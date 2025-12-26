اقترحت وزارة البلديات والإسكان مشروعًا مرتقبًا للائحة الغرامات المترتبة على مخالفة نظام رسوم الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة، لرفع مستوى الامتثال للنظام، وتعزيز كفاءة تطبيق الرسوم.

وأكدت الوزارة، بأن مشروع اللائحة يأتي لتنظيم سوق الأراضي البيضاء والعقارات الشاغرة، وضمان التزام المكلفين بالمتطلبات النظامية، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على استقرار السوق العقاري، ويحد من ظواهر الاحتكار والمضاربات غير المنتجة التي تؤثر على توفر الأراضي والوحدات السكنية.

وألزمت اللائحة سداد جميع الغرامات المستحقة على الأرض قبل إتمام أي إجراء لنقل ملكيتها في حال الرغبة في بيعها، على أن يتم سداد الغرامات خلال مدة لا تتجاوز ثلاثين يومًا من تاريخ التبليغ، وألا تتجاوز قيمة الغرامات في جميع الأحوال نسبة 100% من قيمة الرسم خلال الدورة الفوترية الواحدة.

وتضمّن المقترح مفهوم تكرار المخالفة، إذا كان للمكلف أكثر من أرض خاضعة للرسم في أكثر من دورة فوترية واحدة، وينطبق عليها وصف المخالفة ذاته، ولا تُحتسب المخالفة مكررة إذا فُرضت خلال الدورة الفوترية الواحدة على أكثر من أرض، على أن تُفرض الغرامة على كل أرض بشكل مستقل.

ونصّت مواد اللائحة على أن المخالفة الأولى تتمثل في عدم تقدّم المكلف بالوثائق والبيانات اللازمة والمتعلقة بأرضه الخاضعة للتطبيق خلال المدد النظامية، في حال كان المكلف هو مالك الأرض نفسه عند تاريخ الفوترة.

غرامات تصاعدية

فرضت اللائحة غرامة تصاعدية تبدأ بـ 5% من قيمة الفاتورة محل المخالفة في المرة الأولى، وترتفع إلى 10% في المرة الثانية، ثم 20% في المرة الثالثة، لتصل إلى 50% في المرة الرابعة.

وفي حالة عدم تقدّم المكلف بالوثائق والبيانات اللازمة المتعلقة بأرضه الخاضعة للتطبيق خلال المدد النظامية، إذا كان غير مالك الأرض عند تاريخ الفوترة، مع عدم تسجيل مالك الأرض في البرنامج قبل بدء الدورة الفوترية، تفرض غرامة بنسبة 15% من قيمة الفاتورة في المرة الأولى، و30% في المرة الثانية، و60% في المرة الثالثة، على أن تصل إلى 100% من قيمة الفاتورة محل المخالفة في المرة الرابعة.

وفي حال تهرّب المكلف من التقدّم بالوثائق اللازمة والمتعلقة بالأرض الخاضعة للتطبيق خلال المدد النظامية، وتسجيلها بعد انتهاء الدورة الفوترية، تفرض عليه غرامة بنسبة 30% من قيمة الفاتورة في المرة الأولى، ترتفع إلى 60% في المرة الثانية، وتصل إلى 100% في المرة الثالثة.

ومن المخالفات التي تضمّنتها اللائحة في عدم إتمام أعمال التطوير أو البناء خلال المدد الإضافية الممنوحة للمكلف وفق الخطة الزمنية المعتمدة، تفرض غرامة 20% من قيمة الفاتورة عن كل سنة إضافية، أو أقل، يتم منحها للمكلف دون الالتزام بإنهاء أعمال التطوير أو البناء.