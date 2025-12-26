The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has proposed an anticipated project for the fines regulation resulting from violations of the White Land Fees and vacant properties system, aimed at raising the level of compliance with the system and enhancing the efficiency of fee implementation.

The ministry confirmed that the draft regulation comes to organize the market for white lands and vacant properties, ensuring that the obligated parties comply with the regulatory requirements, which positively reflects on the stability of the real estate market and limits the phenomena of monopolies and unproductive speculation that affect the availability of land and housing units.

The regulation mandates the payment of all fines due on the land before completing any procedure for transferring its ownership in case of a desire to sell it, provided that the fines are paid within a period not exceeding thirty days from the date of notification, and that the total value of the fines in all cases does not exceed 100% of the fee value during a single billing cycle.

The proposal included the concept of repeated violations if the obligated party has more than one land subject to the fee in more than one billing cycle, and the same violation description applies to them. A violation is not considered repeated if imposed during the same billing cycle on more than one land, and the fine is imposed on each land independently.

The articles of the regulation stipulate that the first violation consists of the obligated party's failure to submit the necessary documents and data related to their land subject to application within the regulatory periods, if the obligated party is the owner of the land itself at the date of billing.

Progressive Fines

The regulation imposes a progressive fine starting at 5% of the invoice value subject to the violation on the first occasion, increasing to 10% on the second occasion, then 20% on the third occasion, reaching 50% on the fourth occasion.

In the case where the obligated party does not submit the necessary documents and data related to their land subject to application within the regulatory periods, if they are not the owner of the land at the date of billing, and the landowner is not registered in the program before the start of the billing cycle, a fine of 15% of the invoice value is imposed on the first occasion, 30% on the second occasion, and 60% on the third occasion, reaching 100% of the invoice value subject to the violation on the fourth occasion.

If the obligated party evades submitting the necessary documents related to the land subject to application within the regulatory periods and registers them after the billing cycle has ended, a fine of 30% of the invoice value is imposed on the first occasion, increasing to 60% on the second occasion, and reaching 100% on the third occasion.

Among the violations included in the regulation is the failure to complete development or construction works within the additional periods granted to the obligated party according to the approved timeline, imposing a fine of 20% of the invoice value for each additional year, or less, granted to the obligated party without complying with the completion of development or construction works.