يهدف إلى تحسين توازن العمود الفقري ووضعية الجسم، وتقوية العضلات الداعمة للعمود الفقري، والحد من تطور الانحناء، وتخفيف الألم، وتحسين القدرة الوظيفية وجودة الحياة، ويتدخل من خلال برامج علاجية متخصصة تعتمد على تمارين تصحيحية، وتدريب وضعي، وتقنيات تنفس، وفق تقييم دقيق لكل حالة، ويتدخل في جميع المراحل، قبل الجراحة لتحسين قوة العضلات، ولإبقاء مرونة العمود الفقري، وتجهيز المريض بدنياً، ما يساهم في نتائج جراحية أفضل، وبعد الجراحة، لإعادة التأهيل، واستعادة الحركة تدريجياً، وتحسين القدرة الوظيفية، ومنع المضاعفات مثل التيبس أو ضعف العضلات.

التزام بالخطة العلاجية

الأخصائية باعشن أضافت: في كثير من الحالات، قد يؤخِّر العلاج الطبيعي أو يمنع التدخل الجراحي إذا بدأ مبكراً والتزم المريض بالخطة العلاجية؛ لأنه يعتمد على خطة تشمل تقييماً شاملاً لنوع الانحناء، ودرجته، وتأثيره الوظيفي، وتمارين تصحيحية موجهة لإعادة توازن العضلات، وتمارين تقوية وإطالة للعضلات غير المتوازنة، وتدريباً وضعياً (Postural Training)، وتمارين تنفس خصوصاً في الحالات التي تؤثر على القفص الصدري، وتثقيف المريض والأسرة حول الجلسة الحركية اليومية ونمط الحياة الصحي. والهدف ليس فقط تخفيف الألم، بل معالجة الخلل الحركي المرتبط بالجنف، فعلاج الجنف بحسب نوع ودرجة الجنف، مع الالتزام طويل المدى بالخطة العلاجية، والمتابعة الدورية مع أخصائي علاج طبيعي مدرّب.

العلاج دون جراحة

الدكتورة دانية باعشن أوضحت أنه في كثير من الحالات يستطيع العلاج الطبيعي معالجة الجنف دون تدخل جراحي من خلال السيطرة عليه وتقليل تطور الانحناء، وتحسين الأعراض والوظيفة، وتأخير أو تجنب الجراحة، خصوصاً عند التشخيص المبكر، والالتزام بالعلاج، والمتابعة المستمرة، أما الحالات الشديدة جداً، فقد تحتاج إلى تدخل جراحي، مع بقاء العلاج الطبيعي عنصراً أساسياً قبل وبعد الجراحة.

منهج علاجي متخصص

الأخصائية باعشن أشارت إلى أن طريقة شروث (Schroth Method) هي منهج علاجي متخصص قائم على تمارين تصحيح ثلاثية الأبعاد للعمود الفقري، وتمارين تنفس دورية موجهة، وتصحيح الوضعية أثناء الأنشطة اليومية، وهي فعّالة خصوصاً لدى الأطفال والمراهقين، ويمكن تطبيقها على البالغين أيضاً، وتناسب الجنسين، وتحتاج إلى معالجين مدرَّبين ومعتمدين. وقد أثبتت الدراسات قدرتها على تقليل تطور الانحناء وتحسين المظهر الوضعي والوظيفي، فالعلاج الطبيعي ليس مجرد وسيلة لتخفيف الألم، بل هو خطة علاجية شاملة، تهدف إلى تحسين الوظيفة الحركية، وتعزيز الثقة بالجسم والمظهر، وتمكين المريض من ممارسة حياته اليومية بشكل طبيعي، ويساهم بشكل كبير في تحسين جودة الحياة على المدى الطويل.